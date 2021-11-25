Citi® Double Cash Card

Most people who have used the card love it for having some of the best cashback rates. More reason to consider using this card to get more Chase Ultimate Rewards. Impressive cashback rate

No annual fee

Introductory APR period on balance transfers High foreign transaction fee

It is considered among the best credit cards because of the many benefits you get while using it. An example is that you can earn 2% cashback on each purchase, and you also get unlimited 1% cashback whenever you buy something using a credit card.

People will also enjoy it for having the 0% intro APR on the balance transfers for the first 18 months after account opening. After the grace period is over, you will then face an APR rate of 13.99% to 23.99%. This is mostly based on creditworthiness.

Keep in mind that the balance transfers will not earn you cashback. Ensure that you pay off the entire balance on the due date to avoid accruing interest. You can expect a balance transfer fee of 3% or $5 of the amount being transferred, whichever is greater between the two.

American Express Gold Card

This company will give you the option of earning a lot more rewards. It might be the reason people get this card as they know it will be a great place to earn bonuses and cashback. Chances of earning high rewards are many

There are multiple point transfer options

You can opt for the rose or rose gold option There are no lounge benefits

This may be a popular choice for those who have used the Rose or Rose Gold designed credit card before. One thing that stands out should be that you earn 60,000 membership rewards points, which will be reflected in your account once you’ve spent $4,000 on the eligible purchases within the first six months from account opening.

There are more ways to improve your earnings of cash rewards. You can multiply the rewards up to four times when you make purchases at restaurants and takeout joints. You get more of the same when you use the card to purchase flights. So, you can generally earn more cashback as you continue using the card.

The card is for anyone with a good credit score. So, give it a try to see if you can be approved for the card. Note that the annual fee is not too high to discourage you from getting the card. With no foreign transaction fee, it appeals to more people seeking such a credit card.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The credit card has impressively high reward rates. You would also find it has impressive redemption flexibility than other cards. Earn high rewards on spending

Impressive welcome bonus

Unlimited zero-fee deliveries from selected services High annual fee

It is recommended that you also consider more credit cards from Chase. This is another good example of a credit card that can suit your lifestyle and spending habits. The best part is that you get impressive bonus points when you spend $4,000 within three months from account opening. You also get to redeem $750 through the Chase Ultimate Rewards system.

Other than the membership rewards points, you would also get hotel credit, travel credit, and much more. Essentially, you get the best points when you keep using your credit card.

Another benefit of the card is that you can still enjoy unlimited delivery with zero fees. This ensures you can use services such as DashPass and DoorDash without worrying about the delivery fees. Make sure to check the company website to see if the offer is still available.

Chase Freedom Flex

One of the reasons for picking the card is the zero annual fees and the 0% intro APR period and it would generally appeal to more people who enjoy the use of its other services. There is no annual fee

Great travel rewards on the card

Offers generous rewards on various offers All travel bookings must be done through Chase to earn cashback

Unlike some other options for credit cards, this one will give you a nice bonus to enjoy. The bonus can be $200 so long as you spend $500 in the first 3 months from account opening. This should make more people consider spending more money to earn the bonus.

The ability to earn cashback makes the card also worth considering. You can earn 5% cashback when you make purchases on grocery and other in-store purchases. You also get the same amount of cashback when you spend the money on other eligible categories. See the website for more details on these categories.

People often like the credit card for having 0% intro APR for the first 15 months. Then later, the ARP will range from 14.99% to 23.74%. Also, there is no annual fee, an enticing option to have for a credit card.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

It is easier to grow your points by making regular purchases. An example is that you can be on a vacation trip and still earn bonus points. Impressive cashback rewards

Generous welcome bonus

You can multiply your bonus points for doing various activities There is no 0% intro APR

Chase offers some of the best bonus options. For this credit card, you will earn a bonus of 50,000 travel rewards points. This is only after spending at least $4,000 on different purchases within the first 3 months of opening the account. You get to redeem them through the Chase Ultimate Reward system.

This would generally be a great credit card for those who love to travel because you can multiply your points whether you air travel and purchase car rentals. It is the same for hotel bookings too. Even those who love to dine will also increase the points threefold.

You will need an excellent credit score of 750 to 850 to get this card. You will generally enjoy the affordable foreign transaction fees you get with the card. So, you can always make your purchases with ease. Although the annual fee is high, most people find it manageable.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

As much as it does not have the 0% intro APR, you can find the foreign transaction as affordable. Earning the rewards makes more people consider it. It is easy to earn more rewards from the company

You can get hotel benefits with Hilton and Marriott partnership

You also get comprehensive airport lounge access Its annual fee is high

Like some other credit cards, we find that this one has some great rewards too, including earning membership reward points within the first 6 months of card membership. These membership rewards points can also be used in other purchases later, such as grocery store purchases.

You will generally increase your points based on how you use the card. The reward dollars can be earned through spending at restaurants and other places. The same rewards are available when you use a credit card with major airlines.

The company reports the progress of using the credit card to the three major credit bureaus. The aim is to help you improve your credit score. You are likely to experience reduced service fees from other card issuers with a good credit score.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American

Earning the Delta perks when boarding the Delta flights should encourage more people to consider it. Also, the bonus miles can be encouraging. You can enjoy priority boarding on the Delta flights

Experience the Delta Sky Club with the card

Good rewards for air travelers The companion certificate you get is only valid for domestic flights

Like other credit cards on the list, you can expect this credit card to have impressive offers. Here, you can get as many as 80,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000. You should know that you need to do this within the first 3 months from account opening. Other similar rewards are offered from this company, check the website for more offers.

Those who use the card to purchase flights will be given complimentary access to the Delta Sky Club. More reason to travel on Delta flights. Use the credit card to purchase the tickets.

Unfortunately, there is no 0% intro APR, but its regular APR is within the normal rate, which makes it a great choice overall. Anyone who uses this card to purchase a flight ticket qualifies for lost luggage insurance, one of the other benefits of this card.

So long as your credit history is good, you can get the card. It requires a credit score between 700 to 749.

United Club℠ Infinite Card

It may lack the 0% intro APR, but it is easy to earn bonus miles. Most people find it easy to start earning cashback and rewards compared to other card options. Lacks foreign transaction fees

Earning bonus miles is easy

Get impressive cash back Its annual fee is high

When others are charging a lot on foreign transaction fees, you will find this credit card has no foreign transaction fee. Worldwide purchases become easy without exorbitant fees.

You will also like that you get 75,000 bonus miles. This drives more people to consider applying for this credit card. You still earn more bonus miles each time you use the card on eligible purchases. Also, the balance transfer fee is not too high.

There is also a 25% statement credit when you use the card to purchase food, beverages, and other categories, details on the website.

Your first and second pieces of luggage are checked for free whenever you pay for a flight using the card. More reason to get this card.

World of Hyatt Credit Card

The initial bonus miles are enough to make someone consider it. Also, it becomes easier to earn more bonuses from daily purchases. You can enjoy an impressive 75,000 bonus miles

Free first and second checked bags save you more money

It is easy to earn more bonuses from purchases It lacks the intro APR offer

You will also find this as a great choice among the different credit cards available. With the credit card, you’ll earn 30,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000, within the first 3 months from account opening. You also qualify for more bonus points when you spend on items in specific categories. These recommendations come from the card issuer.

This credit card is for people with good to excellent credit scores. We are talking about scores from 700 to 749. Also, you may find your annual fees being among the cheapest on the list.

The company also promises a 25% cashback on statement credit when purchasing food, beverages, and Wi-Fi while using the credit card. This needs to be done while on a United-Operated flight.

Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express

It is easier to earn cash rewards than some credit cards. You also get to enjoy various benefits attached to the Diamond Status when you acquire the card. Impressive bonuses

Easy to get statement credits

The Diamond Status comes with several benefits It has a high annual fee

Anyone who frequently uses hotels should definitely consider this credit card. Unlike other credit cards, this one offers an impressive 150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $4,000 within the first three months of account opening. For those who love to travel, this is a good card.

The users of the credit card will also like the car rental loss plus damage loss feature attached to this card. There is also the premium global assist hotline attached to the card. This means you get 24-7 medical, financial, and legal consultation as a card member.

The card offers up to a $600 statement credit. The APR is similar to other card issuers, which makes the card affordable to be used by many people.