Ally Bank

Open Account Ally Bank doesn’t have a minimum opening deposit for any of its accounts, allowing you to get started with any amount. The surprise savings feature assesses your checking account balance to determine how much you can afford to save. No minimum opening deposit

Doesn’t have monthly service fees

Savings buckets to help you save for different goals

High APY You cannot deposit cash; customers transfer funds from an external account

There are no physical branches

This bank provides full-service online banking services to millions of customers. Its banking products include an interest checking account and competitive APY through the online savings or checking account. Its savings account offers a 0.50% APY while the checking account offers a 0.10% APY for balances under $15,000.

It also has comparative rates for the certificate of deposit and money market account. There is no monthly maintenance fee or minimum balance requirement with the checking and money market account and it comes with ATM cards and check-writing privileges. You can set up separate savings buckets for different goals, such as travel funds or emergency savings. You can contact the customer support service over the phone or live online chat.

Axos Bank

Open Account Axos Bank offers several types of checking accounts. It has a large ATM network and refunds the fees that an out-of-network ATM provider charges you. This bank has competitive interest rates

You get 24/7 customer service

It has a highly-rated mobile application

Low fees and unlimited ATM rebates It has low CD rates for an online bank

Customers don’t have access to an ATM network

This online bank features five checking accounts, including an option to earn interest and cashback. It provides a savings account and money market account for high-yield interest. There is a $250 minimum opening deposit to open a savings account and a $1000 minimum opening deposit to open a money market account.

This bank offers 24/7 customer service via phone and secure online messaging. Many accounts come with unlimited ATM fee reimbursement, with the money market account having an ATM card and check writing privileges. Axos Bank does excellently on the mobile banking front with a well-rated mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.

Varo Bank

Open Account Varo bank is best for APY-maximizers who are comfortable with online-only banking and don’t need to deposit cash. There are no monthly fees charged

The bank has an excellent APY on savings

You get an early paycheck with direct deposits

Customers can get up to a $100 instant cash loan with the Varo Advanced feature There are no branches

Cash deposits are only available through third-party retailers that charge fees

Varo Bank is an online-only bank that offers plenty of capability for the on-the-go user. The bank’s savings products have no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements. It has a fee-free ATM network and doesn’t charge monthly maintenance fees. You also don’t need to keep a minimum balance in your account.

It makes it easy to bank via its mobile app and a broad ATM network for complete basic checking and saving transactions. However, you must meet the requirements to qualify for the highest savings rate. This bank promotes early access to direct deposit by unions and a no-fee overdraft.

NBKC bank

Open Account NBKC Bank is an online bank that provides a variety of mortgage options. Its account provides everything you expect from checking and savings accounts. It offers slightly less competitive APYs than other online banks and credit unions. Excellent customer service and fast response rate

No overdraft or minimum balance fees

International traders don’t have to pay foreign transaction fees

There is no monthly maintenance fee Customer service is not available 24/7

This bank provides some helpful features that make it easier to manage your personal finance. You can pay bills online with an option to link external accounts to your NBKC account. This interest-bearing account offers an APY of 0.15% with no minimum balance requirement.

It is a great option for users who are looking for an efficient online application process. There are virtually no fees, including those for wire transfers, and you can get some ATM fees reimbursed. The bank also provides a credit and debit card with home, personal, and auto loans. You can complete the online account opening process in as little as 5 minutes.

Discover Bank

Open Account This bank offers a wide range of products, including a cashback checking account, a high-yield free savings account, a money market, and CDs. Have access to over 60,000 ATMs

There is no monthly service fee

Highly-rated mobile app

Competitive APYs

24/7 customer service support There is only one branch location

Doesn’t pay interest on the checking and savings accounts

Discovery bank has a strong cashback checking account that lets you earn 1% back on up to $3,000 debit card purchases every month. It is a full-service online bank and payment service company offering banking and retirement solutions. Discover’s cashback debit account provides a cashback reward that’s rare to find in a checking account. The checking account earns a percentage cashback of qualifying debit card purchases each month.

Discover bank keeps its fees to a minimum, as it doesn’t charge monthly fees. There are no fees for stop payment orders, excessive withdrawals, or returned items. You also pay minimal ATM fees for using out-of-network ATMs from its extensive ATM network. This bank offers mobile banking with a highly rated app on the App Store and Google Play.

Synchrony Bank

Open Account Synchrony Bank offers high-yield savings accounts with convenient withdrawal options. There is no minimum balance requirement or monthly fees, and the account has a strong 0.50% APY. Offers easy ATM access

There is no minimum balance requirement

No monthly fee for overdraft fees

Strong APY It doesn’t offer a checking account

Synchrony offers a competitive savings account and certificate of deposit. It is popular for its high-yielding accounts, well-reviewed mobile app, and lack of monthly fees. Its high-yield online savings account comes with a 0.50% APY, which is much higher than the APY offered by most brick-and-mortar banks.

They have a mobile application that is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can deposit cash and checks through the mobile application without paying bank fees. Savings account holders can get an option ATM card and access money by ATM, wire transfer, or through an electronic transfer to accounts from other banks. The bank’s customer service line is available seven days a week by phone or online chat. Customers can also manage their accounts on the go through its mobile app.

Capital One

Open Account Capital One Bank doesn’t require any minimum opening deposit, meaning you can start an account with any amount. It is a great option if you like online banking while still speaking to a banker face-to-face. There is no opening deposit or minimum account balance

No monthly service fee

24/7 live chat available

Comes with a competitive APY The bank has limited access to customer service by phone

It does not reimburse any fees charged by out-of-network ATM providers

This is a full-service online bank offering a variety of banking products and services. The services include savings and checking accounts, CDs, and accounts for kids. While most of its business is online, the bank offers limited in-person services at select local bank branches. It is the best option if you want a consumer-friendly online bank with no monthly service fees.

Capital One customers have access to auto financing online. The bank doesn’t charge monthly service fees on any of its products, and there are no minimum deposit requirements. You can use your debit card at over 39,000 ATMs nationwide for free. Its mobile app is one of the highest-rated banking applications available in Google Play and the App Store.

Charles Schwab

Open Account This bank stands out among the competition for its customer service. It is an attractive online broker for all kinds of investors. There is a large fund selection

Extensive market research and insights

Excellent phone and live chat customer support

Solid trading platform with customizable tools No paper trading platform

You must navigate a foundry before reaching live support

This bank has a large selection of funds with lower expense ratios and funds that charge no transaction fees. It has competitive trading commissions and offers flexible trading platform options. The website provides real-time market data that allows you to filter potential investments based on expert ratings.

You will appreciate the zero account minimum requirements. They also provide 24/7 customer service by phone and live chat, the best among online brokerage. There is a mobile application you can use to trade, follow accounts, and check market news. You will find a solid variety of research and educational materials covering the latest market trends.

Chime

Open Account Chime is a financial technology company, not a bank. You must have a Chime Spending Account to open a savings account. When you bank with Chime, you can receive your direct deposit up to 2 days early. No foreign transaction fees

Doesn’t have a minimum opening deposit

You can receive your paycheck up to 2 days early

Over 38,000 ATM networks There’s no overdraft protection for overdrafts exceeding $100

This bank offers hassle-free online banking with simple bank accounts options. It keeps it simple with one checking account, one savings account, and one secured credit or debit card, all tied up with an attractive mobile app. You can open a Chime spending account, a version of a checking account that comes with an ATM debit card.

However, Chime is not a good option if you only want to open a savings account. You must open a checking account to qualify for a Chime savings account. Its high-yield savings account offers a 0.50% APY. The bank doesn’t have monthly maintenance fees or a minimum balance requirement. It has a program that accelerates your direct deposit to make them available early.

Alliant Credit Union

Open Account Alliant is an online bank that offers a full range of products and services. It provides a competitive APY on savings account balances with plenty of options for personal banking. More than 80,000 free ATMs

No overdraft fees

Above-average interest rates on checking and savings

Competitive APY Doesn’t have physical branches; you must feel comfortable banking online

$1 per month in master 25

Alliant credit union is an excellent option if you prefer credit unions over a bank. It offers a cash-rewards checking account and broad membership interiors for users who want high-yield checking and savings. Its checking account offers dividends without a high balance requirement. The bank provides special savings account for parents wanting to teach their children about money management.

The bank has an extensive ATM network with various options. There are more than 80,000 ATMs, while you can open as many as 19 separate accounts. You can get up to $20 per month in reimbursements for out-of-network ATM fees. This credit union doesn’t charge a monthly fee if you select e-statements. It also has a mobile app that allows you to manage your account.