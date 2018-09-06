Carlsberg snap pack aims to reduce plastic waste by 1,200 tonnes a year

The Carlsberg snap pack promises to rid the world of 1,200 tonnes of plastic waste every year - the equivalent of 60 million plastic bags - as the Danish brewery launches a number of measures to realise its sustainability goals

It’s one of Europe’s most popular lagers and now Carlsberg is cutting down on its carbon footprint with the launch of the Carlsberg snap pack – set to shed 1,200 tonnes of annual plastic waste.

The Danish brewery’s packaging innovation uses glue to hold its cans together rather than the plastic rings that litter the world’s beaches and pollute its seas.

A world-first for the beer industry, Carlsberg claims its packaging system will reduce the amount of plastic used in traditional multi-packs by up to 76%, removing the equivalent of 60 million plastic bags.

Carlsberg Group CEO Cees ‘t Hart said: “It’s an important day for Carlsberg. We are working hard to deliver on our ambitious sustainability agenda and to help tackle climate change.

“We always strive to improve and today’s launch clearly shows our ambition to follow in our founder’s footsteps towards a better tomorrow.

“Carlsberg’s Snap Pack will significantly reduce the amount of plastic waste, and we look forward to giving our consumers better beer experiences with less environmental impact.”

The Carlsberg snap pack one of many packaging innovations

In addition to the Carlsberg snap pack, the company announced the launch of a number of other sustainability solutions today.

These include using silver inks on its bottle labels to improve sustainability and a new coating on refillable glass bottles to increase their lifespan, therefore reducing environmental footprint.

These efforts are part of the company’s sustainability programme Together Towards Zero, which aims to reduce its carbon footprint and water waste.

Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, sustainability director at Carlsberg Group, said: “Proving that sustainable packaging does not have to be a fairy-tale, Snap Pack is the latest in a series of packaging innovations from Carlsberg.

“Building on our sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO, it is our first major initiative to directly impact the people who love Carlsberg.

“Ultimately, we brew great-tasting beer, but we also recognise our responsibility to operate sustainably and always strive for better.

“Snap Pack delivers on all fronts; it gives consumers the choice of Probably the best beer in the world and one that is also better for the environment.”