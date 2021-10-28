Best Colorado LLC Formation Services 2021 | Top 4 Reviewed & Ranked

ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness is new in the industry but steadily increasing in popularity. Though it was only formed in 2015, this Texas-based business formation company has formed thousands of businesses.

Zen Business is generally affordable and well packed with features in all its packages. It is the only LLC formation service that includes the 3 most vital features in all the three LLC formation packages. These features include LLC formation, a year of registered agent service for free, and a free operating agreement template.

In addition to LLC services, Zenbusiness is very generous and is focused on more than just making a profit. It is a public benefit corporation with a partnership with Kiva.org to help lift people out of poverty through financial lending. The company also loans money to help women and minority-owned businesses off the ground.

For that reason, it enjoys spectacular feedback on third-party websites. Most of the customer reviews available online on sites like TrustPilot are positive with an average rating of 4.8/5.

IncFile

Looking for a Best Colorado LLC Formation Services with the cheapest entry package, look no further than IncFile. Have one of the most affordable entry packages.

1-year free registered agent service. The company has third-party offers and will share your information with a third-party website.

The company alerts may get overwhelming sometimes.

IncFile basic package will leave you with only Colorado state filing fees to worry about. The free package will prepare and file your articles of organization, offer you vital features such as operating agreement, 1-year free registered agent service, name search, order status tracking, and unlimited email support. This package is no doubt the best deal should you choose this service.

The company’s customer service is great as their support team responds to queries in time. Their affordable entry package and brilliant customer support have earned the company a lot of online feedback with most customers expressing their satisfaction on various websites.

NorthWest Registered Agent Service

If you are interested in having the best customer support in the industry, look no further than Northwest Registered Agent. All documents processed locally

Great customer support Does not offer different packages

Their base package may be expensive to small business owners.

NorthWest is one of the oldest companies having opened its doors in 1998. Since its formation, the company has carved a name for itself as one of the most reliable companies in the industry. As of now, it has helped form over one million LLCs nationwide.

The base package comes at reasonable pricing considering all the necessary LLC formation and maintenance features are included. How we wish they could offer different packages starting with a lower price. An all-inclusive package may be a challenge to small business owners.

But if you can afford it, you are guaranteed a company formation with a premium customer support service. While most services will only scan the Colorado government documents that they are legally required to scan, this company scans everything they receive on your behalf. Besides, you will have all your documents processed locally since their registered agents are all over the 50 states.

Their customer support has given them strong customer feedback. Though you will not find a lot of reviews online, around 90% of the few that we could come across on TrustPilot were positive.

LegalZoom

If you fancy brand power or a large volume of customers, LegalZoom is for you. The biggest industry brand power

Offer a wide range of services Their LLC formation packages don’t include a lot of features

The company website is spoiled with upsells.

LegalZoom was established with an aim of taking legal services online and they have lived to their dream. The company will not only form your business but will be handy to an entrepreneur who will handle legal issues going forward.

The entry-level LLC formation package comes at a reasonable price. However, it is not well packed compared to the basic formation packages of ZenBusiness and IncFile. Besides, the registered agent service is not included in any of their packages.

However, we loved the company’s wide range of services that have attracted a large volume of customers over the years. Being a large company, we were not shocked to come across a lot of online reviews characterized by a mixed reaction among users.