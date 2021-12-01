Bank of America

Bank of America is the highest-ranked national bank by JD Power in the Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for its online presence. It is a full-service national bank offering in-person banking through its 4,300 financial centers across the country. The bank maintains a strong digital presence through mobile applications and online banking platforms. Minimal interest rates

It has a network of branches and ATM locations across the country

The monthly maintenance fees can be easily waived

It has a powerful online present

The bank waives non-BoA ATM fees for the first six months This bank has high account maintenance fees compared to TD Bank and Wells Fargo

It requires a $35 overdraft fees

The opening accounts balance requirement is also higher compared to Wells Fargo and TD Bank

Bank of America has minimal interest rates on checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Alongside personal banking, Bank of America offers business and commercial banking services. The savings account requires a $100 minimum deposit to open and comes with an $8 monthly maintenance fee. You can avoid the monthly fee by having at least one qualifying direct deposit of $250 or maintaining a minimum daily balance of $1,500 or more. You will get access to over 17,000 ATMs in America.

Bank of America is about earning cashback and making savings. They also offer specific bank accounts for students under 24 years of age. There are over 4,300 branch locations in about 35 states and Washington, DC. This bank offers a high level of customer service across its online platform and brick-and-mortar branches. However, it requires paying an overdraft fee.

Chase Bank

Chase is the largest bank in America by deposits and one of the nation's largest full-service banks. It has over 45 branches with about 16,000 ATMs.Chase bank's checking sign-up bonus sets it apart from other banks like Wells Fargo, PNC Bank, or CITI bank. It has a top-rated mobile application

No minimum deposit to open an account

No annual percentage yield

Over 16,000 chase ATMs around the country High overdraft fee

This bank offers a broad range of financial services and products, including checking, savings, and CD accounts to individuals and businesses. It is known for its extensive credit card offerings, including cashback credit cards and travel rewards. You can find Chase bank ATMs and bank branches across the country alongside a robust online presence. The Chase Total checking account features monthly service fees, though the company offers ways to waive these fees. Its self-directed investment account doesn’t require minimum investment.

The bank also ranks highly for customer satisfaction, offering extended hours for customer service via phone. They have a mobile app available for iOS and Android allowing account management, electronic transfers, bill pay service, Zelle Compatibility, wire transfer, mobile check deposit, and automated savings. This bank offers several signup bonuses for new checking customers who sign up with direct deposits. If you are a college student between 17 and 24 years you can get $100 by opening a chase College checking account

Discover Bank

Discover Bank offers a cashback checking account, a high-yield savings account, a money market, and CDs from three months to 10 years. The rates start at 5.99& for a maximum loan amount of $35,000. Options to send funds to creditors director name

High rated mobile application

Extensive ATM network

24/7 customer service

Competitive APIs Doesn’t pay interest on the checking and savings accounts

Lower rates compared to other banks and credit unions like Wells Fargo, Citizens Bank or TD Bank

This is the largest online-only bank in the US, offering 100% US-based customer service. It is a full-service online bank and payment service company offering banking and retirement solutions. As a strictly online bank, Discover doesn’t have local branches to visit for personal banking. You can use the zero account fees and same-day loan approvals and fundings. The checking account earns 1% cashback on up to $3,000 of qualifying debit card purchases each month. There is also a savings account that pays a competitive rate alongside a suite of other products and services.

Discover bank keeps its fees to a minimum, as it doesn’t charge monthly fees. There are no fees for stop payment orders, excessive withdrawals, or returned items. You also pay minimal ATM fees for using out-of-network ATMs. You can have access to an extensive ATM network. This offers mobile banking with a highly rated app on the App Store and Google Play. Discover has over 60,000 ATMs nationwide. It is best known for its rewards credit cards and as a leader with personal, student, and home equity loans. It has excellent customer service available 24 hours a day.

Alliant Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union is an online bank offering nationwide accessibility, competitive interest rates, and no monthly fee across deposit accounts. Their checking account offers dividends without a high balance requirement. Their ATM network includes more than 80,000 branch locations in convenient areas such as grocery stores and credit unions. There is no minimum balance requirement on checking accounts

You can easily dodge the monthly service fee

Competitive APRs on deposit accounts

Over 80,0000 fee-free ATMs with varied options It charges a $1 per month paper statement fee

The bank does not have branches, offering online banking

A bank is a solid option for people comfortable with digital banking and has a loan or credit card through Alliant. It has excellent online and mobile banking tools available on Android and iOS devices. Its mobile app features a planning tool to help users create and monitor budgets and set financial goals. You can deposit cash regularly, monitor balances, and make payments with bill pay.

However, they don’t accept deposits at all locations. If you use an ATM outside the network, this bank offers $20 per month in ATM fees rebate. It applies to deposits, withdrawals, transfers, and balance inquiries. Its competitive APYs and offering of additional savings accounts make it easier to save for specific goals. You can easily dodge monthly fees.

Ally Bank

This bank offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and CD terms from three months to five years. It earns high customer satisfaction scores and offers consistently competitive rates on its products. The bank doesn't have a minimum opening deposit for an account, meaning you can get started with any amount. There are no monthly fees

The mobile application lets you access your account 24/7 to check balances

High annual percentage yield (APY)

No account minimums opening deposit

Savings bucket to help you save for different goals You must maintain a $15,000 balance to earn the highest APY

The account is closed if you don’t fund your account within 30 days

This bank has generous ATM access with over 43,000 ATMs nationwide. It reimburses up to $10 per statement cycle for fees charged at out-of-network ATMs. It is one of the many online banks with competitive rates, low fees, and no minimums. This bank has a mobile application that allows you to perform a variety of activities. You can check balances, find ATMs, pay bills and conduct other banking businesses with 24/7 access to your account. You can contact Ally customer support 24/7, either over the phone, via live online chat, or national banks FAQs. Its mobile app is available on Android and iOS platforms.

Like PNC Bank, Ally bank suits consumers who are comfortable banking from their phones. Apart from the checking, savings, money market, and CDs, Ally provides personal loans, mortgages, and auto loans. Like Wells Fargo, this bank makes it easy to save and set up a separate savings bucket for different goals such as travel funds or emergency savings. If you enroll in overdraft protection and link to an Ally savings or money market account, you can avoid the overdraft fees.