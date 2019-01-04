Aibel has bagged an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Equinor for a 100m long bridge for the $4.92bn Johan Sverdrup phase 2 project in the North Sea.

The bridge, called YB005, will link the P2 Process Platform with the Riser Platform (RP) at the Johan Sverdrup field. To weigh about 1,350 metric tons, YB005 will be the final bridge on the offshore field.

Worth around NOK200m ($23m), the EPC contract for the YB005 bridge was included as an option in the initial contract awarded by Equinor to Aibel in April 2018 for the P2 Topside.

Aibel field development & offshore wind EVP Nils Arne Hatleskog said: “By awarding us the seventh consecutive contract to one of Norway’s most important industrial projects it confirms that Equinor is satisfied with our previous project deliveries and the ongoing work.

“We highly appreciate being given yet another opportunity to continue our good collaboration and are thoroughly committed to successfully deliver all of our ongoing commitments to Equinor.”

The earlier contracts won by Aibel for the Johan Sverdrup field include drilling platform EPC and power from shore for both phases, among others.

Aibel said that the work with the YB005 bridge will be organized under the ongoing P2 project headed by project director Stig Jessen.

Jessen said: “The design work in Asker is already well underway while the construction phase in Aibel’s yard in Thailand will start in the middle of 2020. The finished bridge is scheduled for delivery at our Haugesund yard in the end of 2021 together with the 23,000 tons P2 platform deck.”

Last month, Kvaerner and Aker Solutions commenced fabrication work for the Johan Sverdrup phase 2 project, which is slated to enter into production in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Kvaerner and Aker Solutions, in a 50:50 joint venture, have been working on the Johan Sverdrup Riser Platform modification project. Under a NOK3.4bn ($396.35m) contract, the partners are responsible for delivering a 5,000 metric-ton utility module in addition to carrying out modifications of the field center and integration of a second processing platform.

Equinor is the operator of the offshore project and is partnered by Lundin Norway, Petoro, Aker BP and Total.