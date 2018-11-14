AJN Resources has acquired additional claims at the Salt Wells lithium project, located in western Nevada 25km southeast of Fallon.

The acquisition brings the total claims held from 78 to 105. Surface salt grid sampling of the entire claim block has been completed and results are expected shortly.

AJN’s claim holdings at Salt Wells lithium project now total 850 hectares (2,100 acres). The claims cover several major northwest trending faults detected by a Magnetotellurics (MT) geophysical survey. The survey, interpreted by fritz geophysics of Fort Collins, Colorado, defined structures, brine location and the depth of the basin. This information will help target a planned drilling program.

A systematic surface salt grid sampling program has been completed across the entire claim block. Sample spacing was 400 meters (1,300 feet) apart with a total of 67 samples taken. The samples were analyzed by ALS Minerals of Reno, Nevada for 51 elements using aqua regia digestion and ICP (Inductively Coupled Plasma). Results are expected shortly. The results will be contoured for lithium and boron to define surface highs that may indicate shallow structures.

Proprietary geophysics is currently being conducted to more accurately determine the position of faults. Using the survey results and all of the other data being compiled, drill targets will be selected and permitted.

Source: Company Press Release