Any business operating in the state of Florida must have a registered office. You cannot complete your business formation process without designating your registered agent address in Florida. The registered agent serves the role of receiving your business’ document deliveries from the state of Florida government and alerting you of the deliveries before forwarding them. In other words, your Florida registered agent is the point of contact between your business and the state.
Best Florida Registered Agents: Reviewed & Ranked 2021
Northwest Registered Agent
Northwest Registered Agent is our top pick. Besides offering its customers everything they need to meet compliance on an easy-to-use platform, they back it up with excellent customer support.
- Excellent customer service and support
- User-friendly interface. Their systems are easy to use.
- Works with a team of professional accountants, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and business owners
- Offers business consulting services[1] in a wide range of fields
- Ther beneficial customer support is poor, especially when you just need a straight-up simple answer.
The company provides everything that you need from a registered agent in Florida. They will deliver your Florida-registered company with a business address and protect your information from third parties.
They will also help file your business Articles of Organization, mails, and other important documents by scanning them and uploading them on your online portal. The company issues a compliance alert calendar that keeps its clients informed about annual reports filling and other essential compliance dates.
Harbor Compliance
Harbor Compliance will get you everything you need at the lowest market price if you are working with a lean budget. Therefore, those willing to forego incredible services to save a few dollars on the annual operations should consider Harbor Compliance.
- It helps save on unnecessary expenditures
- It offers everything needed to meet the legal requirements set by the Florida Department of States[2] and the Division of Corporations.
- Updates you on all important compliance dates.
- Though everything is done to standards, the company does not cover the extra mile with its services. They are good at everything they do but not the best there is.
Like most options, Harbor Compliance is a full-service registered agent. They offer everything from scanning and email forwarding to online document access and compliance alerts.
The signup process is pretty straightforward, and you can register for multiple states with ease. For a $99 filing fee per year, this is the most affordable full-service registered agent in Florida.
LegalZoom
LegalZoom is one of the best-registered agent services in Florida with full-service offerings. Besides the essential services in Florida, the company offers $1 million worth of identity theft insurance.
- It is a full-service registered agent service provider
- Offers identity theft protection[3]
- It’s too expensive. It costs $299 per year.
- Since registered agent services are just one part of their business, it’s not well optimized.
Subscribing to the service of process at LegalZoom will protect you from black hat hacking. You can conduct business with peace of mind knowing that your data is well protected. Besides, LegalZoom is a reputable and well-established brand within the Florida business community.
Having been around the corner for decades, the company is well conversant with the nitty-gritty of the market. If you are comfortable paying the high price for premium service of process and an identity theft insurance bonus, then LegalZoom is your go-to firm.
ZenBusiness
ZenBusiness offers incorporation and Limited Liability Company (LLC) services for $39 only, lower than most competitors. The costs cover an entire year of services. However, the standalone registered agent service package goes for $99 annually.
Besides being affordable, ZenBusiness also ranks for its incredible customer feedback. There are over 4,700 positive customer reviews[4] on their services online. Their clients are always talking about how much money the company saved them.
- Great customer support
- Affordable prices for a registered agent
- Impressive customer reviews
- Short Track Record
The company is one of the leading national registered agent service providers. ZenBusiness offers two subscription tiers with the standalone registered agent going for $99. However, the fee does not cover compliance alerts. To receive updates on important compliance dates, you will need to cough an extra $50 per month. New customers get to enjoy a full year of registered agent full-service.
IncFile
The company offers excellent features via its business formation packages. Registered agent services is just one of the packages offered at Incfile. When purchasing any of the incorporation packages, you will receive a free year of registered agent services.
- Incredible customer reviews
- Reasonable pricing
- One year of registered agent services
- Free business formation solution
- Lots of upsells and add-ons
In addition, Incfile offers low annual renewal state fees. If you are looking for a reliable and affordable solution, Incfile is an excellent option. For entrepreneurs forming online companies, Incfile offers great add-ons (e.g., contract templates and custom documents) that you can use to enhance your small business.
Going by the positive customer feedback, the company’s customers are well content with the services offered. We came across thousands of positive online reviews and a few negative feedbacks.
Rocket Lawyer
The company does not stand out for just one thing. It performs across the board, offering reliable and affordable Florida registered agent providers.
- High customer volume
- Strong and positive customer feedback
- Offers legal services and an optional subscription
- Formation packages do not come with registered agent service
- The standalone registered agent in Florida is relatively expensive
The standalone registered agent service package goes for $149.99, which is quite expensive. However, purchasing the Premium membership for a monthly fee of $39.99 will secure you a 25% discount on the Florida registered agent service package.
The company has a highly experienced team of professionals dedicated to offering premium-quality services. Rocket Lawyer is one of the most reputable and experienced business service providers in the industry. They have served over 20 million clients since the company’s inception in 2008. Rocket lawyer also ranks for solid customer feedback, evidenced by the thousands of positive online reviews from happy clients.
SunDoc Filings
Besides registered agent services, SunDoc Filings also offer additional legal and business services. You will receive all essential paperwork from the Florida Division of Corporations and the State of Florida secretary
- Offers useful resources
- Awards volume discounts for multiple entities and states
- Great customer support
- The Florida registered agent service package is quite expensive compared to other options.
The company is yet another generic Florida registered agent service, provider. The standard package goes for a fee of $159 per year. This filing fee caters to all your services, including a Florida business address, mail forwarding, document scanning and uploading, and service of process notification.
InCorp
InCorp is a Florida LLC formation service with a tremendous registered agent service package. The subscription goes for $99 a month for the Florida business compliance service.
- Operates in all states
- Offers discounts to loyal customers for multiple years of service
- All reports of ongoing fees after service were canceled
- The user interface is hard to use
Besides offering registered agent services, the company provides educational resources and organizational assistance. The packages are tier priced, with loyal customers paying lower state fees. For instance, you will pay $99 for the first year, but you will pay as little as $67 per year in your fifth year.
InCorp provides its customers with resources such as guides, books, and business certificates that you won’t find elsewhere. These certificates will go a long way in establishing brand credibility for your business. The add-on resources and business certificates are optional and reasonably priced.
Swyft Filings
Swyft Filings will save you money and time by handling all your filling needs, allowing you to focus on more critical managerial tasks. Its business formation package covers Employee Identification Number registration[5], web hosting, business website design, mail forwarding, and preparation of operating agreements.
- Offers a 100% money-back guarantee
- Affordable pricing
- Free order shipping
- Great customer support
- The turnaround time will differ from state to state
- It’s expensive compared to other options
- Operating agreement and EIN not included in the Basic Plan
The formation package is affordable and comes packed with everything you need to form a business in Florida. Swift covers Employer Identification Number (EIN) registration and a free business domain name. Swyft Filing’s customers enjoy unlimited access to online documents, lifetime client support, a 100% money-back guarantee, and tracking.
Inc Authority
Inc Authority’s main selling point is helping you set up your LLC. However, other business entity formations will come at a fee. Its free LLC incorporation offering is what makes Inc Authority stand out amongst its competition.
- Offers free LLC formation services
- Strong customer feedback
- Offers one full year of registered agent services for every formation package
- Offers a 20% coupon on costly premium packages
- The premium packages are too expensive, with the cheapest going for $399
The company has a different way of approaching LLC formation. Provided that you pay your state fee, Inc Authority will form your limited liability company[6] for free. In addition, the company will top that up with a full-year Florida registered agent service. Affordable pricing isn’t Inc Authority’s only upside. The company boasts of thousands of positive online reviews from happy clients.
What Is a Florida Registered Agent?
Any business operating in the state of Florida must have a registered office. You cannot complete your business formation process without designating your registered agent address in Florida. The registered agent serves the role of receiving your business’ document deliveries from the state of Florida government and alerting you of the deliveries before forwarding them. In other words, your Florida registered agent is the point of contact between your business and the state.
Who Can Be a Florida Registered Agent?
A Florida registered agent is any person or business entity that holds a physical address within the state of Florida. In the case of a partnership, either you or your co-founder can serve as the business’ registered agent. You can also designate a friend or family member as your business’ Florida registered agent. Alternatively, you can appoint your accountant or attorney as your registered agent. Numerous online companies offer Florida-registered agent services.
How do Florida registered agent services work?
The best Florida registered agent must perform many modest tasks, but the long-term role is one of significant importance. They act as the point of contact between the state and your business. Some matters that your registered agent in Florida can help with include business compliance and legal issues.
What to look for in a registered agent provider
When choosing the best Florida registered agents for your business, you should consider your needs and what the agent offers. Some of the vital factors to consider include the registered agent’s reputation in Florida and their availability to deliver your documents promptly during office hours. The registered agent is required to consolidate all your documents.
How I Selected The Best Florida Registered Agent Service
When handpicking the best-registered agent service providers in Florida, we considered several factors. Our top-ranking factors include:
- Online customer reviews
- Actual customer interviews
- Website analysis
- Talking to their sales teams
Best Florida Registered Agent LLC Reviews Business Fast-Facts
- Business formations cost – $70 for corporations and $125 for limited liability companies.
- Business Formation Time – It will take at most 15 business days to have your registered Florida business fully.
- Annual Report – They are released every 1st of May. The filing cost is $150 for corporations and $138.75 for LLCs.
- Registration Process – Just file your Articles of Incorporation or Articles of Organization online via mail.
- State General Business License – Not required in the state of Florida. However, you will need to register and collect your county general business license from the county tax collectors.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. You can use your registered agent as your business address for all notices and legal documents from the state.
The cost of hiring a registered agent in Florida can range anywhere between $50 and $300 per year.
The state government requires every business to have a registered agent who serves as the middle man between the government and the business owner. Your agent will receive all your compliance documents on your behalf and deliver them to you promptly. In addition, the agent also sees to it that your annual report is filed in time.
Yes. If your agent fails to inform you of any outstanding fees or fines, they will be liable to pay the owed fees if you get sued.
