Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and O2 Czech Republic, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the Czech market, are expanding their partnership.

Even more merchants will now benefit from completely integrated mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) solutions and thus take advantage of the growing consumer demand for fully digitalized payment options.

In addition to extending the existing project in the Czech Republic, the two companies are expanding the offer to Slovakia and helping retailers in both countries comply with upcoming changes in fiscal laws.

Wirecard provides the complete solution including acquiring, payment processing and compliance checks, with O2 assuming responsibility for the onboarding of the merchants.

The unified solution from Wirecard and O2 is a flexible alternative to fixed tills and comprises an online, tablet-based till system and an mPOS terminal. The hardware is fully integrated with Wirecard’s digital financial commerce platform, thus enabling the secure acceptance and processing of digital payments as well as the online completion of transactions in line with new legal requirements.

Bohumír Šaffek, Senior Manager eKasa at O2 Czech Republic, said, “Thanks to Wirecard, we have been able to provide many companies with O2 eKasa, a flexible, mobile solution for payment processing with which they can accept digital payments both on-site and on the road, while benefitting from improved efficiency and compliance.

“Together, we are proud to be at the forefront of digital transformation in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.”

Roland Toch, Managing Director CEE at Wirecard, said, “The collaboration with telecommunications companies is a key driver of our business in Central Eastern Europe. The expansion of our partnership with O2 is a testimony to the value we have brought to many thousands of merchants in the Czech Republic so far by allowing them to quickly and easily capitalize on the countless benefits digitalization has brought to large and small businesses alike.”

Philippe Laranjeiro, Head of Sales, Digital & Telco, at Wirecard, added, “Wirecard and O2 share a common vision and passion for innovation and driving digitalization. We look forward to partnering with even more telecommunications providers to help merchants worldwide optimize their payment processes, reduce complexity and meet the ever-changing needs of consumers.”

