Advantage Midstream has signed an agreement with SandRidge Energy to construct and operate a natural gas refrigeration plant and provide gas processing services for acreage in the North Park basin in Jackson County, Colorado.

The agreement provides for the installation of a natural gas refrigeration plant to process natural gas from SandRidge Energy’s North Park assets.

The plant will be installed adjacent to and in conjunction with Advantage’s previously announced gas conversion plant that is to be installed in Jackson County.

The addition of the refrigeration complex will allow SandRidge to realize increased value from its natural gas stream for natural gas liquids while providing other economic and environmental benefits to SandRidge.

As part of the agreement, Advantage will own and operate the system and market all liquids from the plant.

Advantage Midstream CEO John Stephenson said: “Advantage Midstream is pleased to announce another layer of processing services with SandRidge in the exciting North Park basin. The combination of traditional NGL processing and our conversion services will allow for optimal environmental and economic benefit.

“We are pleased to continue growing our partnership with SandRidge in the North Park basin.”

Advantage Midstream is currently focused on opportunities in the Permian, Appalachia, Rockies, Bakken, Mid-Continent and other areas that have stranded or constrained natural gas production.

The company offers a variety of services, including natural gas conversion, natural gas gathering, processing, treating and compression, and other oil and gas midstream services.

Source: Company Press Release