US-based solar and storage developer 8minutenergy and private asset management firm Capital Dynamics have completed the construction of 328MW Mount Signal 3 Solar Farm in California, US.

The Mount Signal 3 Solar Farm is part of the 800MW Mount Signal solar cluster in California. The Mount Signal 3 has been acquired by the Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy Infrastructure (CEI) business in 2017.

With construction commencing earlier this year, the wind farm has now been brought to commercial operation ahead of schedule.

8minutenergy CEO & president Tom Buttgenbach said: “This is a big day for California and the entire solar industry. As the original developer of the Mount Signal solar cluster, 8minutenergy is incredibly proud to bring this phase of the largest solar plant in the state to completion. Mount Signal is a clear demonstration that solar is ready to power California’s 100% clean energy future ahead of schedule.”

“The Imperial County Board of Supervisors, their staff, our dedicated partners, and the outstanding local workforce were all critical in ensuring that we beat our aggressive timeline in bringing Mount Signal 3 to completion. I’d also like to thank Capital Dynamics and Southern California Edison for being tremendous partners on this project.”

8minutenergy has originally developed all three solar farms in the Mount Signal cluster, where Mount Signal 1 and Mount Signal 3 are already completed.

The Mount Signal cluster is expected to possess approximately 80% of its total final capacity now. Mount signal 1 and Mount Signal 3 are capable of producing 1.29 billion KWh of clean, renewable power every year.

The generated power is to be supplied for the residents of 15 Southern California counties. The two wind farm will produce enough energy to power over 1 million people during the daytime and can reduce carbon footprint by more than 850,000 metric tons each year.

Southern California Edison, a subsidiary company of Edison International, and 8minutenergy has signed a long-term power purchase agreement for Mount Signal 3 in 2014.

Capital Dynamics clean energy infrastructure team head John Breckenridge said: “Capital Dynamics is proud to have the development of Mount Signal 3 completed and now providing hundreds of millions of clean kilowatt hours to the grid. Large-scale solar delivers what California needs, massive amounts of clean energy, reliably, and at a low-cost.

“By completing such a massive PV project ahead of schedule, 8minutenergy has again proven its world-class development and construction management capabilities.”

The Mortenson Construction provided the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting for the Mount Signal 3 plant.