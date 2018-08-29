Compelo Energy is using cookies

29 Aug 2018
News

Aibel secures contract to build onshore power plant for Johan Sverdrup phase 2

By Compelo Staff Writer
Aibel has secured a NOK500m ($59.7m) contract from Equinor to build Johan Sverdrup phase 2 onshore power plant at Haugsneset east of Kårstø.

Aibel
Image: The phase 2 building (illustrated in front) will be located next to the phase 1 converter station also built by Aibel. Photo: Courtesy of Equinor/Aibel.

The company stated that phase 2 development will contribute in establishing area solution to share power from shore to the remaining fields on the Utsira formation (Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen and Gina Krog).

The Norwegian company will construct a new converter substation at Haugsneset, which will have twice as much capacity as compared to the plant in phase 1.

Aibel field development and offshore wind executive vice president Nils Arne Hatleskog said: “It is both a great honour and a major vote of confidence that we are now continuing our collaboration with Equinor and will play a key part in phase 2 of Johan Sverdrup.

“Here we are also building the P2 process platform and are thus making important contributions to more eco-friendly operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.”

The project will begin at Aibel’s office in Asker and will gradually proceed to Haugesund for implementation of the project phase and to Haugsneset for follow-up of construction.

Aibel project manager Ole Kristian Halvorsen said: “By virtue of our previous work at Haugsneset and other onshore facilities, we have an extremely experienced and competent organisation, which is well-equipped to ensure proper execution and delivery.”

For detailed engineering of the actual building, Aibel will execute the contract in cooperation from Norconsult in Sandvika. Aibel will be responsible for engineering of all technical disciplines, including a comprehensive ventilation system (HVAC) for cooling the converter facility.

Siemens will supply the actual converter components (HVDC) and Aibel will also be responsible for all other deliveries including installation of the HVAC and HVDC facilities. Subcontractor contracts for the actual building will be awarded next year under Aibel’s contract with Equinor.

Equinor has submitted the development plan for Johan Sverdrup phase 2 in the North Sea to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

The total investment for Johan Sverdrup phase 2 is estimated to be NOK41bn ($4.92bn) and the production is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

