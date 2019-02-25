Acciona has secured a contract from Madrid City Government to implement energy efficiency programs across 400 municipal buildings in the city.

Under the 4-year contract worth about €17m, Acciona will implement the Municipal Energy Management System, which is claimed to be the first of this size to be implemented in Spain.

The system is expected to provide information and enable real time management of energy consumption across schools, sports centres, offices, social centres and other municipal facilities.

Acciona will first perform baseline audit to ascertain the buildings’ current energy consumption and subsequently the buildings will be equipped to obtain energy consumption data in real time.

The company will capture, centralise and process the data at its Building Control Centre. Here, the data will be analyzed around the clock in real time, providing the capability to respond to anomalous consumption and also provide information to enhance operations and detect inefficient consumption patterns.

Acciona plans to deploy Big Data and Machine Learning techniques to optimize energy consumption based on the accumulated knowledge of actual energy usage at each of the facilities.

The contract is claimed to be in the context of Madrid’s objectives under its Plan A for air quality and climate change, set out in the Madrid 2030 ‘Roadmap towards Energy Sustainability’.

Acciona, in a statement, said: “The city’s objective in terms of energy efficiency is to halve energy consumption by taking practical steps in demand-side management and installing more innovative equipment and technology.

“The focus on energy efficiency will enable Madrid City Government to cut its CO2 emissions, which will contribute to reducing pollution in the city.”

Earlier this month, Acciona was selected by Spanish telecommunications company Telefónica to supply 345GWh of renewable electricity, which will be equivalent of 58% high-voltage demand with telemetry and 23% of its total electricity consumption. This amount of clean energy can help reducing nearly 107,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Acciona will supply 72 points located in large-scale data processing facilities, offices and other centres of Telefónica in Spain. This is the second contract for sale of electricity to the telecom company, following the first one signed last year.