Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Aibel has selected Trimble's Tekla Structures Building Information Modeling (BIM) software for the Johan Sverdrup P2 oil field construction project.

Aibel is a leading global supplier of engineering, construction and maintenance services for the oil, gas and renewable energy industries. Johan Sverdrup P2 is one of the largest projects on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Aibel evaluated and performed a proof of concept of Tekla Structures and several other BIM solutions for structural design and detailing. Critical to the selection were interoperability and integration with offshore design software systems, cross-team global collaboration, domain expertise and ability to automatically generate highly detailed shop drawings.

“We take the selection of technology partners seriously. Throughout our evaluation, Tekla Structures exceeded our expectations with a solution that accelerates our workflows and makes it easy for teams across multiple locations to collaborate,” said Charles Halaas, IT Manager Field Development and Offshore Wind. “The Johan Sverdrup P2 project is the largest project in our company’s history and Tekla Structures will play a key role in our success by enabling our teams to create constructible, data-rich models with a high level of development, eliminate manual work and carry out structural design and detailing more efficiently and productively.”

With the help of domain expertise from both Trimble and its reseller EDRMedeso in Norway, Aibel created a new workflow using Tekla Structures. The new workflow integrates with the company’s existing plant design management system to cut preparation time for over 15,000 structural drawings the company is producing for the project. Working with the plant design management system and Tekla Structures for weld detailing, Aibel can then use construction data that has the Level of Development (LOD) needed to automate the fabrication process for better accuracy and time savings. Using the Tekla Model Sharing collaboration tool, Aibel will empower distributed teams in Norway, Singapore and Thailand to work together on design and production projects.

