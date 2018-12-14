Packaging solutions provider DS Smith has announced that WorldStar Awards recognize best in packaging.

It’s awards season and we’re putting on our fanciest outfits to celebrate FIVE WorldStar packaging awards across Europe!

Beginning in the north, our Finnish colleagues won for an ingenious and effective design for pallets of beverage packs.

The award-winning design uses an interlocking die-cut to fit and protect the caps of the beverage packages while stabilising the pallet. This clever minimalistic design is environmentally friendly: made of recycled fibres, it reduces the amount of used materials, can be used for mixed pallets – both for transport and display and is fully recyclable.

Crucially, the whole package is tied to the pallet with locks so there is no movement and no breakage during transportation, it’s safe for handling, easy to use in warehouse, ready for retail shop floor and there is no need for re-palletizing.

Our Swedish colleagues focused their attention on the competitive e-commerce sector and won a WorldStar award that makes shopping online just as simple as it was supposed to be with 2way. How? It’s a great box for delivery and in the case of returns, just use the same box inside out! It’s fast, resource efficient and environmentally friendly. A flat sheet folds easily into a steady box that is self-locking – without tape or staples and has beautiful printing on the inside.

From e-commerce to the shop floor DS Smith has been busy driving sales for customers. One great success was this oversized, rotating cup as a topper on an in-store display for Lavazza coffee and their many fans.

Even from a distance, the oversized, rotating cup with its “Gratis” lettering makes sure to attract any coffee lover’s attention. Having arrived there, DS Smith’s POS display with its clear product presentation gives shoppers orientation and inspires enthusiasm for the new packaging, while display walls, lama and information columns inform at a glance about the promotion and the long-standing tradition of the world’s sixth-largest coffee roaster from Turin.

The modular display system from DS Smith and BestSeller, offers a wide range of set-up options and makes a good impression in shops and stores of all sizes thanks to the high-quality look and feel of the new packaging design.

The transport packaging solution for the I-Mow 4 and the I-Mow 6 in cooperation with STIHL is one transport-box for both I-Mow types. It includes additional Sesame-tape for supporting the carry holes.

Moreover, it’s been created with additional glue tape from the corrugator for a better theft protection, two pre-glued inserts (double-speed of erecting) and integrated cut-outs, the end customer needs for the positioning of the perimeter wire. Last but not least it passed the drop-tests (80cm) on all sides.

Well, it saves on packaging material by handling two different products, it saves time on packing and unpacking the products and it’s just an all-around clever bit of design incorporating lots of special features that make this an unbeatable transport pack!

And last but not least our UK colleagues can lift a WorldStar Award for their Vehicle Mobility Hoist in the Transit packaging segment.

