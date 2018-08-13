The Power business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian firm engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services, has won orders worth Rs10.8bn ($156.1m).

The business has received two orders from NTPC for setting up Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) systems at its supercritical thermal power plants at Khargone, Madhya Pradesh and Lara, Chhattisgarh.

Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, (MoEFCC), Government of India to curtail SO2 emissions.

Commenting on the FGD orders, Mr Shailendra Roy, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Power and Whole-Time Director, L&T, said, “With stringent pollution control measures in place, coal-fired power plants will play a major role in the country’s energy mix for years to come, and L&T is fully geared to cater to this new market of air pollution control systems.”

L&T has a long-term technical licence agreement with Chiyoda Corporation of Japan for its ‘Chiyoda Thoroughbred 121TM (CT-121TM) FGD technology. The agreement grants L&T exclusive rights to undertake engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of CT-121 FGD systems. The CT-121TM FGD process is a unique technology developed by Chiyoda in which sulphur dioxide is absorbed from flue gas generated by coal-fired, oil-fired and other types of boilers and removed as gypsum.

The Power business of L&T, through its joint venture companies, has also won orders in the domestic and export markets for engineering services and supply of components.

Source: Company Press Release