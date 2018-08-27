Scottish Water completes installation of £24m water main in Scotland

Scottish Water has completed the installation of £24m water main, which will improve water security and reduce risk of mains burst in parts of North Ayrshire, Scotland, benefiting more than 85,000 people.

As per Scottish Water, the construction of the 7.3 mile long water main south of Drybridge, near Dreghorn, to the west of Eglinton Country Park will be beneficial for customers in Irvine, Kilwinning, Stevenston, Dreghorn, Drybridge and parts of Saltcoats in the coming decades.

This project was carried out by the water utility’s partner Caledonia Water Alliance (CWA) and was part of Scottish Water’s ongoing investment of £120m in its water mains infrastructure which can benefit almost 220,000 people in much of Ayrshire and part of East Renfrewshire.

The new main was installed on rural land from south of Drybridge near Olympic Business Park beside the B730 to near the old Volvo vehicle plant adjacent to A78.

The supply line follows a route that goes under the River Irvine and the A71, runs between Springside and Dreghorn, to the east of Bourtreehill, under the Annick Water, skirts past the north and east of Perceton and Girdle Toll, and goes through the south of Eglinton Country Park.

This new main line will replace the old concrete main whose route goes through more built-up areas such as the north east of Irvine and parts of Bourtreehill, Broomlands and Dreghorn.

The firm stated that new plastic main will be less susceptible to bursts.

Scottish Water communications manager Jane McKenzie said: “Scottish Water is delighted to have completed the installation of the new water main in the Irvine area.

“We are always striving to improve the security of supply of clearer, fresher drinking water that we provide to customers 24/7 across the length and breadth of Scotland.

“This investment in the Irvine area will significantly improve the resilience of our network and reduce the potential for burst water mains and the disruption to customers they can cause.”