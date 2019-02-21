ADNOC Refining, the downstream subsidiary of The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has awarded a pre-front end engineering and designing (Pre-FEED) contract for a new 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day refinery in Ruwais, UAE to the Wood Group.

The new refinery in Ruwais in the Abu Dhabi emirate is expected to be the largest single site refining and petrochemicals complex in the world. According to ADNOC Refining, the refinery will be designed to have full conversion capability and also for facilitating integration with petrochemicals industries in Ruwais.

The pre-FEED contract is the second stage in a four-stage process to reach the construction phase of the project with the first stage being a feasibility study. The downstream company expects the pre-FEED on the new refinery in Ruwais to be completed by the year end.

ADNOC said that the contract award is a major step towards accelerating execution of its AED165bn ($45bn) expansionary downstream strategy.

ADNOC Refining CEO Jasem Ali Al Sayegh said: “Today marks a significant step towards fulfilling ADNOC’s strategy of developing the largest integrated refinery and petrochemicals complex in the world.

“We are delighted to partner with Wood and to have their global expertise available to us. This is a major milestone in the future growth plans of ADNOC Refining.”

Wood, under the $8m worth contract, will be responsible for a pre-FEED package based on its design and execution expertise and also for providing services like licensor selection, site master plan development, scope of work for the FEED phase and also an EPC schedule and cost estimate.

Wood specialist technical solutions business CEO Bob MacDonald said: “We are pleased to continue our relationship with ADNOC Refining. This pre-FEED award allows us to partner with ADNOC in developing a world-scale state-of-the-art facility – a flagship development for the UAE.

“This contract also enables us to expand our footprint in the Middle East and supports our commitment to developing and enhancing local engineering capabilities in Abu Dhabi.”

Last month, Eni and OMV signed deals with ADNOC to acquire stakes of 20% and 15%, respectively in its downstream subsidiary for a total of $5.8bn. Based in Abu Dhabi, ADNOC Refining operates the Ruwais East and Ruwais West refineries in Ruwais and also the Abu Dhabi Refinery, and has a total refining capacity of 922,000 barrels per day.