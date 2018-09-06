Drinks companies promise to eliminate plastic packaging waste by 2030

Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Highland Spring Group and Nestlé Waters UK have joined forces to set out a plan to eliminate plastic packaging waste by 2030 in a report published by the University of Cambridge in Parliament today

A group of the world’s biggest drinks companies have come up with a plan to eliminate plastic packaging waste by 2030.

The report launched at the House of Commons today lays out the plan for several major soft drink and bottled water manufacturers to cut plastic waste from their supply chains in an effort to encourage other industries to follow suit.

Lucozade Ribena Suntory, the Highland Spring Group and Nestlé Waters UK were among some of the big name brands to have input on the report by the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL).

The companies plan to reduce their use of plastic packaging or recover, recycle and reuse it when possible.

CISL director of policy Eliot Whittington said: “It is clear that the bottled water and soft drinks sectors are showing commitment to finding a solution to the plastic packaging waste problem and are grappling with the real challenges of doing so.

“The report we have released today with leading companies from these sectors aims to provide a clear, strategic and ambitious roadmap for transformation of their value chain in the UK, enabling real impact and action on this problem and spurring the sector forward into a new way of operating.

“We are now seeking to convene working groups to deliver on the four pathways set out in the report and encourage organisations and experts interested in eliminating plastic packaging waste to join them.”

How drinks companies will eliminate plastic packaging waste

The drinks companies backing the plastic packaging plan have detailed how they plan to meet their 2030 target for zero wastage.

Manufacturers will ensure that packaging is made from fully recyclable materials – aiming to make 70% of packaging recyclable by 2025.

They have also said they are willing to look at what material would be best for reduce plastic waste created by bottled water and take part in consumer recycling behaviour research.

It has further pushed for government to form a “consistent nationwide recycling system” and invest public funds into recycling and restoring facilities.

‘Loop economy’ needed to cut down plastic packaging waste

Environmental advocacy groups have also lent their support to the industry-led commitment to cut waste.

World Wildlife Fund UK (WWF-UK) executive director for advocacy and campaigns Tony Juniper said: “If we are to protect our environment from the effects of plastic waste we must make an urgent transition to a circular, closed loop economy.

“Everyone has a part to play and it will require collaboration right across the board, from the designers of plastic packaging to retailers, to consumers, waste management companies and policy makers.

“It is great that this group of soft drinks companies have set out their willingness to act.

“If everyone else rises to the challenge too, especially governments, then solutions can quickly follow, reducing the appalling impacts plastic waste causes on wildlife, including whales, dolphins, turtles and seabirds.”