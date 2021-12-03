Chase Freedom Flex

One of the biggest things that people like is that there is a hefty welcome bonus. Also, the duration for 0% APR is 15 months. That is quite unmatched. There are no annual fees

You get rotating quarterly categories earning 5% rewards

Long 0% APR period Too many restrictions on earning some of the rewards

Annual Fee :$0

:$0 Credit Score :700 to 749

:700 to 749 Welcome Bonus : $200

: $200 Regular APR: 14.99 to 23.79%

When you find that a credit card offers you a welcome bonus of $200, it is so easy for you to consider it. You will earn this welcome bonus after spending $500 on purchases and balance transfers within the first three months of opening your account. There is no doubt people will love having such balance transfer credit cards.

Earning cashback rewards with a credit card is nothing new. However, just how good is the cashback? For this card, you get a cashback earning of 5% when you spend the money in grocery stores. You also get the same rewards whenever you spend it on travel purchases.

There is a 0% intro APR period of 15 months from account opening. This is applied to all purchases you make using the card. Using APR credit cards is definitely going to make more people consider extending the period of their credit cards.

Citi Simplicity Card

Enjoying 18 months of 0% intro APR period is what most people would desire. Also, you can get better protection against unauthorized charges. No annual fee

No penalty APR

Purchase protection Lacks a reward program

Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Credit Score : 700 to 749

: 700 to 749 Welcome Bonus : N/A

: N/A Regular APR: 14.74% to 24.71%

Some of the benefits of this card include no late fees, no annual fee ever, and no penalty rate. When you find a credit card with these three features, it makes it so easy to get one as you know it will better suit your lifestyle.

As for the 0% intro APR period, the card issuer gives you up to 18 months from account opening. This is applied to the purchases and balance transfers you make with the card. You will then be charged with a variable APR depending on the usage and payments you make.

Unlike other cards, this one lacks a rewards program even if you use it at grocery stores. However, it is good to know that your card is protected from unauthorized charges. You can have it blocked fast to keep the unauthorized charges from happening again.

Wells Fargo Platinum Card

The FICO score tracking feature means the bank regularly reports your credit activity. This would be used to help in building your credit over time. Good duration for 0% APR

No annual fee

You get regular FICO score tracking Has a high balance transfer fee

Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Credit Score : 700 to 749

: 700 to 749 Welcome Bonus: N/A

N/A Regular APR: 16.49% to 24.49%

One thing that would drive many people to consider this credit card is the 0% intro APR period. We see that it is 18 months and it applies on purchases plus qualifying balance transfers. Thereafter, you will get the variable APR applied to your account. It should be a great time enjoying the use of the card.

This Wells Fargo Platinum card also has no annual fee. You will find that some cards have exorbitant annual fees, but not this one. With the continued use of this platinum credit card, you will build your credit score. It is possible to access your FICO credit score using a Wells Fargo Online account.

Spending your money on different products can be monitored better through its app. You will still be able to notice any suspicious activity on the card thanks to the text and email alerts you get from the bank.

HSBC Gold Mastercard Credit Card

Getting a late fee waiver is not bad at all. Even though it is once every 12 months, it can come in handy sometimes. Also, it is a secure card that makes it easy to make your payments. There is no penalty APR

No fees on foreign transactions

18-month 0% APR No rewards on the credit card

Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Credit Score : 700 to 749

: 700 to 749 Welcome Bonus : N/A

: N/A Regular APR: 13.99% to 23.99%

This credit card has a good late fee waiver. In case you have a late payment, the late fee would be waived once every 12 months, so be careful on how you make payments on your card. To make it better, you will find a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for a period of 18 months. That should be great for most people.

The tap and go feature makes it easier to use this credit card, and you will be able to make fast, qualifying balance transfers with ease. Also, there are no foreign transaction fees with this credit card. You can easily make purchases in a foreign country and not be charged for them.

With convenient notification tools, you will find it efficient to manage your card. In case there is an issue, let the card issuer know about it and get the appropriate help. You will also have an easy time using it for mobile payment activities.

Amex Everyday Credit Card

Most people like the fact that they can easily earn membership reward points. You too could do the same when you get this card. Also, there is no annual fee for using this card. Low balance transfer fee

No annual fees

Easy to earn reward points To earn 20% bonus, you need 20 purchases each month

Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Credit Score : 700 to 749

: 700 to 749 Welcome Bonus : 10,000 points

: 10,000 points Regular APR: 12.99% to 23.99%

You could end up earning 10,000 points as membership rewards for opening an account and spending $1,000 on qualifying purchases with this card. This has to be done within your first three months of owning this card.

There are other many ways of earning the membership reward points while using the card. This also includes when you have qualifying balance transfers. Once you have enough points, they can be used as part of your credit at some point. People often use them in retail, dining, and more.

You will get payment flexibility in addition to the 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. Users have the option of carrying a balance with interest or easily paying all in full for each month. Each time you are using the credit card, you have the potential of earning 20% extra reward points.

Discover it Chrome

You would end up earning a lot of cashback with this card. This is because Discover will match dollar-to-dollar with your existing cashback. You also enjoy no fees on foreign transactions. Impressive cashback matching

No foreign transaction fee

0% intro APR works for months from account opening High balance transfer fee

Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Credit Score: 700 to 749

700 to 749 Welcome Bonus : Cashback match

: Cashback match Regular APR: 11.99% to 22.99%

The welcome bonus is one of the things that will help you consider it. You will get an unlimited cashback match with the card. Here, Discover will automatically match all the cash back that you would have earned at the end of the first year of using the card. There is no minimum or maximum reward. It is simply a dollar-for-dollar match.

Earning your cash back is easy. Also, you get a 2% cashback on everyday purchases. So, you can always have an easy time growing your credit while at the same time earn cash back on purchases. You will also find that the cash rewards never expire.

You still get quick alerts whenever your social security number is used on dark web sites for purchases and balance transfers. This is something you will activate on your card with ease. This is because it also offers identity theft solutions. Since the card is accepted in 99% of stores nationwide, it will be a good choice to use today.

Discover it Cash Back

You would find it easy to earn 5% cashback on daily purchases. This includes Amazon, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, and more. Get up to 5% cash back

Discover will match your cash back

Dependable protection from fraud Bonus categories are only activated quarterly

Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Credit Score : 700 to 749

: 700 to 749 Welcome Bonus : Cashback match

: Cashback match Regular APR: 11.99% to 22.99%

Discover is known for matching your cashback. This means that you can end up earning a lot more from your cashback during the first year. For example, if your cashback is supposed to be $150, then Discover will match the amount giving you a total cashback reward of $300 for you to enjoy maximum rewards.

The 0% intro APR is applicable for several months from account opening. Because the time period varies, you can refer to the website for current intro APR information. There is no foreign transaction fee for those interested in making foreign purchases.

The card also has dependable protection benefits. You may notice that you get fast alerts in the event of unauthorized access on this credit card. That is exactly what you need to protect your funds. Also, you will enjoy no minimum cashback redemption months from account opening.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

Earning your welcome bonus is easier and faster. This makes people consider this card more often. Also, the 0% APR period is quite long for you to continue using the credit card. Easy to earn the welcome bonus

There is no minimum redemption amount

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on regular purchas Foreign transaction fee is charged at 3%

Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Credit Score : 700 to 749

: 700 to 749 Welcome Bonus : $200

: $200 Regular APR: 14.99 to 23.74%

The welcome bonus is generally something nice to see with this card. For most people, they find the $200 welcome bonus great since you only need to spend $500 in the first three months from account opening to get it. So, we can see it would be easy to accomplish with this credit card.

The unlimited cashback of 1.5% on all purchases is also good. The point to note is that you can get 5% cashback when you use the card at a grocery store. This might be why more people might find themselves going grocery shopping.

The balance transfer fee is low, but the foreign transaction fee may be higher. Nevertheless, you will enjoy no annual fee and the 0% intro APR for at least 15 months after opening an account. Thereafter, your credit card debt APR is based on a variable scheme.

Citi Diamond Preferred Card

The biggest challenge right now is the security of your card. Knowing that you get protection from liability in case of such, you can always have peace of mind using this credit card. Has zero annual fees

You have protection from unauthorized purchases

No annual fees No welcome bonus

Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Credit Score : 700 to 749

: 700 to 749 Welcome Bonus : N/A

: N/A Regular APR: 13.74% to 23.74%

The 0% intro APR will apply for the first 18 months. This would be on the purchases and many other uses of the card, including balance transfers. So, expect no balance transfer fee during the first transfer. Once the period is over, you will get a variable APR based on your overall creditworthiness.

The bank also gives you access to the FICO score online. You will know how well you are doing to decide if it will be a good card for you or not. Also, this is how you build your credit so that you can get better packages in future.

With its identity theft solutions package, you are protected from possible unauthorized purchases with your card. Citi flex plan offers a lot more including the $0 liability on fraud cases. So, you do not have to worry about paying for something you did not authorize.

U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card

When they say 20 billing cycles for 0% APR, it is quite a long time. Even though most people are used to the duration in months, this will be a long duration too for you to enjoy 0% APR. No penalty APR

Cell phone protection is amazing

Has a long 0% intro APR duration Comes with balance transfer fee

Annual Fee: $0

$0 Credit Score: 700 to 749

700 to 749 Welcome Bonus: N/A

N/A Regular APR: 14.94 to 24.49%

Unlike other credit cards that would have 0% intro APR for months, this one is applied to the first 20 billing cycles so it depends on how often you are using the card. Thereafter, you get a generally low interest on your APR as you continue using the card.

Most people enjoy using this excellent credit card because it comes from a top card issuer. There will be excellent customer support so that you can always get help whenever possible. With the flexibility to choose a payment due date, you can have it adjusted to fit your schedule.

You also get a free credit scorecard from the company as you continue using its credit cards. You can enjoy the no annual fees unlike what you get with some other cards. There is also no penalty APR, making it a suitable choice for people who may sometimes be late with their payment.