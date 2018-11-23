The Western Union, a provider of cross-border and cross-currency money movement services, has announced an extended collaboration with GraceKennedy Currency Trading Services (GKCTS) to introduce the WU GlobalPay for FI platform.

This global platform enables businesses in Jamaica to make fast, efficient and affordable payments around the world with a trusted international partner.

The GlobalPay for FI platform enables GKCTS, which trades under the brand name FX Trader, to process transactions on behalf of its customers using an international payment network that spans more than 200 countries and territories around the world and in nearly 130 currencies.

The simple, intuitive payment platform makes it easy for FX Trader staff to create international orders and find beneficiary bank information.

Western Union Business Solutions Latin America and Caribbean region vice president Alfred Nader said: “We are proud to expand our collaboration with GraceKennedy’s FX Trader brand.

“By adopting the WU GlobalPay for FI platform, GraceKennedy Money Services becomes the first financial institution in Jamaica with access to 130 currencies, the ability to process payments 24-hours a day and acquire an important competitive advantage in the financial sector.”

Western Union Business Solutions works with financial institutions to improve the revenue and retention potential of international payment services.

Regardless of the size of an institution, Western Union Business Solutions offers global solutions and specialized support to make their international payment offerings world-class.

GraceKennedy Group CEO Don Wehby said: “Today’s announcement will bring a new era of industry-leading financial services to businesses in Jamaica.

“We are very proud to bring the GlobalPay for FI platform to our customers, which will offer a world-class payment solution and open new opportunities of growth.”

The Western Union Company is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability.

Source: Company Press Release