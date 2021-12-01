Pocket Option

Founded in 20127, Pocket Option is a regulated binary options broker that has quickly grown to 100,000 active users. They pride themselves on their customer service and offer excellent features for both new and existing traders. The company has developed unique online trading platforms to ensure stable trading. They offer fast speed transactions

Prompt money withdrawal

The social trading platform generates passive income

Low threshold for entering the market at $5

Educational information and tools for new traders

Demo account, to help you learn the platform and market before investing real money Limited account funding methods

Mandatory identity and phone verification

Pocket Option is the choice if you need an excellent trading platform offering instant withdrawals and social trading. It provides quality services to profitable binary options trading while making the process convenient and straightforward. The minimum deposit on Pocket Option is $5, making the binary options market accessible to all.. The site is easy to use and is available on the web, android, and iOS platforms. Their educational tools and demo accounts enable even new traders to learn the ropes before investing real money.

IQ Option

With over 40 million users, IQ Option is one of the leading binary options brokers on the market. They have over 250 assets to trade, including CFDs, commodities, and Securities and Exchange Commission. IQ Option offers a flexible platform that can be accessed through the web, or one of their desktop or mobile applications. Low deposits fees

Their platform interface is easy to use

Good maximum payouts

Highly accessible to all players

Instant withdrawals

$10,000 practice account Limited market availability

This Cyprus-based company processes over one million trades daily.. It is an excellent platform when starting with binary options before branching out into other options. IQ Option offers demo accounts,with10,000 dollars in virtual money to experiment and learn before trading real money. The platform provides advanced traders with risk management functions, including negative balance protection and trailing stops. Additionally, traders have access to news and educational materials to assist with their investments.

ExpertOption

ExpertOption is a new and rapidly growing online options trading platform with over 79 million users. It is easy to use and is accessible via their desktop or iOS and Android apps for smartphone users. They pride themselves in cutting-edge technology that makes trades fast with little to no lag time. It offers a free support manager for traders

There are multiple accounts for all budgets

Multiplatform available on any device (mobile or desktop)

Customer support is available in 15 languages

Offers over 100 assets to trade It has a maximum trade expiry of 15 minutes.

This binary options broker provides access to technical analysis tools and binary trading signals to help you make accurate price movement forecasts. Users enjoy free analytics online and a social feature to follow expert trader’s moves at no additional cost. ExpertOption has a high expected return of 96%, higher than competing platforms. They offer a demo account that allows novices to learn the basics of online trading risk-free before engaging trades.

BinaryCent

This trading platform is the best option for copy trading. It provides the lowest fees for options trading, while rookie traders can develop a trading style to increase their profitability. High bonuses allowed

Multiple withdrawal methods available

It offers lots of education

Guaranteed withdrawls within an hour

24/7 multilingual customer support

Accounts starting at $500, trades at $.10 They are not red signal forward

They don’t offer trade signals.

Primarily based on Forex CFDs, BinaryCent is popular due to its its low minimum trade size. For example, you only need $0.10 to invest. The platform is accessible via a mobile app and desktop computer. They offer a demo account for beginners and maximum revenues of up to 95% profit.

Olymp Trade

Olymp Trade is one of the largest binary options trading platforms, boasting user-friendly interface making it easy to use. It is a licensed broker offering educational resources and analysis. With a free demo account, top-rated customer service, and bonuses, it's no surprise this platform is a multi-award winner. Multilingual customer service desk with 24/7 availability

Low min deposit of $10 to start live trading

Access to market news and analysis

It is a proprietary trading platform The platform does not support trade automation using trading software.

This binary options broker offers Commodity Futures Trading Commission, forex, and digital options trading over the internet. The service is accessible to anyone wanting to trade with lower amounts with only a $10 minimum deposit.. With education a focus, they offer many educational services that support traders of all skills and knowledge levels.. It has a user-friendly and straightforward interface that makes it ideal even for the most inexperienced traders.

Race Option

RaceOption is a binary options broker that allows traders from the US, Canada, and Australia to open accounts. They offer excellent CFD trading tools such as life charts and instant trade execution. Their copy trade feature makes it very simple for even the most novice trader. Multiple of funding options in different markets.

They allow deposit bonuses up to 100%

RaceOption is available in many highly regulated countries

They don’t restrict traders based on customer’s home country

Personalized guidance

24/7 multilingual customer support They only offer a 90% maximum payout

A high minimum deposit required

This is a UK-based company established in 2014. RaceOption is one of the top options for high-quality binary options and CFDs. Other positive features include awarding clients with weekend trading markets and education assistance. Their premium customer service includes a live video chat option. The platform is available on web and mobile devices.

Binary.com offers both CFD trading and binary options. It is a regulated broker and one of the original platforms with a long-standing positive reputation. You can sell your contract before the expiry time to minimize your loss. Diverse platform for traders of all experience and skill levels

Trading available 24/7

Award winning platform

Available in most countries

They accept multiple payment options

Fixed odds trading Long average withdrawal time (5 days)

Limited bonuses compared to other platforms

This binary broker offers multiple platforms, including Binary Bot, SmartTrader, and MTF. You can take advantage of their network based on your experience level and the ease of use is appealing to traders. The platform offers attractive return rates that can go as high as 1,000% on a binary options trade. They also provide great market options to trade with the most significant indices, commodities, and currencies.

Binomo

Binomo is a popular binary options broker for investing. It offers CFDs, stocks, forex, and commodities, among others. The platform has been in the binary options trading industry for many years providing quality trading services for its users. TNo hidden fees

It provides up to 49 different markets

Low minimum deposit ($10)

Free demo accounts available

Customer support is available in different languages 24/7 Less market variety and lower yields

The platform offers a free demo account with $1000 of virtual money for traders who want to start with Binomo but are new to binary trading. They have low minimum trades for the online binary options brokers and accept different payment methods. With many markets to trade, this platform provides a higher return on investment. It has evolved and added new features to meet the changing consumer needs. This platform accepts international traders from different countries across the world.

eToro

eToro is a multi-asset platform offering CFDs, stocks, and crypto assets… It focuses on the social community amongst its members and has a unique copy trading feature that have bolstered the platform's growth. Currently, the company has over 295 million customers around the world. Multiple payment options accepted, including credit cards

Free demo account for new traders

User-friendly platform

Active social community to engage virtually with other members

It provides a cryptocurrency wallet for Android and iOS. It has a high minimum deposit of $200

This is a Cyprus-based binary options broker and one of the pioneers of social trading. It has attracted over $162 million in funding and thrived by offering cryptocurrency trading options. eToro is one of the largest social trading binary options and forex brokerages on the market. Anyone looking to invest in the individual currency will find eToro an excellent option.

GTOptions

GTOptions GTO mini account is the most suitable option for USA traders with no previous experience to trade binary options. The platform is user-friendly, offers high payouts, and the ability to trade 24 hours a day. You can trade 24 hours a day

The account is commission-free

Quick trade execution in Forex, Stocks, indices, and Commodities

It offers exclusive access to VIP features and benefits, including personalized services for the God account Does a high minimum deposit of $50

You can only get a 90% maximum rate of return

This online binary options trading platform was founded in 2011 and has since become one of the leading online binary options trading platforms. The platform offers services in several languages, including English, German, Spanish, Italian, French, and Russian. After opening an account with GTOptions, you are assigned a personal broker to accompany your entire stay with the trading account.