A Colorado limited liability company (LLC) is formed by filing articles of organization with the secretary of state. Once the business is formed, you will need to write an operating agreement, obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS, open your business bank account and file a periodic annual report among other requirements.
That said, forming an LLC can be overwhelming. To have peace of mind, you will need an online formation service that will undertake all the services listed above on your behalf. We did our research on the many business formation services that exist and narrowed your search to only the Best Colorado LLC Formation Services.
Best Colorado LLC Formation Services 2021 | Top 4 Reviewed & Ranked
ZenBusiness
If you are looking for the most well-rounded LLC service in any state, look no further than ZenBusiness.
- ZenBusiness has one of the best overall prices
- Offer a 1-year free operating agreement and registered agent service in all the packages
- The company is fairly new and therefore not as experienced as some other top services.
- You may have to meet a few upsells during business formation.
ZenBusiness is new in the industry but steadily increasing in popularity. Though it was only formed in 2015, this Texas-based business formation company has formed thousands of businesses.
Zen Business is generally affordable and well packed with features in all its packages. It is the only LLC formation service that includes the 3 most vital features in all the three LLC formation packages. These features include LLC formation, a year of registered agent service for free, and a free operating agreement template.
In addition to LLC services, Zenbusiness is very generous and is focused on more than just making a profit. It is a public benefit corporation with a partnership with Kiva.org to help lift people out of poverty through financial lending. The company also loans money to help women and minority-owned businesses off the ground.
For that reason, it enjoys spectacular feedback on third-party websites. Most of the customer reviews available online on sites like TrustPilot are positive with an average rating of 4.8/5.
IncFile
Looking for a Best Colorado LLC Formation Services with the cheapest entry package, look no further than IncFile.
- Have one of the most affordable entry packages.
- 1-year free registered agent service.
- The company has third-party offers and will share your information with a third-party website.
- The company alerts may get overwhelming sometimes.
IncFile basic package will leave you with only Colorado state filing fees to worry about. The free package will prepare and file your articles of organization, offer you vital features such as operating agreement, 1-year free registered agent service, name search, order status tracking, and unlimited email support. This package is no doubt the best deal should you choose this service.
The company’s customer service is great as their support team responds to queries in time. Their affordable entry package and brilliant customer support have earned the company a lot of online feedback with most customers expressing their satisfaction on various websites.
NorthWest Registered Agent Service
If you are interested in having the best customer support in the industry, look no further than Northwest Registered Agent.
- All documents processed locally
- Great customer support
- Does not offer different packages
- Their base package may be expensive to small business owners.
NorthWest is one of the oldest companies having opened its doors in 1998. Since its formation, the company has carved a name for itself as one of the most reliable companies in the industry. As of now, it has helped form over one million LLCs nationwide.
The base package comes at reasonable pricing considering all the necessary LLC formation and maintenance features are included. How we wish they could offer different packages starting with a lower price. An all-inclusive package may be a challenge to small business owners.
But if you can afford it, you are guaranteed a company formation with a premium customer support service. While most services will only scan the Colorado government documents that they are legally required to scan, this company scans everything they receive on your behalf. Besides, you will have all your documents processed locally since their registered agents are all over the 50 states.
Their customer support has given them strong customer feedback. Though you will not find a lot of reviews online, around 90% of the few that we could come across on TrustPilot were positive.
LegalZoom
If you fancy brand power or a large volume of customers, LegalZoom is for you.
- The biggest industry brand power
- Offer a wide range of services
- Their LLC formation packages don’t include a lot of features
- The company website is spoiled with upsells.
LegalZoom was established with an aim of taking legal services online and they have lived to their dream. The company will not only form your business but will be handy to an entrepreneur who will handle legal issues going forward.
The entry-level LLC formation package comes at a reasonable price. However, it is not well packed compared to the basic formation packages of ZenBusiness and IncFile. Besides, the registered agent service is not included in any of their packages.
However, we loved the company’s wide range of services that have attracted a large volume of customers over the years. Being a large company, we were not shocked to come across a lot of online reviews characterized by a mixed reaction among users.
What Is a Colorado LLC?
A Colorado LLC is a type of business entity created and regulated under the best colorado llc formation services Act. An LLC is a hybrid between a corporation and a partnership with the tax flexibility of a partnership and limited liability protection of a corporation. Due to its tax advantage over the Standard corporation and liability protection advantage over the partnership and sole proprietorship, it is now the most popular entity formed in Colorado.
Each year, Colorado forms over 50,000 new LLCs, and the state already has more than 175, 000 active LLCs as of now.
Who Can Be a Colorado Registered Agent?
A registered agent is a mandatory requirement in Colorado business formation. Any individual can be a Colorado-registered agent. These include even a member of your company or a friend you trust. Whoever you choose must be an adult with a street address of Colorado.
You can also be your own registered agent in Colorado or have a business formation company like the ones we have listed above serve as your registered agent.
What Does a Registered Agent Do?
A registered agent receives important legal documents and other documents from the state on your behalf and delivers them to you or to an appropriate person in the company. Once you identify your agent, it is up to you to notify the agent to whom in the company the documents are supposed to be delivered.
The agent is also supposed to alert you on important deadlines including lawsuits, subpoenas, and notices that have strict deadlines. Missed deadlines can have both financial and legal consequences. That said, ensure you choose a responsible and trusted agent.
Need to start a business in Colorado?
The main advantage of forming a Colorado business is that it is one of the cheapest states to form a business. At the time of this review, the Colorado secretary of state only requires a $50 filing fee.
Colorado business maintenance requirements are also affordable. All the businesses operating in Colorado are required to submit an annual report to keep the state updated on their business changes.
We offer a comprehensive guide on Colorado LLC formation on our site. Please browse to learn more.
In Conclusion
All these four companies are a great option when starting an LLC in Colorado. ZenBusiness is well packed with features and is the most well-rounded service. IncFile will form your LLC for free while NorthWest guarantees great customer support. LegalZoom has the experience and therefore can be trusted. Hopefully, our guide is enough to help you choose the best colorado LLC formation services.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Colorado secretary of state will start processing your documents as soon as they are submitted. However, processing your filings may take around 7-10 business days depending on the service you opt for.
Colorado doesn’t accept papers of any kind and will only allow you to file articles of organization online. You can find, fill and submit the articles of the organization on the Colorado secretary of state’s website.
Colorado is among the cheapest states to form an LLC. Filing the articles of organization with the Colorado secretary of state will only cost you $50.
You form an ac Colorado LLC by filing articles of organization with the secretary of state during which you pay the state filing fees. An LLC operating agreement is not a mandatory requirement in Colorado but it is very important. Once your articles of organization are accepted, your LLC becomes official.
The IRS doesn’t tax LLCs. Instead, LLC income is reported on the members’ individual tax returns. To learn about Colorado state LLC taxes, visit the Colorado Department of Taxation’s website at www.colorado.gov/pacific/tax.