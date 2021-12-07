Best Value ZenBusiness Great for engaging customer support

Competitive pricing plans

Affordable business formation solutions Visit Website Most Easy IncFile Excellent customer service

User-friendly online dashboard

Real-time order tracking tool Visit Website Northwest Registered Agent Customized plans

Personalized customer service Visit Website

If you’ve decided to form your LLC, the first step is to register your business with the state. While you can do it yourself, it’s essential to work with registered agent service. Doing it on your own is frustrating since there are many laws and requirements to follow. Fortunately, there are many firms offering an LLC service to help register your business entity. These firms have experienced agents with knowledge in forming a company. If you’re looking for a Texas LLC incorporation service, here are some of the best LLC service providers you can try.

The Lineup At A Glance

Best for a limited budget IncFile Excellent customer service

User-friendly online dashboard

Real-time order tracking tool Visit Website Editor’s Choice ZenBusiness Great for engaging customer support

Competitive pricing plans

Affordable business formation solutions Visit Website Best customer service Northwest Registered Agent Customized plans

Personalized customer service Visit Website Best for unlimited legal consultants LegalZoom Unlimited legal consultation

Premium customer service

An easy to use website and checkout process Visit Website

4 Best Texas LLC Formation Services

Incfile Visit Website Incfile provides the best LLC services available in Texas. It is a popular LLC formation company for small businesses on a limited budget. The firm provides a free plan, alongside other paid plans to cater to different client needs. Provides a user-friendly online dashboard to track important deadlines and compliance reminders

Includes one year of registered agent service with all packages

It offers a real-time order tracking tool for its clients

The company has over 15 years of experience with numerous positive reviews You must pay extra fees to access important features such as operating agreement and federal tax ID number EIN. Incfile offers several packages, including Gold, Silver, and Platinum. Each of the packages comes with a variety of registered agent solutions depending on your budget. Also, the company has been popular for its pricing model and excellent customer care. There is a high volume of positive online reviews from clients who are satisfied with the website’s ease of use and accessibility. Zenbusiness Visi Visit Website Zenbusiness is a Texas-based company famous for its affordable pricing rates. It provides a comprehensive incorporation package with features to help small business owners with company incorporation. Unlimited legal consultations

An easy-to-use website platform

Has a reasonable pricing model

Great customer feedback based on the online reviews You must pay an additional starting fee to get the EIN in the basic plan. With Zenbusiness, you will provide three different packages to help in LLC formation. It is popular for its inexpensive LLC services available. For example, you can access valuable registered agent features at affordable prices. Some of the services under Zenbusiness include CPA assessment, free operating agreement, and one year of registered agent services. You can sign up with Zenbusiness Pro to enjoy additional LLC formation features such as compliance guarantee, domain name registration, and federal tax IS number EIN. Northwest Registered Agent Visit Website Northwest Registered Agents have personalized customer service with a dedicated representative. While the prices are high, they are reasonable for every LLC formation package Personalized customer service with a dedicated representative

Customized plans for the registered agent service

A wide range of products and features The website navigation process can be a bit complicated

Their prices are high compared to other companies The company has served millions of clients around the country since its establishment in 1998. It is famous for the corporate guide offering excellent customer support. Northwest agents are knowledgeable about forming a corporation and deal with concerns by clients. It is a socially conscious company with great value, thus ideal for anyone who prioritizes excellent customer reviews. LegalZoom Visit Website This is a popular Texas-based LLC registered agent service offering legal help across the board. It provides lawyer advice to its clients and other features to help in forming a company. Unlimited legal consultation

Total compliance features

One year of registered agent services.

Has a simple and intuitive website to use It is one of the expensive LLC formation service providers in Texas

The pricing models of LegalZoom are not packed with Valley LegalZoom is one of the best LLC service providers. You can try the basic package that offers document filing at $79 plus state fees. If you want additional features such as EIN, you need to pay more. The provider has an intuitive website with easy navigation. Their customer support feedback is overwhelmingly positive from online reviewers. However, You must pay a tax-deductible state fee for these resources.

What Is a Texas LLC?

A Texas LLC is a type of legal entity that’s easier to form and run compared to a corporation. Anyone starting a business or running a sole proprietorship can form a Texas LLC to limit personal liability. It offers owners liability protection, tax advantages and a flexible management structure. A registered agent plays a crucial role in forming a corporation

How To Form An LLC In Texas

Choose a name for your LLC.

The business name must contain the word ‘limited liability company’ or ‘limited company’ or the abbreviations LLC. Your name must be different from the name of other entities already registered within Texas state. The name should meet the necessary legal requirements and state rules.

Appoint a registered agent

Every LLC should have a registered agent, statutory agent or agent of process. Their role is to accept legal notices from the federal or state on behalf of the business. The registered agent signs the legal documents before mailing the copy to the bus. They can help you file an annual report.

File a certificate of formation/articles of organization

You must file an article of the organization to register a limited liability company. This is a state-required document, also known as a certificate of formation. Provide information on the business name, address and ownership.

Create an operating agreement

An LLC operating agreement highlights all the ownership and operation rules. This is a document with information on membership ownership percentages, voting powers and means of management.

Get an EIN

After creating an operating agreement, apply for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) with the IRS. You need the EIN if you plan to hire employees for your LLC. It acts as a social security number for your business. An EIN is easy to apply; fill out a form on the IRS website.

How much is the Texas LLC filing fee?

You will pay a $300 filing fee plus an additional state-mandated 2.7% convenience fee when filing an LLC certificate of formation in Texas. Also, it’ll cost you $40 to file a business name reservation application. This applies to anyone who wants to reserve an LLC name before filing the Certificate of Formation. When forming a veteran-owned business, the Texas Secretary of State waives the filing fee for every qualified veteran.

Alternatives to bank business loans

Every organization needs capital. While bank loans are the ideal means of attaining capital, you can try other options. The alternatives to bank loans include crowdfunding, venture capital, lines of credit, merchant cash advances, and personal loans. You can also consider invoice factoring, working capital loan, and equipment loans.

Conclusion

There are several types of LLC online formation service providers in Texas. We have discussed four of the best companies to consider if you form your LLC in Texas. These firms differ in the price range and features. Select your LLC service provider depending on your budget and your range of needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should you form your LLC in Texas? Whether forming a startup or operating as a sole proprietor, consider forming an LLC. It limits the owner’s personal liability for debts and lawsuits while providing flexibility to ownership and taxation. How does an online LLC formation service work? It is easier to use the online business formation service than doing it offline. When doing an online LLC registration, you need to provide several documents to the LLC company. For example, provide your business name, location, the industry of operation, and basic information about your registered agent. Can you get your LLC for free? You can get your LLC for free if you know how to fill any paperwork. The process involves coming up with a new name, choosing a registered agent, and filing the articles of the organization. You also need to create the operating agreement, apply for an EIN and pay the state fees. Do you need a registered agent service? Yes, you need a registered agent for a corporation or other formal entity. They are important in every state where you have registered your company.