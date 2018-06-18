ESB acquires Anesco’s 7MWh battery storage site in UK
Mill Farm, located near Grantham, Lincolnshire, comprises of six battery storage containers. The project was funded and developed by Anesco, with its construction completed in just 12 weeks.
We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.ContinueLearn More
Mill Farm, located near Grantham, Lincolnshire, comprises of six battery storage containers. The project was funded and developed by Anesco, with its construction completed in just 12 weeks.
The contract was awarded by Van Oord Offshore Wind for the development of a submarine inter-array cables system. As part of the contract, Prysmian will design, manufacture, supply
The firm, which filed a 5-year plan with the Maryland Public Service Commission, intends to continue replacing aging pipelines in its natural gas system throughout the state. Washington