Subsea 7 has received a contract from Nexen as part of the Buzzard Phase 2 Project, located approximately 55km off the north-east coast of Scotland.

Subsea 7’s contract scope includes project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of a 5km Pipeline Bundle along with associated well and platform tie-ins, and provision of a heavy lift vessel for transport and installation of a new topside module.

Project management and detailed engineering has commenced at Subsea 7’s office in Aberdeen. The Pipeline Bundle will be fabricated at Subsea 7’s Wester site near Wick, with technical support from Subsea 7’s specialist Pipeline Group in Glasgow. Project management and engineering for the heavy lift work scope will be conducted from Seaway Heavy Lifting’s office in Zoetermeer in the Netherlands.

The offshore activities will mainly take place in 2020.

Jonathan Tame, Subsea 7 Vice President UK & Canada, said: “Subsea 7 has a long established reputation of close collaboration with clients and supply chain partners to seek out innovative and value-adding ways of working. This award represents the ideal opportunity to demonstrate this and to continue our long history of successful project delivery to Nexen.

Source: Company Press Release