Multinational professional services network Deloitte's list of the 50 fastest-growing tech firms in Ireland includes everything from certification organisations to hardware providers

Everything from e-commerce businesses to home security companies have featured in the 2018 iteration of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for Ireland.

Now in its 19th year, the multinational professional services network’s rundown lists the 50 fastest growing tech firms in the Emerald Isle over their past four financial years.

This year’s winners generated about £2.2bn worth of revenue in 2017, with the average standing at roughly £44m.

Meanwhile, the average growth rate of the companies featured in Deloitte list is 373%, with 12 new entrants for 2018.

Deloitte partner David Shanahan said: “Through these awards, we recognise Irish technology companies that are at the cutting edge, using technology for progress, to address the challenges that we all face and to create opportunities, both for themselves and for those that use their products.

“We know that these companies are operating in an uncertain international marketplace and yet they are prospering against this backdrop.

“In fact, it was particularly evident this year that the vast majority of revenues for the ranking companies are coming from export markets – this demonstrates the impact Irish indigenous tech companies are having in global markets.”

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland: xSellco

E-commerce software company xSellco secured the top spot, bettering its 2017 ranking of second with a growth rate of 2,874% over the past four years.

Founded by the creator of cheap accommodation finder Hostelworld Ray Nolan, the Dublin-based company uses data to optimise pricing for its e-commerce business customers.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland: eShopWorld

After topping the rankings for three consecutive years, e-commerce and logistics management firm eShopWorld came in second in 2018.

Based in Dublin, it offers a modular solution that gives online retailers control over the end-to-end customer journey from global checkout to returns, with the aim of helping its business customers grow their international user base.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland: mAdme Technologies

Founded in 2012, mAdme Technologies ranked third on Deloitte’s list

The tech firm, also headquartered in the Irish capital, offers mobile advertising and engagement services intended to connect mobile operators and brands with their customers.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland: i3PT Certification

Fourth-ranked i3PT Certification (i3PT) is the leading independent assigned certification provider operating in Ireland.

Its multi-disciplinary team works to audit and certify buildings under a rigorous certification scheme, while its board of executives have more than 350 years of experience in the engineering, construction and compliance industries.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland: HomeSecure

In at number five is HomeSecure, a Dublin-based firm supplying UPVC and double glazing hardware to customers including hardware shops, retailers and council bodies.

The majority of the items it delivers come from other brands, including market incumbent Yale, but HomeSecure offers a selection of its own-branded products including sash jammers and window restrictors.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland: LearnUpon

LearnUpon was listed as the sixth fastest-growing company in Ireland by Deloitte.

Set up in 2012, the learning management system (LMS) platform it offers aims to simplify the process of online learning for the customers, employees and partners of its business clients.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland: Future Finance

Seventh on the list is Future Finance, a Dublin-based company offering loans to university students.

It also operates in the UK, where students can receive between £2,000 and £40,000 loans.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland: Mobacar

Tech firm Mobacar uses a combination of AI and various deep data-driven methods to provide customers with a personally relevant list of rental car transport options for any given journey.

It uses its two billion monthly customer interactions to create a behaviour database that informs this process.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland: Spearline

Cork-based Spearline has two divisions, the first of which provides real-time alerts to global telecoms networks.

The second is a risk and compliance software organisation that offers GDPR-specific technology designed to enable business customers to navigate new EU regulations for data protection.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland: Repstor Limited

Software firm Repstor provides online tool to help organisations manage emails and content using Microsoft’s Office 365 and popular file repositories like SharePoint, M-Files and OpenText.