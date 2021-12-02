Discover it® Secured Credit Card

This is a top choice for secured credit cards. The best part about it is that it has no annual fee. Many people would want this type of secured card because it can help them earn more cashback in the end. There is no doubt you would end up with a card that helps you earn back something whenever you spend money.

The card issuer will also report your credit history to the three major credit bureaus. This is vital for ensuring you can also grow your credit limit over time. More people like it when they can improve their credit score considering it opens them to better credit cards.

As for the credit score, it does not require much. The minimum credit score required is 300 to 629. This is not bad at all. This credit score requirement should make it even easier for those with low scores to get this secured card.

The customer support team will also help you get more information overall. In case you have any questions, the support team can always help you learn more.

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

This is another popular choice among secured credit cards. Since it has no annual or hidden fees, you will find more people are comfortable with it. Also, it has a faster approval process. When you compare it to some other secured cards, this one is approved almost instantly. So, it is a reliable credit card company.

The credit score required for approval is 300 to 629. This is something that people can achieve with ease. So as long as you continue paying your charges on time, you can also expect to see an improvement in your credit limit. This means you can get more on your secured card.

The required deposit for this card starts at $49. This should give an initial credit line $200. It is good news for those who might have had a problem getting secured cards before.

The card allows you to earn the security deposit back as a statement credit. What you need to do is to use your card responsibly to get the best out of it. More people also enjoy the fact that it comes with a $0 fraud liability policy. As a result, you are not liable for any unauthorized charges.

OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card

Those who may have an average credit score can definitely get this type of secured credit card. The best part is that there is no credit check when applying for this type of card. This card issuer is one among credit card companies that believe in giving everyone the opportunity to get secured credit cards.

You also get a refundable deposit which will give you more confidence in the company. The credit line limit requires a deposit as low as $200. This is enough for most people who may be looking for such a card. Building credit is also possible with this card. This is because the company will report your progress to the three major credit bureaus.

99% of the customers who start with this credit card often have lower scores. However, they are able to have a better record with the credit bureaus within just 6 months. You can see that it would be the best card for you to build your credit score.

The company has a good online community on social media platforms such as Facebook. Here, people share their experiences and how they managed to build their credit score. There is also a dedicated credit education page on the website to help learn more about credit cards.

Petal® 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa® Credit Card

There is no annual fee with this secured credit card. Anyone who finds it worth saving some money on secured credit cards would find this a great card feature among the secured cards options. Also, you can get impressive credit limits of up to $5,000. This is a nice feature for a company that does not charge an annual fee.

Improving your credit limit can happen in as little as six months. Of course, there are a few terms and conditions to conform to, but it is an easy process overall. Even if your credit score is not the best, you can still apply for this credit card. It will still be a great card to help improve your overall credit score within a couple of months.

Most people will like the fact that there are no foreign transaction fees too. You can expect it to be a great choice for you to use for foreign purchases without paying more.

Users will also like it for having a mobile app where you can check out the expenditures and repayments you are making to your card. Here is where you can also manage the automated payments. You can always know when to cancel them.

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

This secured card should be what you get for yourself today, considering it has no annual or even hidden fees. What you see on the company website is what you get. No one wants to end up with a secured card that has more charges not mentioned upfront.

Whenever you are using this secured card, you will find that earning an impressive 1.5% cashback is possible. This is unlimited, considering you would earn this with no limit. So as long as you are making regular purchases, you can always earn more.

How about the approval process? More people are likely to consider this card since it is easy to get approved for it. It may even take seconds to get approved. All you need is to put down a deposit of $200. Do not worry, the deposit is refundable. Once you make the deposit, you get a $200 initial credit line.

It is possible to be considered for a higher credit limit within six months. At this point, you do not need an additional deposit. The users also enjoy its low credit score requirement. Anyone with a low credit score knows how hard it can be to get a secured card. It is then good to know that this card will be an option for you.

Citi® Secured Mastercard®

This is a great choice as a secured card among the many secured credit cards. Considering it has no annual fee, it will appeal to many people who want a secured card. It will be a great choice as a card to help you build your credit. However, we recommend that you always use the card responsibly.

The company will also report to the major credit bureaus. We all know that this is vital for ensuring you can always improve your credit score. Once the reporting is done, you will get free access to your FICO score online.

Since it is a Mastercard, you would be able to use it more often in different stores. As long as Mastercard is accepted, it can be used. Even worldwide purchases are possible with this card.

You still have to make a security deposit. The minimum amount is $200. It may be slightly high, but you will get a lot more perks, including getting a card, even for those with a low credit score.

UNITY® Visa Secured Credit Card

Anyone interested in building their credit score would definitely consider this card. It will report your progress to the three major credit bureaus to ensure that you always have a better credit line limit within a short time. As a result, you are advised to continue making your payments on time and keeping the balances low.

There is also the option of balance transfer benefits you could enjoy. The company has a relatively low intro APR period. This will affect the balance transfers by ensuring it is fixed at 9.95% during the first six months of owning the card.

There is also the option of using Speedpay. This is an online system that improves how fast you make your payments. This is crucial for ensuring you never have to miss a payment date. This should generally help you maintain a clean record with the company.

How about the fees? Well, you will face several fees when using this credit card. The annual fee is $39. It is not high, but it is also not zero. The regular APR is 17.99%, and it remains fixed. Most people should generally find it affordable.

U.S. Bank Secured Visa® Card

We could not forget to include this on the list of best secured credit cards. This is because it works so well for those with bad credit and has almost non-existent credit limits. If you have a FICO score of below 600, there is hope for you. This is the secured card that will suit you best.

However, with such conditions, do not expect a lot of rewards or promotional interest rates. However, you may be comfortable with the credit limit you get with the card for having a low credit score. Most people would even use it as a way of rebuilding their credit history.

The card requires that you make a security deposit of $300. The more you deposit, the more you get as the credit line. The line of credit for the card is equal to the amount of money you make as a deposit. It may not appeal to all, but it sure serves some people who find it necessary.

Having a zero fraud liability policy is highly welcomed. This is because of the rate at which credit cards are stolen. So in case there are some unauthorized charges, you will not be liable.

BankAmericard® Secured credit card

Among the best secured credit cards, you also get this one as an option. The first thing you have to provide is a security deposit. The minimum is $300, and the maximum is $4,900. The amount of credit line you get will depend on how much you deposit. It is simply equal to what you deposit.

Your credit history does not have to be an impediment when seeking this card. Most people find that it will be among the easiest to qualify for compared to some other options in the market. Also, having such a high deposit makes the issuer trust you with ease.

Some people may be worried that their deposit will not be refunded. However, that is not the case. You can always get a refund based on your credit history. Also, the processing is done faster than any other secured card you have used before.

You should find that having no annual fee makes it a great choice as well. Once you have been approved to use the card, you can start using it right away. You can now see how it would be a great choice for you with no annual payments too.

Self – Credit Builder Account + Secured Visa® Credit Card

This is a nice choice for a credit card to build your credit. Even those who do not have a credit history or want to repair their bad credit with time will enjoy its services. Considering that it also has a low annual fee, you could find it a major choice for anyone who needs a secured card.

Looking at the APR rate, we find that it has an average rate of 15.65%. For most people, this is an affordable option for most people who want the best credit card. You can always visit the official website to get more information on the APR you can expect with the different loan amounts and their APR rates.

Who would get approved for this card? The good news about the card is that you can easily qualify for it compared to the other options in the market. Those who apply for it often get their card approved or declined within minutes. So, you should know if you qualify for it or not faster.

You also have the option of paying your security deposit of $100 over three or more months. That is not the same with other credit cards. You would start using the credit card right away even when the initial deposit is not complete.