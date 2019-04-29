Aker Energy said that its subsidiary Aker Energy Ghana has completed an appraisal drilling campaign in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block (DWT/CTP block) in Ghana.

Aker Energy Ghana, which is the operator of the DWT/CTP block, and its partners, took up the appraisal drilling campaign in November 2018 to verify their understanding of the area. The appraisal drilling program, which contained three appraisal wells and a side-track well, was also undertaken to prove additional resources to further consolidate the Pecan field development.

The Pecan field and six other discoveries are contained in the offshore Ghanaian block.

According to Aker Energy, Pecan-4A and Pecan South, the first two wells in the appraisal campaign identified deep oil/water contact and confirmed the partners’ geological model. A side-track well to Pecan South did intersect oil shows, but there were no recoverable resources because of a tight reservoir.

The partners also completed a well in Pecan South East, the third well in the appraisal drilling campaign. The well intersected oil in thin upper sand and the data from it will be evaluated if the accumulation can be tied-in to the Pecan field development.

The company estimated that, based on preliminary data analysis, 5-15 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) could be added to the Pecan field development from Pecan South.

Aker Energy Ghana, which submitted the plan of development and operations (PDO) for the DWT/CTP block last month, is currently working on a revised PDO after a feedback from Ghanaian authorities.

Aker Energy CEO Jan Arve Haugan said: “We appreciate the ongoing constructive and transparent dialogue with the Ghanaian authorities and the feedback we now have received is an important and natural part of the approval process.

“We are currently updating the application with an ambition to get the formal approval ahead of our final investment decision, allowing us to commence execution of this promising development project.”

Aker Energy expects to draw first oil from the Pecan field 35 months after taking the final investment decision (FID) once the PDO is approved by the authorities.

The Norwegian firm holds 50% stake in the DWT/CTP block and is partnered by Lukoil (38%), the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) which has a 10% stake, and Fueltrade (2%).