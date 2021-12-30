10 Best Travel Credit Cards of December 2021

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Visit Website With a $300 travel credit, bonus points on dining and travel purchases, and other benefits, you can get an excellent value that far exceeds the annual fee on the card. Offers a generous welcome bonus

Points transfer to valuable airline and hotel partners

Annual travel credit of $300 is great High annual fee

High variable APR on purchases

Chase Sapphire Reserve®’s biggest advantage is the $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year. Gas station and grocery store purchases count toward the $300 annual travel credit.

New cardholders earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. The welcome bonus is worth $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Annual Ultimate Rewards.

You also earn 10X total points on hotels and car rentals and 5X total points on travel when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Other rewards include 3X points on other travel and dining and 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Visit Website Frequent travelers interested in a rich set of luxuries, travel benefits, and exclusive platinum offers should try this credit card. It offers multiple credits that will justify the fee

You get comprehensive airport lounge access

High reward potential on flights and hotels booked through American Express Travel High annual fees

Maximizing the statement credits is complicated and maybe sometimes unworkable

If lounge access, hotel elite status, and annual statement credits are important to you, this card is well worth the high $695 annual fee. You get complimentary elite status with Hilton, Marriott, Centurion Lounges, and more than $1,400 in assorted annual statement credits and so much more.

In addition, a new cardholder will have a whole 6 months to spend only $600 to earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points.

The best part is the reward rates. You can earn 10x points on eligible purchases on this card at restaurants worldwide. You also earn 10X points when you shop small in the U.S. on up to $25,000 in combined purchases during your first 6 months of card membership.

Other reward rates are 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year or on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Visit Website Looking for a credit card that offers the best overall value, you can try Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. They offer travel and shopping protection

1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs access

Earn several rewards in many areas of spending The card comes with an annual fee

No intro APR offer

With an annual fee of only $95, the card packs a ton of value. To begin with, the new cardholders earn 60,000 points after spending only $4,000 within 3 months. These points can be redeemed at 1.25 cents each for travel booked through Chase or transfer points to one of Chase’s 14 valuable airline and hotel partners.

The reward rates include 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and more. All these come at only a $95 annual fee.

American Express® Gold Card

Visit Website Foodies and travelers will find this card the best deal for dining at restaurants. Can choose from regular or rose gold versions

High rewards earnings possibilities

Points transfer option to many partners Have an annual fee

No lounge benefits

This charming card packs more than just a nice look. You stand to earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, including takeout and delivery. The 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X). You also earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.

You only need to spend $4,000 with your new card on eligible purchases within 6 months and earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points. It doesn’t charge foreign transactions and offers one of the lowest credit score requirements to earn the rewards.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Visit Website If you prefer earning miles to points, this is one of the best cards for earning miles. Offers an awesome welcome bonus

High flat rewards rate

Unlimited 2X on every purchase is a great deal No intro APR offer

Have an annual fee

This is a simple card with strong rewards. You only need to spend $3,000 on the purchase within 3 months of account opening to earn 60,000 miles as a welcome bonus. This is the equivalent of $600 in travel.

The main reward rate is the unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. The miles don’t expire as long as the account is still functional. You can redeem this on flights, vacation rentals, car rentals, and more. Besides, the miles reward is transferable to over 15+ travel loyalty programs.

Lastly, this is one of the few travel credit cards that will not charge you foreign transactions.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Visit Website This is a great credit card for frequent business travelers who will spend generously within the bonus categories. You get an employee card at no additional cost

No foreign transaction fee

Awesome welcome bonus Very high balance transfer fee

Has annual fee

This is a great option for frequent business travelers. Though the welcome bonus target is high, it offers a good reward. You will have to spend $15,000 on purchases within the first 3 months to earn 100,000 bonus points. When redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, you get $1,000 cashback or $1,250 toward travel.

The reward rates include 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel in select business categories. You also get to earn 1 point on all other purchases with no limit on the amount you spend.

You can redeem the points for cash back, gift cards, travel, and more. Other benefits include fraud protection and zero liability. All these perks come at only $95 annual fees.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

Visit Website Frequent Delta fliers will enjoy a lot of benefits such as access to Delta Sky and the annual companion certificate for eligible domestic flights among others. A free first checked bag and priority boarding on Delta flights

Annual companion certificate on domestic flight

Access to Delta Sky Club airport lounges when flying Delta Sky Club access is only for one person

High annual fee

New cardholders can earn 80,000 Bonus Miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $5,000 in purchases within 3 months. However, this offer has an expiry date, so always check with American Express before you apply.

Its biggest strength is its elite status. You earn 60,000 MQMs with status boosts per year. You also earn another 15,000 MQMs four times per year after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year.

Other rewards include 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases. The card also offers first checked bags free on Delta flights and no foreign fees.

United Club℠ Infinite Card

Visit Website Looking for a card with a great deal for every dollar spent, you can try this one. No foreign transaction fee

United Club membership with 4x miles earnings

First and second checked bag free Very high annual fee

No intro APR offer

For every dollar spent on inflight food, beverages and Wi-Fi, and other United charges, you earn 4x miles. This is one of the best deals you will find in the market.

Other rewards include 75,000 Bonus Miles, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel, 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases as well as 2 miles per $1 spent on dining at restaurants and eligible delivery services.

Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express

Visit Website Big spenders on Hilton properties will get a lot of benefits that come from the complimentary Diamond status Instant Hilton Diamond status with a lot of benefits

Up to $600 in statement credits

Complimentary Priority Pass Select membership with enrollment High annual fee

No intro APR offer

To begin with, you only need to spend $4,000 in purchases on the card within your first 3 months to earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points. But we loved the rewards rates including 14X Hilton Honors Bonus Points when you make eligible purchases on your card. Or 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points on eligible purchases on your card for travel booked directly with the airline/amextravel.com or car rental booked directly from selected car rental companies.

$250 Hilton Resort Credit, Hilton Honors Diamond Status, Weekend Night Reward, insurance plans, emergencies, and assistance are some of the other benefits.

U.S. Bank Altitude™ Reserve Visa Infinite® Card

Visit Website U.S. Bank customers who frequently travel can enjoy lavish travel perks and the $325 annual travel credit. No limits on points earnings

Luxurious engraved metal card

Up to $325 in annual travel credit No points transfer options are available

$75 fee for each additional card

New cardholders get to earn 50,000 points after spending $4,500 in the first 90 days. This is worth $750 of travel.

The rewards are 5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Altitude Rewards Center; 3X points for every $1 on eligible travel purchases and mobile wallet spending; 1X points per $1 spent on all other eligible net purchases.

Other benefits include Airport Lounge Access and World Class Service. The best part, you can redeem the points for every purchase instantly via phone.