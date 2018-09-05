Hyundai Engineering has given a contract to ABB to carry out certain electric works at the Melaka oil refinery in Malaysia owned by Malaysian Refining Company Sdn Bhd (MRC), a subsidiary of Petronas.

As part of the contract, ABB will work on modification of existing and installation of new electrical systems and electrical network monitoring and control system (ENMCS) at the crude oil refinery located in the southern part of the Malay Peninsula.

Financial terms of the contract were not revealed.

In February, Hyundai Engineering won a $350m worth engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) turnkey contract to upgrade the Melaka oil refinery.

Under its contract, the South Korean construction firm will be responsible for upgrading the existing oil refining facilities to comply with the new Euro-5 standard of maintaining sulfur levels to a maximum of 10mg per kg to enhance air quality.

Hyundai Engineering has now appointed ABB to design and deliver medium and low voltage switchgears, variable speed drives, a direct current (DC) uninterruptible power supply system and an alarm and supervisory system for the project that will also include setting up of a new substation.

According to ABB, its ABB Ability System 800xA based process power manager is planned to be integrated to the new and existing electrical systems to deliver overall control and monitoring of the electrical network.

ABB Singapore hub manager Zeng Tao said: “Our solutions will help Malaysian Refining to generate insights that can help them drive performance and productivity improvements.

“With the ABB Ability System 800xA-based electrical monitoring and control system including substation technology, the refinery will be empowered to embrace digital, enabling its operators to improve performance by accessing more accurate information that will better inform decisions.

“With our local service teams in Malaysia, supported by our competency center in Singapore, the customer can be assured of expert support.”

The Melaka oil refinery has been in operations since 1994. It comprises two refinery trains with a total production capacity of 270,000 barrels per day.