Digital financial technology firm Wirecard is extending its partnership with Google Pay, making its mobile payment app boon available in Ireland, Spain and the UK.

Customers leveraging boon benefit from a real-time overview of all transactions, peer-to-peer and online payments. They can also easily add their digital boon Mastercard to Google Pay.

The expansion enables Wirecard’s mobile payment solution to be used in three countries on four digital payment platforms such as Apple Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay and Google Pay.

The boon users are provided with fully digitized mobile and wearable payment capabilities, irrespective of the bank or mobile provider they use.

Google EMEA commerce partnerships head Florence Diss said: “Google Pay users in Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom will benefit from having all of their cards, including boon, in a single digital wallet that is secure and convenient.”

The boon is said to be the industry’s first fully digitized mobile payment solution, which is independent from bank and mobile provider.

Wirecard app is available in France, Germany and Italy for Google Pay. It is available on iOS in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

Wirecard consumer solutions executive vice president Georg von Waldenfels said: “Our bank-independent mobile payment solution boon has already seen great success across Europe, and we expect to keep this momentum going with the latest expansion.”

Separately, Wirecard has launched its new API management and developer portal to help customers integrate the Wirecard digital platform into their environment and expand their existing installations.

The new platform will enable to centralize all Wirecard APIs, helping to improve and accelerate the onboarding of customers and connect their systems to the Wirecard ecosystem.

The portal also serves as a one-stop shop for all relevant Wirecard documentation, including technical specifications, flow diagrams and detailed installation and integration guides.

Within the tool, developers can also download templates making it simpler for them to utilize the Wirecard APIs to adapt the solution to their specific environment and changing needs.