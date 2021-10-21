Chase bank

Chase is an excellent checking solution for small businesses. It has excellent customer support. The payment processing option allows companies to accept payments on the go. The Chase business complete banking offers unlimited electronic deposits and convenient access to 16000 EMS and over 4,700 branches. It is the best option for companies with no monthly deposit. You can enjoy a same-day deposit and credit card withdrawal with the chase business complete offers.

Bank of America

Bank of America offers low-cost solutions with an attractive sign-up bonus. It has five small business credit cards. The mobile app for Bank of America is excellent. You can use it to deposit checks, pay bills and make transfers. There is a cash flow management tool that allows you to connect accounting analytics and payroll apps. It is the best choice if you want an annual percentage yield.

Bluevine business checking

Bluevine targets entrepreneurs and other startups. Some of its features include no monthly fee, unlimited transactions, and no minimum deposit requirement. The lack of a monthly maintenance fee or a minimum deposit is an advantage. The bank has over 38,000 ATM networks and provides live chat support to its customers. It’s ideal for small business owners seeking a higher APY on balances without charging fees.

Axos banking

Axos offers an excellent business checking account online-only service with zero monthly fees. It provides mobile banking solutions, meaning you can deposit from anywhere using your mobile. The Axos basic business solution is ideal for small business owners with modest banking needs. You get unlimited ATM fee reimbursement.

U.S bank

U.S bank has a 100% free silver business checking for entrepreneurs. Its benefits include overdraft protection, access to mobile and online accounts, and online bill pay. For instance, it does not charge any monthly service fee regardless of your monthly balance. You also enjoy remote deposits and 50% off the first order of checks. However, the bank limits cash deposits with a minimum balance requirement.

Bank Novo

Novo is an online-exclusive small business checking account for entrepreneurs and freelancers. They have no hidden monthly fee or minimum balance requirement. You can integrate your account with Slack and other tools. However, it doesn’t have a physical branch or in-person banking. The Novo business checking is an ideal option for businesses that don’t handle cash transactions.

LendingClub

This credit union offers lucrative online business checking accounts with unlimited cashback. It takes a short time to open a savings account and start saving. You can also enjoy unlimited transactions and ATM fee payments. There is no monthly balance fee for over $5000 or minimum daily balance requirement on LendiClub. This bank is tailored for entrepreneurs and bootstrap businesses.

Navy Federal

Navy Federal Credit Union is one of the best solutions in the country for those attached to the navy. It is a basic account checking with online banking and mobile check deposits. The bank pays interest for the premium business checking. The basic business checking is limited to 30 transactions per month, with the premium over anymore.

Capital one

Capital One offers online business bank accounts, checking and savings accounts, and business credit cards. You can accept debit card payments from customers and lending options. The spark business unlimited allows for wavering a monthly maintenance fee up to two spark business basic checking accounts.

NBKC

This bank doesn’t have monthly balance requirements or monthly maintenance and transaction fees. It offers fee-free withdrawal at over 32,000 ATMs in the country. The online and mobile banking platforms make it easy to deposit checks remotely. NBKC provides monthly refunds for ATM fees charged by any other bank worldwide. It also has mobile-friendly features.