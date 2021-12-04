5 Best Reverse Phone Lookup Services 2021: Free & Paid Apps Online
It is inevitable to get calls from unknown numbers. Today, phone scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated and complex to catch. If you want to avoid fraudulent calls, trying to reach an old friend, or meeting a stranger for a meeting, using a background check service is a comprehensive way to get important information.
You can identify unknown phone numbers using a background check feature. Simply enter information in the search box to identify them. This process allows you to match a name to reverse phone numbers based on public information. The reverse phone number search is becoming a popular method of background checks thanks to technological advancement. Today you can easily find sites running a free reverse phone lookup service at a price. Here are some of the best reverse phone number lookup services to identify an unknown caller.
The Lineup At A Glance
Editor’s Choice
TruthFinder
- Provides detailed reports with extensive information from several public sources
- Scans thousands of dark web data to check for any identity theft
- Provides criminal record search
- Includes a dedicated public records search functio
Best for caller identification
TrueCaller
- Recorded phone calls
- Spam blocking
- Call Id
Best for background checks
PeopleFinders
- Reverse email address search
- Informative free results
- Affordable rates for individual reports
Best for comprehensive information
BeenVerified
- Unlimited background searches
- Self-monitoring features
- Available on mobile apps
Best for low prices
Spokeo
- Excellent customer service
- Amazing price
- An easy-to-use interface
Truthfinder
Truthfinder has an A+ rating from Better Business Bureau and handles over 9 million requests per month. It is a fully vetted and tested service that is featured on several media outlets
- Accurate results are generated within ten minutes
- It comes with a unique dark web monitoring
- Excellent customer care
- Simple price structure
- It is a reputable service
- Occasionally, it delivers inaccurate information due to the limitation of public data.
- Lack of clear pricing information
Truthfinder is the best reverse phone lookup site and the most reliable. This is a comprehensive public records service whose depth of information is significantly higher than its competitors. For $4.99 per month, you can access detailed background reports and search business details using a comprehensive data engine of aggregated publicly available data. The phone number searches deliver results drawn from public data sources. For example, you will get up-to-date information from local criminal records, social media accounts, US census data, and private companies. Compared to Instant Checkmate, the people search service on Truthfinder offers several unique features such as self-monitoring pools and a chance to opt-out. You can get a full background check using the reverse phone lookup feature.
Truecaller
Truecaller is a crowd-sourced call-blocking app with millions of users. There is a free version and premium account with a host of features. Install the Truecaller mobile app to block spam calls and get reverse cell phone numbers lookup services.
- Truecaller allows you to find mobile devices location and the number is
- You can track who is viewing your number
- You can also find the caller from the phone number
- It allows blocking spam numbers and reporting them to the Truecaller database
- The Truecaller app requires an internet connection to work
- There is no guarantee of information Security
Truecaller Has been helping people access the correct information about people and businesses. The service provider allows you to search for basic contact information, identify incoming calls, and block unwanted calls. Truecaller keeps its directory up to date for accurate searches. The site emphasizes being social, allowing you to connect the app to social media apps. Apart from blocking calls, it lets you perform reverse number lookups. You can correctly identify the cell number, though the reverse lookup feature is limited. Truecaller’s premium version comes with 30 lookups per month.
PeopleFinder
PeopleFinder is one of the best-known background check services. The best thing about this service is that you don’t have to sign up for a monthly membership. You can run background checks and purchase individual reports. Also, it has detailed and easy-to-understand re
- It offers an affordable 3-day trial
- Allow for multiple search parameters
- There is a mobile app for easy use
- It doesn’t require a membership to use
- Limited transparency about how reports can be used
- They charge membership cancellation fees
PeopleFinder doesn’t require membership to run searches on the search engine. Just sign up for the trial and run the reports you need during the three days. However, if you want to run unlimited searches, ensure you purchase their premium membership subscription. Its interface is one of the easiest and quickest to use when conducting a background check. You can complete a search in just a few minutes. Compared to Instant Checkmate and BeenVerified, PeopleFinder has standard features. For example, you can get a cell phone lookup for free.
BeenVerified
Use BeenVerified to get information on an individual, property, vehicle, or unclaimed cash. It incorporates a wealth of features and advises how to use data you find on the service.
- Available on both Android and iOS apps
- Has a wide range of records
- Provides details regarding data usage
- Excellent customer support
- It might not be accurate at all times.
BeenVerified is highly trusted as a reverse phone number lookup service. This is a subscription-based service, meaning you must purchase a membership to use its main features. You can use the search bar to determine a vehicle’s information. This site offers a variety of data that you won’t find on free reverse phone lookup sites. For example, you will get the basic contact information and social media accounts of the Unknown number. It is also possible to determine the particular phone number owner and information on friends or family members. Imagine finding information about a person’s neighbor using a phone number search on Instant Checkmate.
Spokeo
Spokeo is one of the best means of bringing people together. This is a subscription-based service, with the base subscription offering enough background information to reconnect with someone. You use the cell phones number search to locate someone you’ve lost touch with by searching their cell phones or email.
- It comes with a professional interface
- You can purchase single phone reports
- Available at great prices
- You can enjoy some free reverse phone lookups
- It is straightforward to use
- It is weak on crime
Spokeo offers more than the single reverse lookup service. You will get background checks on a person’s contact details, location history, and relatives’ information. It also grants access to criminal records, marriage, court records, and historical records. The site grants personal details such as names, mobile phone numbers, and age. Unline Instant Checkmate, sometimes you can see the photos of the Unknown caller. Their customer service is one of the best in the industry, while the website is responsive. You can also easily cancel your Spokeo subscription without incurring charges.
How We Chose Top Reverse Phone Lookup Service Providers
Type of Information
Start by knowing the kind of information you need. These providers have services for different audiences, such as for employers, landlords, and general usage. Your reverse phone number searches should provide the information you need.
Quality and accuracy of the data
The quality and accuracy of data are essential when selecting a service provider. Work with a reverse phone number lookup service provider how can guarantee the high accuracy of the information.
Customer support
Customer support is one of the critical factors when choosing a phone lookup service provider. The quality of customer service can make or break a company’s reputation.
Legal information
Also, ensure you understand the legal aspects of accessing information from a reverse phone lookup search. Only subscribe to a service that gives you all the details on how you use its information.
The number of searches you plan to run.
Some services are only suitable for running a few searches a month. However, you can find a service that allows unlimited searches. Choose a service provider depending on how many searches you plan to run in a particular.
Hidden charges and cancellation fees
Ensure you understand any fees and subscriptions before signing up with the background service check. Some services have trial cancellation fees. You can learn a lot about a service depending on how easy it is to cancel their subscription.
What are reverse phone lookup sites, and what information can I get?
Reverse phone number lookup allows you to match a name to the number using information that is made public on the internet. This is a phone number search helping the source and owner of the number. You can enter the cell phone number into a search engine and access an extensive public records database to get more information linked to the number. You can find information including the owner’s name, address history, age, possible relatives, and criminal record.
Is the provided data always accurate?
Depending on the service provider, you will receive a lot of data using reverse phone lookup websites. The details include the person’s name or company, their area code’s city, and state. The accuracy of this information varies between the reverse phone lookup platforms and your subscription. For example, premium subscribers get more accurate data.
What Not to Do With Reverse Phone Lookup Information
There are several legal restrictions about using information obtained in non-CRA background check sites. For example, you cannot use reverse phone call-up information to make decisions about admission, employment, insurance, or tenant screening. According to the fair credit reporting act, you can only use the service for the intended purposes. Misusing the information can result in a lawsuit.
Why Do a Reverse Phone Lookup?
A reverse phone lookup service is the best way to discover the identity of anyone calling you. You can use this service to protect yourself against fraud and spam problems. By knowing the identity of a caller, you can avoid fraud. You can find out about the perpetrators’ details and report them to appropriate authorities, reducing incidences of harassment. It can also be an alternative way of contacting someone. If you lost cell phone numbers, the reverse cell phone lookup allows you to contact them using their old phone numbers. It is also easier to identify people in your voicemail using the feature if someone left a message without their names.
Conclusion
More people feel tormented by unknown callers harassing them. Using the reverse phone lookup service lets you get the name, address, and other details of the person’s identity. It makes it easier to file a police complaint in case of harassment. These sites excel at delivering a detailed background report. . This review on the top reverse phone number lookup services will help you choose the right one for your needs. Our choice is Truthfinder, which is the best service all around.
Frequently Asked Questions
The safety of phone number lookup sites depends on your usage. Most services have taken preventive measures to ensure the customer is safe
These services are legal as long as you don’t use them to make insurance, employment, or tenant screening decisions. The fair credit reporting act advises against misusing information from my phone lock apps.
The accuracy of the reverse phone number lookup depends on the service you are using. Some service providers are focused on information accuracy. A company with dedicated staff to keep data up-to-date will provide the most accurate information.
Most of the reverse phone searches are functional and practical. Ensure you pick the exemplary service depending on your needs and budget.
Some services offer reverse phone lookup free, though most of them are not helpful. The free reverse phone lookup is a scam and won’t provide the correct information. You must pay a premium subscription to enjoy quality services.