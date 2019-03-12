Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, announced an alliance with TuChequera.com that will allow entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico to conduct business in over 130 currencies and send online business payments through a fast, secure platform that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Since Hurricane Maria’s destruction to Puerto Rico in 2017, entrepreneurship on the island has slowly started to rebound. Western Union is proud to enable innovation and growth through an alliance with TuChequera.com, a unique virtual checkbook platform.

TuChequera.com will assist in introducing customers to the Western Union Business Solutions payments platform, WU® EDGE, allowing businesses to easily connect with partners, generate real-time global payments, provide global trade intelligence and manage cash and foreign exchange risk through an integrated digital tool.

“With our alliance, local businesses will have access to an innovative and world-class platform allowing entrepreneurs the ability to be more competitive in the international marketplace,” said José García, founder and president of TuChequera.com.

“Puerto Rico is the first region in Latin America and The Caribbean where we offered the EDGE digital platform in 2018. EDGE offers the best technology for entrepreneurs to reach international businesses for their global payments,” said Alfred Nader, vice president of Western Union Business Solutions for the Latin America and Caribbean region.

As one of the world’s leading providers of cross-border, cross-currency money movement, Western Union Business Solutions transforms how companies expand globally through one of the largest and most diverse payment networks in the world.

Our powerful online platforms help manage international payments and cash flow on a global scale. Our skilled financial specialists can provide the market insight and risk management solutions your business needs to help protect profits.

With a strong history of innovation and a commitment to compliance, we can help give our clients an advantage so they can focus on expanding business globally.

Source: Company Press Release