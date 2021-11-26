Binarycent Review & Test 2021 – Bonus, Demo & Promo Code

9.0/10 Ease of Use 8.4 /10 Customer Service 8.0 /10 Cost Value Binarycent Operate under Finance Group Corp

Founded in 2016

Regulated by VFSU

Mobile trading available

Accepts traders from multiple countries Feature Withdrawals processed in one hour

The maximum payout is 95%

Demo accounts are available

Multiple Trading Accounts

Bonuses range from 25% to 100%

About The Brand

Are all binary options platforms scams? Should you try using one? Questions to ask before anyone starts trading binary options. Know that binary trading still has risks like any other method of trading assets or commodities. So, losing some money is still possible.

BinaryCent is one of the brokers you can use for binary options trading. Thanks to its many features, multiple account types, and amazing bonuses it’s easy to use this trading platform. . This BinaryCent review will help you understand what it is all about and if you should try it.

What is Binarycent?

BinaryCent is a broker that helps anyone seeking to begin trading binary options. Founded in 2016, it is relatively new. . Thanks to its amazing features and overall customer support, it has grown to be recognized by many people who enjoy trading binary options. The company is registered and licensed in Vanuatu, but accessible worldwide.

Much like other trading platforms, BinaryCent users can access their account via the browser on their desktop or apps, available for Android or iOS users. would come across different trading accounts, so choose the one best suited to your trading needs.

Trading Platform Features And Payouts

The BinaryCent trading platform is like other binary options platforms. They claim to give you up to 90% payouts, but most range from 70% to 80%. Payouts average between 65 to 85% on any trading account used on this platform.

The trade types the payout with trade options such as turbo trading, intraday traders, and long-term trades.

Turbo trades are the usual fast trades such as CFD trading but can take between 30 seconds to a maximum of 15 minutes. Such trades are popular among beginners who want to start trading CFDs. Always trade forex with caution as they can be a fast way to lose money.

Intraday trading should be left for those experienced in the financial markets. As the name suggests, you can analyze the data over several days before placing the trade. Such trades can run for over a day. You still have to be vigilant as the value of the asset might not work as you had expected. Long-term traders can last up to even five weeks. It is expected that before you start trading such positions, understand the pros and cons.

Regulation

Anyone who is into binary trading understands the importance of having proper regulation. BinaryCent is regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission or VFSU. The broker operates under the holding company known as Finance Group Corp.

BinaryCent is also affiliated with BinaryMate, another proprietary trading platform dealing within the mainstream binary trading market. As for BinaryCent, it is more inclined towards dealing with beginner traders considering its low minimum investment.

Mobile Trading

More people are now inclined to try out its mobile custom trading platform using mobile devices to access a trading account, the app enables you to do that.

BinaryCent trading via the app is quite simple and easy to understand. This is because the mobile version of the website is intuitive and easy to navigate. Even those new to the platform will find it easy to use.

The app still has all the functions that you get from the web-based trading platform. You’ll be able to see all the transactions made and as well as your trading history from the app.

It is worth noting that you will have to confirm your mobile number before trading or even using the app. This might not always work for everyone. However, the company does this to ensure your information plus funds are highly secured.

Types of Accounts and their Features

There are three main types of accounts to consider when an individual is ready to begin trading. They include; a gold trading account, a silver trading account, and a bronze trading account.

The bronze account is the most basic account you can get on the trading platform. This account has a minimum deposit of $250. The good news is that you still get a 20% bonus even for such a minimum deposit. Other features include live video chats with the support team, one-hour withdrawal time, and free demo accounts.

For the silver account, you will need a minimum deposit of $1,000. You can also expect a bonus of 50% increasing your account balance to $1500. However, a trader must definitely trade a minimum of 40 times before making the first withdrawal. Other vital features of the account include three risk-free trades, live chats, a manager for your account, and a master class web session.

The gold account is for those who want more bonuses and it comes with more features too. The minimum deposit for this account is $3,000. With that, you’ll get a bonus of 100%. As such, your starting balance becomes $6,000. Like the other trading accounts, you have to meet some minimum trading requirements before withdrawing your funds.

All the binary options accounts of the brand also provides special features such as trading contests, risk-free trades, and copy trading features. Access to the demo account allows you to practice your skills before working with your real money.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Whether using the web-based trading platform or the mobile app, deposits and withdrawals are easy to make. Like other trading platforms, this one would accept Visa, Mastercard, Alt Coins, Ethereum, and Perfect Money.

All the major credit cards are accepted, but they charge a 5% transfer fee. This is charged by the credit card processor and not BinaryCent.

For those who want to withdraw from the silver account or bronze account, you will find the same methods as those used to make deposits. The broker claims you can have the withdrawals processed in an hour. A feature, which is faster than most trading platforms.

Before you can withdraw, check the minimum withdrawal amount for your individual BinaryCent account, and also, you may have to verify ownership. This is quite standard to avoid fraudulent activities.

Take note that funding or withdrawing from the trading account during public holidays or weekends may have delays.

Cost and Fees, Commissions and Spreads

It is not new to find a broker having different costs, fees, commissions, and spreads being different from the others. So, it is vital to take your time to find out more about these before deciding to trade with such a broker.

Commissions are regarded as the costs a broker will levy on the client by trading on behalf of the client. Check the trading account features to understand the commission you are expected to pay when using BinaryCent.

BinaryCent offers options such as market indices and CFD trading. Here, you are required to pay for the spread. The spread is based on the market conditions. You will not have commission payments when starting an account, however, you can face a 20% fee when you need to withdraw from your account.

Conclusion

The BinaryCent trading platform is relatively a new broker gaining momentum quickly thanks to its favorable features. Different account types are available, including gold account, silver account, and bronze account. Each has its benefits and unique features.

The customer support team is quite excellent. You can contact the team via email, phone, or a live chat system. So, even if you are a newbie to forex pairs, you can get the help you need to get started.

For those who love bonuses, just know there are several turnover rules you have to meet before withdrawing. So, only use the platform if you intend on trading the assets more often.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is BinaryCent trustworthy? We can conclude it is a legitimate business considering it is licensed and regulated fully. Also, it has an excellent customer support team to help you in case of an issue. How good is the mobile app? Most people find the app good since it makes it easy to access their accounts faster with no restrictions. Also, it is optimized for mobile devices making the user experience better. How long does it take to process a withdrawal? The company claims to take an hour to process your withdrawal request. However, it may take longer for weekends and public holidays. Does a new trader get a bonus? The bonus depends on the type of account. Like the bronze account gets 25% of the deposit while the gold account gets 100% of the deposit. Are free demo accounts available on BinaryCent? Yes. You will get a demo account with each account you open with BinaryCent. This should help you practice your trading skills first before placing trades with real money.

