Biometric technology company Zwipe and production equipment manufacturer Smart Technology Services (STS) have collaborated to develop, test and launch a complete manufacturing solution allowing card manufacturers and issuers to easily implement a proven production environment for biometric payment cards.

Smart Technology Services is a company with a successful track record of providing innovative manufacturing solutions to some of the world’s largest card manufacturers. The emerging biometric payment card segment has been identified by the company as the next major market opportunity in the payment cards industry.

STS has developed a specific implanting module to support the embedding of biometric touch sensor modules into smartcards. The cooperation will provide a manufacturing solution combining Zwipe’s expertise in biometric technologies with STS’ know-how in engineering manufacturing solutions for smartcards using fingerprint authentication components.

Smart Technology Services CEO Thierry Buisson said: “The use of biometric cards is the perfect solution to respond to today’s requirement for financial cards to move to more convenience and security.

“The implementation of fingerprint sensors in ISO-thin payment cards presents some manufacturing challenges and requires particular manufacturing and testing processes that we believe we have made the most advancements in the world in addressing.

“Zwipe’s and Smart Technology Services’ joint offering will eliminate the need for card manufacturers and issuers to conduct long, complex and expensive experiments before finding the right solution to manufacture and deploy biometric cards, ensuring that we will offer the most competitive and agile solution to this rapidly growing marketplace.”

Through this partnership, the companies will collaborate to develop and market packaging solutions including chip and sensor packaging, adhesion processes, equipment manufacturing, process settings, test procedures and technical assistance allowing a card manufacturer or issuer to quickly set up a proven and tested solution to produce and personalize biometric payment cards.

Zwipe CEO André Løvestam said: “This close collaboration will further strengthen our capacity to efficiently facilitate mass market adoption of our technology, contributing to the streamlining of the production process for card manufacturers and working closely with STS on engineering support for card manufacturers to bring Zwipe-enabled biometric payment cards to market at scale.”

The companies intend to release and promote a complete manufacturing solution for biometric cards in Q1 2019.

Source: Company Press Release