US-based Zions Bancorporation has deployed Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) BaNCS Core Banking solution to streamline operations across its commercial, industrial, and real estate lending businesses.

The Indian tech giant’s BaNCS solution has replaced Zions legacy loan systems, which was customized for each of its affiliate community banks, with a single digital core, as part of the bank’s vision for modernizing its technology landscape.

Zions Bancorporation president and chief operating officer Scott McLean said: “The successful deployment of TCS BaNCS for our commercial lending business marks the next phase of our digital transformation strategy.

“With TCS BaNCS, we have been able to retire multiple core legacy systems and provide a unified, customer-centric view of information and transactions across our affiliate banks, while also retaining their individual branding.”

Earlier, the lender deployed the BaNCS to modernize its retail loans portfolio.

With the unification of all lending operations, Zion has become more customer-centric and is expected to gain from the benefits of scale, simplifying its IT landscape and enables faster time to market, TCS said.

The bank has also deployed the solution for replacing its legacy deposits and teller platforms.

McLean added:“Banking businesses constitute approximately 70 percent of our revenues, and we will now be better positioned to evolve with our customers’ needs in the future and launch new products and services.

“The centralization of our operations on TCS BaNCS is helping us enhance customer and employee experience and leverage data for insightful analytics and intelligent decision-making.”

TCS vice president and financial solutions head VenkateshwaranSrinivasan said: “TCS BaNCS will establish a strong foundation for a more agile business at Zions, empower their digital initiatives and significantly improve customer service and data quality.”

Srinivasan continued saying: “As part of TCS’ Business 4.0 vision, TCS BaNCS has been enabling customers who are looking to deploy API enabled solutions with real-time transaction processing and data accessibility to enable a digital enterprise.

“There are several institutions grappling with the constraints of a legacy platform and the ongoing transformation at Zions should be of interest to them.”

Earlier this month, National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) had selected BaNCS solution, as part of its digital transformation to diversify its business lines.

The solution will cover customer management, loans, deposits, payments, origination, Islamic banking and liquidity management for retail and corporate banking.

It will also offer a unified customer experience across multiple channels while leveraging multi-country and multi-entity capabilities.