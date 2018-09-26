The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth AED3.16bn ($860bn) for the construction of new gas facilities on Das Island.

A consortium of Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas and Abu Dhabi’s Target Engineering Construction Company has secured the contract from Adnoc.

The contract will include the construction and commissioning of new gas facilities on Das Island. The facilities are part of the second phase of the Integrated Gas Development Expansion (IGD-E) project.

The new gas facilities will consist of a new Booster Compression Train with a capacity of 60 million cubic feet per day, as well as two Feed Gas Compression and Dehydration Trains and two amine-based Fuel Gas Treatment Units with 80 million cubic feet per day capacity each.

Under the contract, the consortium will be responsible for engineering, equipment and material supply, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of compression, drying and gas treatment units, as well as power generation and other auxiliary services.

Adnoc LNG acting CEO Fatema Mohamed Al Nuaimi said: “This agreement is a significant milestone as we work across the gas value chain to further integrate our offshore and onshore gas systems.

“It will enable us to deliver greater efficiency and performance, maximize the value of our gas assets and pursue our strategic objective to ensure a sustainable and economic gas supply that meets Abu Dhabi’s growing energy needs.”

While Tecnicas Reunidas will be responsible for the engineering and procurement for the project, Target Engineering Construction Company will handle the construction and commissioning works on Das Island.

Expected to take 54 months to complete, the second phase of the IGD-E project will see an addition of 245 million cubic feet per day of associated gas to the 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of offshore gas sent from Das Island to ADNOC Gas Processing’s Habshan gas facilities.

Adnoc’s $11bn Integrated Gas Development program is aimed at transporting one billion cubic feet a day of high-pressure gas from the offshore Umm Shaif field, via Das Island, to ADNOC Gas Processing’s onshore facilities at Habshan and Ruwais.

After the completion of program in 2013, the company launched the phase 1 of the IGD-E project in 2015. The phase 1 of the project, which was completed in August, expanded the company’s offshore gas processing capacity by 400 million cubic feet per day to 1.4 billion cubic feet per day.