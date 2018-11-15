Oil and gas services firm Aibel has secured a front end engineering design (FEED) contract from Equinor for Gudrun Phase 2 Water Injection project.

The contract also includes an option for the execution of the engineering, procurement, construction and installation for the Gudrun Phase 2 Water Injection.

Aibel plans to start the FEED phase immediately from headquarters in Stavanger and in Haugesund. The company will deliver the contract in June 2019. The FEED contract will involve 45-60 people.

Gudrun Phase 2 Water Injection is targeted at increasing and extending recovery from the reservoir.

Equinor is the operator of the Gudrun field, which holds about 184 million barrels of oil equivalents. Located in the middle of the North Sea, the field started production in April 2014.

As part of the contract, Aibel will ensure maturation of the chosen concept for water injection into the reservoir.

Aibel will conduct study work related to new equipment and pipes for the water injection system. Besides, the company will work on solutions for integration, hook-up and installation of this on the Gudrun platform.

Aibel president and CEO Mads Andersen said: “The award is a vote of confidence from Equinor and confirms our sound expertise and competitiveness. We have extensive experience with this type of FEED study and major modification contracts on the Norwegian continental shelf.

“At the same time we are very familiar with the Gudrun platform, so I’m convinced that we will deliver with regard to all parameters.”

After the completion of the FEED work, the implementation phase will begin for the Gudrun Phase 2 Water Injection. The estimated value for the implementation phase stands at nearly NOK 400m ($47.06m).

In 2013, Aibel delivered the platform deck for Gudrun under an EPCI contract.

In October, Equinor awarded a contract to Rowan Norway for drilling two wells at the Gudrun field, using the latter’s Rowan Stavanger jack-up rig.

Rowan Companies, the parent firm of Rowan Norway, said that the contract for Rowan Stavanger in the field is likely to begin in the third quarter of 2019.