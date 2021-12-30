10 Best Travel Credit Cards of December 2021
Best Value
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
- $300 annual travel credit
- Transferable points
- High rewards
Most Easy
The Platinum Card® from American Express
- High rewards
- Multiple credits
- Luxury travels
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- Shopping protection
- High rewards
- Low annual fee
Using a travel credit card could make sense if you are interested in earning miles or points on purchases. They also offer a lot more benefits in addition to miles and points.
However, the benefits are not the same and you will have to find one that suits your needs. With hundreds of travel rewards credit cards to choose from, it is hard to know which one will actually meet your needs.
Thankfully, we have researched various cards and narrowed your search to just 10 travel credit cards to choose from. Let’s jump right in.
The Lineup At A Glance
Editor’s Choice
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
- $300 annual travel credit
- Transferable points
- High rewards
Best for lounge access
The Platinum Card® from American Express
- High rewards
- Multiple credits
- Luxury travels
Best for value
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- Shopping protection
- High rewards
- Low annual fee
Best for dining at the restaurant
American Express® Gold Card
- Regular & rose gold versions
- High rewards
- Transferable points
Best for earning miles
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- High flat rewards rate
- Low annual fee
- Welcome bonus
Best for business purchases
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
- Common business expenses rewards
- Employe cards
- Welcome bonus
Best for Delta business fliers
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
- Annual companion certificate
- Rich Delta perks
- Delta Sky Club airport lounges
Best for united benefits
United Club℠ Infinite Card
- United Club membership
- Free check bags
- Welcome bonus
Best hotel card
Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
- Instant Hilton Diamond status
- statement credits
- Complimentary Priority Pass Select membership
Best for mobile wallet purchases
U.S. Bank Altitude™ Reserve Visa Infinite® Card
- Luxurious engraved metal card
- Mobile support
- No limits on points earnings
10 Best Travel Credit Cards in December 2021
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
With a $300 travel credit, bonus points on dining and travel purchases, and other benefits, you can get an excellent value that far exceeds the annual fee on the card.
- Offers a generous welcome bonus
- Points transfer to valuable airline and hotel partners
- Annual travel credit of $300 is great
- High annual fee
- High variable APR on purchases
Chase Sapphire Reserve®’s biggest advantage is the $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year. Gas station and grocery store purchases count toward the $300 annual travel credit.
New cardholders earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. The welcome bonus is worth $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Annual Ultimate Rewards.
You also earn 10X total points on hotels and car rentals and 5X total points on travel when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Other rewards include 3X points on other travel and dining and 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Frequent travelers interested in a rich set of luxuries, travel benefits, and exclusive platinum offers should try this credit card.
- It offers multiple credits that will justify the fee
- You get comprehensive airport lounge access
- High reward potential on flights and hotels booked through American Express Travel
- High annual fees
- Maximizing the statement credits is complicated and maybe sometimes unworkable
If lounge access, hotel elite status, and annual statement credits are important to you, this card is well worth the high $695 annual fee. You get complimentary elite status with Hilton, Marriott, Centurion Lounges, and more than $1,400 in assorted annual statement credits and so much more.
In addition, a new cardholder will have a whole 6 months to spend only $600 to earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points.
The best part is the reward rates. You can earn 10x points on eligible purchases on this card at restaurants worldwide. You also earn 10X points when you shop small in the U.S. on up to $25,000 in combined purchases during your first 6 months of card membership.
Other reward rates are 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year or on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Looking for a credit card that offers the best overall value, you can try Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
- They offer travel and shopping protection
- 1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs access
- Earn several rewards in many areas of spending
- The card comes with an annual fee
- No intro APR offer
With an annual fee of only $95, the card packs a ton of value. To begin with, the new cardholders earn 60,000 points after spending only $4,000 within 3 months. These points can be redeemed at 1.25 cents each for travel booked through Chase or transfer points to one of Chase’s 14 valuable airline and hotel partners.
The reward rates include 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and more. All these come at only a $95 annual fee.
American Express® Gold Card
Foodies and travelers will find this card the best deal for dining at restaurants.
- Can choose from regular or rose gold versions
- High rewards earnings possibilities
- Points transfer option to many partners
- Have an annual fee
- No lounge benefits
This charming card packs more than just a nice look. You stand to earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, including takeout and delivery. The 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X). You also earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
You only need to spend $4,000 with your new card on eligible purchases within 6 months and earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points. It doesn’t charge foreign transactions and offers one of the lowest credit score requirements to earn the rewards.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
If you prefer earning miles to points, this is one of the best cards for earning miles.
- Offers an awesome welcome bonus
- High flat rewards rate
- Unlimited 2X on every purchase is a great deal
- No intro APR offer
- Have an annual fee
This is a simple card with strong rewards. You only need to spend $3,000 on the purchase within 3 months of account opening to earn 60,000 miles as a welcome bonus. This is the equivalent of $600 in travel.
The main reward rate is the unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. The miles don’t expire as long as the account is still functional. You can redeem this on flights, vacation rentals, car rentals, and more. Besides, the miles reward is transferable to over 15+ travel loyalty programs.
Lastly, this is one of the few travel credit cards that will not charge you foreign transactions.
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
This is a great credit card for frequent business travelers who will spend generously within the bonus categories.
- You get an employee card at no additional cost
- No foreign transaction fee
- Awesome welcome bonus
- Very high balance transfer fee
- Has annual fee
This is a great option for frequent business travelers. Though the welcome bonus target is high, it offers a good reward. You will have to spend $15,000 on purchases within the first 3 months to earn 100,000 bonus points. When redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, you get $1,000 cashback or $1,250 toward travel.
The reward rates include 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel in select business categories. You also get to earn 1 point on all other purchases with no limit on the amount you spend.
You can redeem the points for cash back, gift cards, travel, and more. Other benefits include fraud protection and zero liability. All these perks come at only $95 annual fees.
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
Frequent Delta fliers will enjoy a lot of benefits such as access to Delta Sky and the annual companion certificate for eligible domestic flights among others.
- A free first checked bag and priority boarding on Delta flights
- Annual companion certificate on domestic flight
- Access to Delta Sky Club airport lounges when flying Delta
- Sky Club access is only for one person
- High annual fee
New cardholders can earn 80,000 Bonus Miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $5,000 in purchases within 3 months. However, this offer has an expiry date, so always check with American Express before you apply.
Its biggest strength is its elite status. You earn 60,000 MQMs with status boosts per year. You also earn another 15,000 MQMs four times per year after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year.
Other rewards include 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases. The card also offers first checked bags free on Delta flights and no foreign fees.
United Club℠ Infinite Card
Looking for a card with a great deal for every dollar spent, you can try this one.
- No foreign transaction fee
- United Club membership with 4x miles earnings
- First and second checked bag free
- Very high annual fee
- No intro APR offer
For every dollar spent on inflight food, beverages and Wi-Fi, and other United charges, you earn 4x miles. This is one of the best deals you will find in the market.
Other rewards include 75,000 Bonus Miles, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel, 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases as well as 2 miles per $1 spent on dining at restaurants and eligible delivery services.
Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
Big spenders on Hilton properties will get a lot of benefits that come from the complimentary Diamond status
- Instant Hilton Diamond status with a lot of benefits
- Up to $600 in statement credits
- Complimentary Priority Pass Select membership with enrollment
- High annual fee
- No intro APR offer
To begin with, you only need to spend $4,000 in purchases on the card within your first 3 months to earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points. But we loved the rewards rates including 14X Hilton Honors Bonus Points when you make eligible purchases on your card. Or 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points on eligible purchases on your card for travel booked directly with the airline/amextravel.com or car rental booked directly from selected car rental companies.
$250 Hilton Resort Credit, Hilton Honors Diamond Status, Weekend Night Reward, insurance plans, emergencies, and assistance are some of the other benefits.
U.S. Bank Altitude™ Reserve Visa Infinite® Card
U.S. Bank customers who frequently travel can enjoy lavish travel perks and the $325 annual travel credit.
- No limits on points earnings
- Luxurious engraved metal card
- Up to $325 in annual travel credit
- No points transfer options are available
- $75 fee for each additional card
New cardholders get to earn 50,000 points after spending $4,500 in the first 90 days. This is worth $750 of travel.
The rewards are 5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Altitude Rewards Center; 3X points for every $1 on eligible travel purchases and mobile wallet spending; 1X points per $1 spent on all other eligible net purchases.
Other benefits include Airport Lounge Access and World Class Service. The best part, you can redeem the points for every purchase instantly via phone.
How Do Travel Credit Cards Work?
For each purchase made by a travel credit card, you earn either miles or points. The cards usually have welcome bonuses that entice you to spend a certain amount within a particular period of time after opening the card.
The miles or points earned can be redeemed for airline tickets, gift cards, or statement credits.
That said, every card has a different earning structure. One card may earn high rewards on travel and dining purchases while another may earn more points on groceries and gas spending.
A credit card can have multiple redemptions or be co-branded. You can redeem them for cash, travel, or gift cards. Co-branded ones, however, tend to earn rewards that can only be redeemed for one thing.
Types of Travel Credit Cards
Travel credit cards can be broken down into the following categories:
Airline Credit Card
Airline credit cards earn miles that can be redeemed for future purchases with that particular airline. This includes booking a flight on that airline or other airlines within the same airline alliance. However, most airline credit cards offer perks beyond miles depending on the annual fees.
Transferable Rewards Credit Cards
As the name implies, these credit cards earn rewards that can be transferred to other programs. You can transfer them to programs such as airline or hotel loyalty programs.
Hotel Credit Cards
Anyone who can pledge loyalty to one hotel brand may find a travel credit card designated for that hotel ideal. With hotel credit cards, you’ll earn rewards in the hotel’s currency, like Marriott Bonvoy points or Hilton Honors points, which are redeemable towards any eligible hotel property under that brand’s umbrella.
Fixed-Value Credit Cards
Fixed-value cards earn points or miles that are always redeemed for the same value. With some cards, fixed-value points currencies can also vary by redemption type. For example, points on a card might be worth 1.5 cents each when redeemed for travel rewards, but only be worth 1 cent each when redeemed for cashback.
Business Credit Cards for Travel
A business travel credit card helps you keep your business expenses separate from personal ones.
Travel Credit Cards vs. Cash-back Credit Cards
Travel credit cards offer points, miles, or some other rewards currency. On the other hand, cashback rewards come in dollars, not points or miles.
A travel credit card will be ideal if you are looking to earn rewards that you will redeem in the future for travel. You can also choose a travel credit card if you want to make your journey more comfortable.
However, if you want flexibility in how you use your credit card earnings, cashback offers the widest array of options since you can spend your money any way you’d like.
Compare Travel Credit Cards
With so many credit cards available in the market today, choosing a travel credit card that will suit your needs may be challenging. Each credit card has a different earning structure. That said, here are the factors to consider:
Annual fees: The more expensive the card, the more perks you get.
Reward rates: Always consider how many points or miles you receive for dollars spent.
Foreign status: a decent travel credit card should not charge foreign transactions. Or if it does charge, the lower the better.
Elite status: When you make purchases with some cards, you automatically become entitled to room upgrades, resort credits, early check-in, late checkout, and more.
Pros and Cons of Travel Credit Cards
Pros
- Travel credit cards are a great way to earn rewards that allow you to travel the world for less money.
- Some of the best credit cards will not charge you transaction fees when you use them abroad.
- Some cards offer many elite status perks such as lounge access, upgrades, resort credits, early check-in, and more.
Cons
- Redemption options are slightly limited when it comes to maximizing value.
- The value you get can also change drastically depending on the partner and redemption you book.
- Some travel credit cards also have high annual fees.
When Should You Use A Travel Credit Card?
If you are a business owner who travels, having a travel credit card is a great idea. It will help to keep your business expenses from your personal expenses.
Those who travel and spend abroad also need travel credit cards that don’t charge foreign transactions.
For travelers who love upscale experiences such as automatic hotel room upgrades, access to exclusive airport lounges, and property credits, a travel credit card with these features will be great.
Conclusion
Travel credit cards are a great way to earn rewards that allow you to travel the world for less money. Or even for free! As travel starts to pick up, now is the best time to open a credit card. If you agree with me, then have your pick from the ones we have listed now, and feel free to share with us your progress.
Frequently Asked Questions
Points and miles are just different names for the rewards earned on a particular credit card. Some credit cards offer points, while some particular airline cards offer miles. However, all earn a specified type of reward based on your spending that can be used in various ways.
Since everyone has a different spending pattern, there is no best travel credit card for rewards. However, those who frequently travel will benefit more than those who rarely travel.
A good credit card should have a good to excellent credit score. Therefore, always aim to have a credit score of 700 and above in order to get approved by the top travel credit cards.
Every point or mile from a credit card is worth a different amount. In other words, 50,000 points from one card are not equivalent to 50,000 points from another card.
Not all travel credit cards are best for foreign spending. Some charge heavy fees on purchases made outside the U.S. while others don’t charge at all. In addition, some may charge you foreign transaction fees but pack more benefits that help you on your international adventure.