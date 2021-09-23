Northwest Registered Agent

Visit Website Northwest Registered Agent is our top pick. Besides offering its customers everything they need to meet compliance on an easy-to-use platform, they back it up with excellent customer support. Excellent customer service and support

User-friendly interface. Their systems are easy to use.

Works with a team of professional accountants, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and business owners

Offers business consulting services[1] in a wide range of fields Ther beneficial customer support is poor, especially when you just need a straight-up simple answer.

The company provides everything that you need from a registered agent in Florida. They will deliver your Florida-registered company with a business address and protect your information from third parties.

They will also help file your business Articles of Organization, mails, and other important documents by scanning them and uploading them on your online portal. The company issues a compliance alert calendar that keeps its clients informed about annual reports filling and other essential compliance dates.

Harbor Compliance

Visit Website Harbor Compliance will get you everything you need at the lowest market price if you are working with a lean budget. Therefore, those willing to forego incredible services to save a few dollars on the annual operations should consider Harbor Compliance. It helps save on unnecessary expenditures

It offers everything needed to meet the legal requirements set by the Florida Department of States [2] and the Division of Corporations.

and the Division of Corporations. Updates you on all important compliance dates. Though everything is done to standards, the company does not cover the extra mile with its services. They are good at everything they do but not the best there is.

Like most options, Harbor Compliance is a full-service registered agent. They offer everything from scanning and email forwarding to online document access and compliance alerts.

The signup process is pretty straightforward, and you can register for multiple states with ease. For a $99 filing fee per year, this is the most affordable full-service registered agent in Florida.

LegalZoom

Visit Website LegalZoom is one of the best-registered agent services in Florida with full-service offerings. Besides the essential services in Florida, the company offers $1 million worth of identity theft insurance. It is a full-service registered agent service provider

Offers identity theft protection[3] It’s too expensive. It costs $299 per year.

Since registered agent services are just one part of their business, it’s not well optimized.

Subscribing to the service of process at LegalZoom will protect you from black hat hacking. You can conduct business with peace of mind knowing that your data is well protected. Besides, LegalZoom is a reputable and well-established brand within the Florida business community.

Having been around the corner for decades, the company is well conversant with the nitty-gritty of the market. If you are comfortable paying the high price for premium service of process and an identity theft insurance bonus, then LegalZoom is your go-to firm.

ZenBusiness

Visit Website ZenBusiness offers incorporation and Limited Liability Company (LLC) services for $39 only, lower than most competitors. The costs cover an entire year of services. However, the standalone registered agent service package goes for $99 annually. Besides being affordable, ZenBusiness also ranks for its incredible customer feedback. There are over 4,700 positive customer reviews[4] on their services online. Their clients are always talking about how much money the company saved them. Great customer support

Affordable prices for a registered agent

Impressive customer reviews Short Track Record

The company is one of the leading national registered agent service providers. ZenBusiness offers two subscription tiers with the standalone registered agent going for $99. However, the fee does not cover compliance alerts. To receive updates on important compliance dates, you will need to cough an extra $50 per month. New customers get to enjoy a full year of registered agent full-service.

IncFile

Visit Website The company offers excellent features via its business formation packages. Registered agent services is just one of the packages offered at Incfile. When purchasing any of the incorporation packages, you will receive a free year of registered agent services. Incredible customer reviews

Reasonable pricing

One year of registered agent services

Free business formation solution Lots of upsells and add-ons

In addition, Incfile offers low annual renewal state fees. If you are looking for a reliable and affordable solution, Incfile is an excellent option. For entrepreneurs forming online companies, Incfile offers great add-ons (e.g., contract templates and custom documents) that you can use to enhance your small business.

Going by the positive customer feedback, the company’s customers are well content with the services offered. We came across thousands of positive online reviews and a few negative feedbacks.

Rocket Lawyer

Visit Website The company does not stand out for just one thing. It performs across the board, offering reliable and affordable Florida registered agent providers. High customer volume

Strong and positive customer feedback

Offers legal services and an optional subscription Formation packages do not come with registered agent service

The standalone registered agent in Florida is relatively expensive

The standalone registered agent service package goes for $149.99, which is quite expensive. However, purchasing the Premium membership for a monthly fee of $39.99 will secure you a 25% discount on the Florida registered agent service package.

The company has a highly experienced team of professionals dedicated to offering premium-quality services. Rocket Lawyer is one of the most reputable and experienced business service providers in the industry. They have served over 20 million clients since the company’s inception in 2008. Rocket lawyer also ranks for solid customer feedback, evidenced by the thousands of positive online reviews from happy clients.

SunDoc Filings

Visit Website Besides registered agent services, SunDoc Filings also offer additional legal and business services. You will receive all essential paperwork from the Florida Division of Corporations and the State of Florida secretary Offers useful resources

Awards volume discounts for multiple entities and states

Great customer support The Florida registered agent service package is quite expensive compared to other options.

The company is yet another generic Florida registered agent service, provider. The standard package goes for a fee of $159 per year. This filing fee caters to all your services, including a Florida business address, mail forwarding, document scanning and uploading, and service of process notification.

InCorp

Visit Website InCorp is a Florida LLC formation service with a tremendous registered agent service package. The subscription goes for $99 a month for the Florida business compliance service. Operates in all states

Offers discounts to loyal customers for multiple years of service All reports of ongoing fees after service were canceled

The user interface is hard to use

Besides offering registered agent services, the company provides educational resources and organizational assistance. The packages are tier priced, with loyal customers paying lower state fees. For instance, you will pay $99 for the first year, but you will pay as little as $67 per year in your fifth year.

InCorp provides its customers with resources such as guides, books, and business certificates that you won’t find elsewhere. These certificates will go a long way in establishing brand credibility for your business. The add-on resources and business certificates are optional and reasonably priced.

Swyft Filings

Visit Website Swyft Filings will save you money and time by handling all your filling needs, allowing you to focus on more critical managerial tasks. Its business formation package covers Employee Identification Number registration[5], web hosting, business website design, mail forwarding, and preparation of operating agreements. Offers a 100% money-back guarantee

Affordable pricing

Free order shipping

Great customer support The turnaround time will differ from state to state

It’s expensive compared to other options

Operating agreement and EIN not included in the Basic Plan

The formation package is affordable and comes packed with everything you need to form a business in Florida. Swift covers Employer Identification Number (EIN) registration and a free business domain name. Swyft Filing’s customers enjoy unlimited access to online documents, lifetime client support, a 100% money-back guarantee, and tracking.

Inc Authority

Visit Website Inc Authority’s main selling point is helping you set up your LLC. However, other business entity formations will come at a fee. Its free LLC incorporation offering is what makes Inc Authority stand out amongst its competition. Offers free LLC formation services

Strong customer feedback

Offers one full year of registered agent services for every formation package

Offers a 20% coupon on costly premium packages The premium packages are too expensive, with the cheapest going for $399

The company has a different way of approaching LLC formation. Provided that you pay your state fee, Inc Authority will form your limited liability company[6] for free. In addition, the company will top that up with a full-year Florida registered agent service. Affordable pricing isn’t Inc Authority’s only upside. The company boasts of thousands of positive online reviews from happy clients.