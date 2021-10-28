ZenBusiness

Looking for a well rounded LLC service to help you form your California LLC, look no further than ZenBusiness. ZenBusiness has one of the best overall prices

The company is well-packed with LLC formation features. The company is fairly new and therefore not as experienced as some of the top services.

You may have to meet a few upsells during business formation.

ZenBusiness is a newcomer but one of the fastest-growing in the industry. Though it was only formed in 2015, this Texas-based business formation company has helped form thousands of businesses.

Their biggest strength is their pricing and the features included in every package. It is the only LLC formation service that includes the 3 most vital features in all the three LLC formation packages including their cheaper entry package. These features include LLC formation, one-year registered agent service for free, and a free operating agreement template.

ZenBusiness is addicted to helping people out of poverty through financial lending, thanks to its partnership with Kiva.org. As part of their charity work they also loan money to help women and minority-owned businesses off the ground. Meaning the company focuses on more than just making a profit.

For that reason, it enjoys spectacular feedback on third-party websites. Most of the customer reviews available online on sites like TrustPilot are positive with an average rating of 4.8/5.

IncFile

Looking for LLC formation service with the cheapest entry package, look no further than IncFile. IncFile has the most affordable basic package

Includes a 1-year free registered agent service in their free entry package. The third-party offers and therefore will share your information.

You may be overwhelmed with the company alerts.

IncFile has an entry package that will form your business for free. This will leave you with only state fees and other minor expenses such as the address and certification fees to pay.

The free offer is all that is necessary to form your business including preparation and filing of the articles of organization, operating agreement, 1-year free registered agent service, name search, order status tracking, unlimited email support among others.

The company’s customer service is great as their support team responds to queries in time. Their affordable entry package and brilliant customer support have earned the company a lot of online feedback with most customers expressing their satisfaction on various websites.

SunDoc Filings

Looking for a company that guarantees a quick turnaround in the state of California, SunDocs is a great option. Guarantee a quick California LLC formation turnaround time

Great customer support. Does not include registered agent service in any of their packages.

The entry package does not include any useful service.

Though this is not among the top companies overall, in California, it is a great service. It is located in Sacramento and promises to hand-deliver documents to the California secretary of state 3 times a day. That way, they are able to form an LLC faster than any other service in the state.

This is what makes them enjoy excellent feedback, particularly among California-based clients. Nearly every review out of more than 2000 reviews we came across online was positive.

Their biggest disadvantage is their overpriced packages. The entry-level package will cost you a lot but is a bare bone. You will draft your own article of organization and still miss out on vital features like the registered agent service when you opt for this package.

NorthWest Registered Agent

If you are interested in a company with the best customer support in the entire industry, Northwest Registered Agent is what you are looking for. All documents processed locally

Great customer support Does not offer different packages

Their base package may be expensive to small business owners.

Northwest Registered Agent is one of the oldest companies having opened its doors in 1998. Since its formation, the company has carved a name for itself as one of the most reliable companies in the industry. As of now, it has helped form more than 2 million businesses.

The base package comes at reasonable pricing considering all the necessary LLC formation and 1-year free registered agent included. How we wish they could offer different packages starting with a lower price. An all-inclusive package may be a challenge to small business owners.

But if you can afford it, you are guaranteed a company formation with a premium customer support service. While most services will only scan the Colorado government documents that they are legally required to scan, this company scans everything they receive on your behalf. Besides, you will have all your documents processed locally since their registered agent services are available locally in all 50 states.

Their customer support has given them strong customer feedback. Though you will not find a lot of reviews online, around 90% of the few that we could come across on TrustPilot were positive.

LegalZoom

If you find it easier to trust a company with brand power or a large volume of customers, LegalZoom is the right choice. The biggest industry brand power

Offer a wide range of services Their LLC formation packages don’t include a lot of features

The company website is spoiled with upsells.

LegalZoom was established with an aim of making business formation and legal services widely available by taking them online. This goal was achieved in 2001 when they launched ten web-based products that focused on business formation services, estate planning, and intellectual property protection.

Because of its variety of services, it is one of the most popular services that have helped more than 4 million people and businesses in various ways. This number includes forming more than 2 million businesses.

The company’s entry-level package is reasonable, though not packed with features like those of ZenBusiness and IncFile. Even worse, it doesn’t include the registered agent service in any of their packages.

However, we loved the company-wide additional services that have attracted a large volume of customers over the years. Being a large company, we were not shocked to come across a lot of online reviews characterized by a mixed reaction among users.