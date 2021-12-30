Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Automatic cash back

High cash back rewards

Cash back with no enrollmen Apply Now Citi® Double Cash Card Convertible rewards

Lengthy 18-month 0% introductory APR

Competitive rewards Apply Now Chase Freedom Flex Rewards on travel category

Sign up bonus

Lengthy 15-month 0% introductory APR Apply Now

Sometimes you just want to earn rewards in a way that you can easily understand, that is, in dollars rather than points and miles. A cashback credit card allows you to earn cash rewards for card purchases that can be redeemed for checks, bank deposits, or statement credits. You will redeem cash depending on your issuer’s terms.

To earn a nice chunk of bonus cash with a cashback credit card, you need to go for the best. The best card is one that earns the best cash rewards on the categories you spend most. To help you pick the best cashback credit card, we have selected the top 10 cashback credit cards that offer high rates in different categories.

The Line Up At A Glance

10 Best Cash Back Credit Cards of 2021

Blue Cash Preferred by American Express Apply Now If you spend a significant amount at US supermarkets and want to avoid a high interest rate at the same time, Blue Cash Preferred Card is the right one for you. Automatic cashback without enrollment

High cash back rewards in the U.S. supermarkets

No rotating categories to worry abou. High cash advance fee

2.7% foreign transaction You can earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases then 1%. The 6% cashback can also be earned on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Blue Cash Prefered is also one of the best travel rewards credit cards you will come across. Travelers also earn 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit. These include taxi or ride-shared, train, buses, parking, troll, and more. Other benefits include 1% cashback on all purchases and 0% APR on all purchases for the first 12 months, then 13.99% to 23.99% variable. The welcome bonus is also awesome as you stand to earn $300 after spending $3,000 in purchases within the first six months of opening your account. Though it charges an annual fee, new cardholders will not pay an annual fee for the first year. Citi® Double Cash Card Apply Now Citi Double Cash stands out among flat-rate cash back cards that don’t charge an annual fee. You can convert the rewards to thank you points

Offers a lengthy 18-month 0% introductory APR on balance transfers

Competitive rewards The rewards expire if the card isn’t used in more than 12 months

No signup bonus You earn 2% cash back on every purchase including unlimited 1% cash when you make a purchase and an additional 1% cash back when you pay it off. This makes this credit card one of the best for everyday spending. The best part, there is no rotating or bonus category to deal with. Even more, this unlimited high comes at a $0 annual fee. Though it doesn’t offer 0% intro purchase APR, 13.99% to 23.99% variable APR is pretty low for a rewards card. However, this is one of the few cash back credit cards that don’t offer welcome bonuses. Chase Freedom Flex Apply Now This card offers a pump-up earning structure that covers a range of expenses including travel, drugstores, dining, and households that you will probably find appealing. Generous rewards rate in several categories

Come with a lucrative sign up bonus

Offers a lengthy 15-month 0% introductory APR on purchases You will have to keep track of all cash back categories

Travel bookings must be made through Chase to earn 5% cash back This card has one of the best welcome bonuses among all the cards you will meet. You will earn an unlimited $250 bonus if you spend $500 or more during your first three months. This is no doubt the lowest bonus spending thresholds among the cards profiled here. As if that is not enough, new cardholders still stand to get 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (on up to $12,000) during the first year. However, this doesn’t include Target or Walmart purchases. It features a rotational bonus category that will earn you 5% cash back on up to the first $1,500 you spend each quarter in combined purchases. You also stand to earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Other rewards include 3% on dining and drugstores and 1% on all other purchases. All these come at a $0 annual fee. Discover it® Cash Back Apply Now Moderate spenders or students who are willing to activate the 5% rotating categories and track the quarterly spending cap will find this card ideal. No minimum cashback redemption

Automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year

No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees Bonus categories must be activated quarterly

Low 1% base reward rate on everything else Discover will automatically match all the cash back you have earned at the end of your first year and is guarded by a 14-month 0% intro purchase and balance transfer APR (then a low 11.99% to 22.99% variable APR). If your expenditure is good, this match will easily beat the bonuses you can earn from other cards. The reward includes 5% cash back on up to $1,500 each quarter in rotating categories with activation. The card issuers announce its quarterly cash back categories the year before, instead of a quarter ahead. This will help you plan your purchases. Savor® Rewards from Capital One® Apply Now If you spend a lot on entertainment, Savor® Rewards from Capital One will be a better hand. Offers cash back rewards on entertainment which is hard to find

4% cash back on eligible categories

Unlimited reward earnings Has an annual fee

No introductory APR for purchases or balance transfers Capital One Savor Cash Reward credit is among the few cash back credit cards that will offer you cash back on entertainment. The entertainment categories that you are set to benefit from include sporting events, movies, plays, aquariums, tourist attractions, zoos, and more. The rewards include earning 4% cash back on entertainment and popular streaming services as well as dining. You also earn 3% cash back at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. Lastly, you only need to spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening and earn a one-time $300 cash bonus. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Apply Now For existing Prime members who frequently shop at Amazon and Whole Foods, the 5% rewards rate is a great deal. Earn a welcome bonus without a spending requirement

Visa Signature benefits

Unlimited 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods No intro APR offer

High balance transfer fee If you are an Amazon addict or love purchasing food stuff at Whole Foods, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will help you with everything you want from Amazon with big rewards. You will earn 5% in rewards at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership. In addition, you also earn 2% at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores and 1% on all other purchases. The card offers a $100 Amazon.com gift card welcome bonus upon approval. All these perks come at a $0 annual fee. Wells Fargo Active Cash Apply Now If you want to maximize rewards with ease on everyday purchases, the unlimited 2% on every purchase is pretty. There are no rotating categories

No enrollment requirements

Awesome welcome bonus Qualifying balance transfers must be made within 120 days

You may be missing out on maximizing earnings in your top spend categories Wells Fargo Active Cash will earn you unlimited 2% cash rewards on everyday purchases which is pretty high for a cashback credit card with no annual fee. Their introductory bonus is also impressive as you stand to earn up to $200 cash rewards when you spend $1,000 within the first three months. Other benefits include no rotating categories to keep track of and no enrollments required. In addition, the card comes with other perks like cell phone protection and Visa Signature Concierge benefits at select hotel properties worldwide. Capital One® Walmart Rewards® Card Apply Now The credit card offers an awesome reward for those who frequently shop online at Walmart. Up to 5% cash back

Annual fee $0, foreign transaction fee $0

Applicants with average credit may qualify No intro APR offer

High to very high APR, depending on creditworthiness Those who shop online at Walmart will find this cash back credit card a great deal. This is because you stand a chance of earning 5% cash back for purchases at Walmart.com, including those for pickup and delivery. However, if you shop at Walmart stores, you only earn 2% cash back for purchases. The credit card also offers a 5% back in Walmart stores for the first 12 months when you use your Capital One Walmart Rewards Card with Walmart Pay. This is the quick and secure way to pay with your phone at Walmart. All these are offered at a $0 annual fee. U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Card Apply Now If you don’t mind opting into your preferred bonus categories each quarter, you can try this credit card and get an impressive cash back reward. Up to 5% cash back in eligible categories

Introductory APR on balance transfers

Awesome welcome bonus Foreign transaction fee

Balance transfer fee This credit card offers you an opportunity to choose your own bonus rewards adventure each quarter. You will earn up to 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter in two categories you choose. You can also earn 2% in one “everyday” category, like supermarkets, gas stations, or restaurants. You will have a whole 120 days to spend only $1,000 in eligible purchases and earn a $200 rewards bonus. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Apply Now If you are looking for a flexible cash back category, this will suffice. Offer competitive sign up bonus

You can change your bonus category per calendar year

3% cash back on the category of your choice It lacks travel benefits

3% foreign transaction fee You will have the freedom to tailor your rewards to your spending habit since you have the freedom to change your bonus category once per calendar month. Bonus categories include online shopping, travel, gas, drug stores, dining, and home improvement/furnishings. The rewards include 3% cash back on the category of your choice. You also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (on the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases each quarter, then earn 1%). We also found their sign-up bonus of $200 if you spend $1,000 in your first 90 days competitive.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Cash Back Card

As you do your evaluation for the best cash back credit cards, consider the following:

Annual fee: If the card charges an annual fee, then you need to evaluate the amount you will have to spend on the card to earn enough cash back to at least cover the annual fee. Also, compare the benefits you stand to gain with the ones that don’t charge an annual fee.

Cash Back Rate: First, consider the area of your lifestyle where you spend most. If the card offers a good rate in that category then it is for you.

Redemption and Rewards: Credit cards often offer various ways to redeem what you earn. But some cards are more restrictive than others. You should be able to pick a card that allows you to redeem the cash back where you want.

Annual percentage rate (APR): Consider a credit card with an introductory 0% APR offer or one that is good for balance transfer if you feel you are able to pay off your credit card in full each month.

Finding the Best Cash Back Card for You

As we mentioned before, the best card for you will depend on your spending habit. For that reason, you need to evaluate your budget and see where you spend most and choose your card.

For instance, if you spent more on dining and entertainment, choose Savor® Rewards from Capital One®.

However, some credit card issuers might give you other options. If you have the choice to convert your cash back to travel rewards, you could potentially get a better value.

Cash-back credit cards that require a membership

Some cash back credit cards require membership during which you will have to incur a membership fee. These types of cards are always restricted to particular people and you will have to be eligible to join.

Most of them earn huge rewards to eligible members. An example is Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card.

How do cash-back credit cards work

Cash back credit cards allow you to earn money from what you spend, by rewarding you back a percentage of what you spend or giving you reward points.

Most of them will allow you to redeem your cash back as a statement credit, which will lower your credit card balance. Other common redemption options include gift cards, checks, and direct deposits to your bank account.

Common types of cash-back credit cards

Flat rate: These are probably the simplest reward cards you will find in the market. They offer a set amount of cash back, usually between 1% and 2%, on every purchase. An example includes the Citi Double Cash Card.

Tiered category: Cash back rates for tiered categories can be quite high. For instance, a card that offers between 3% to 5% cash back on supermarket purchases.

Rotating or Customized Bonus Category: The difference between these cash back credit cards and the tiered category is that the categories change, usually each quarter. An example is the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

How to maximize cash-back credit cards

Select the card that best suits your spending: For instance, if most of your spending goes on groceries, it is prudent to seek a card that earns a high rate on supermarkets.

Strategize spending on bonus categories: Most credit cards release their bonuses annually or quarterly which makes it easier to strategize. You can match these categories with your personal calendar. You can identify the occasion when you spend most such as vacations, birthdays, or holidays to redeem your bonuses.

Pair cards to fill in reward gaps: Every card has its limitations including the most robust one. Let’s say you have a great flat-rate cash back card that earns 2% on general purchases but feels like you’re missing out on potential travel rewards. You can pair that with Chase Ultimate Reward that earns 5% cash back on travel.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a cash back credit card? A cash back credit card is a type of credit card that allows you to earn a percentage of your expenditure back on your credit. This reward can be issued either as a check sent via mail, a statement credit, or deposited directly into a qualifying bank account. Which credit card gives the most cash back? There is no one best cash back credit that will be best for everyone. The credit card that will earn you the best cash back rewards will depend on your spending habit. Is cash back from a credit card taxable? Cash back rewards are not taxable. The IRS treats cash back rewards on a credit card as a discount and not earnings. However, if you use your cash back reward to pay for your business expense, you will not be able to deduct the cost of that purchase from your taxes since you used your rewards to purchase the item. Does cash back expire? Some cash back credit cards don’t expire while others may require card activity to prevent your reward from expiring. Check your card’s terms and conditions to make sure you don’t accidentally lose any earnings Is it worth getting a cash back credit card? If you will be able to pay your balance in full each month, getting a cash back may be worth it. In addition, you have to ensure the card you get offers a cash back earnings that is greater than any fees the card charges.