Western Union has expanded its digital money-moving capabilities across the Middle East with the introduction of online services in seven countries.

The company has launched its latest generation of omni-channel platform in the UAE, as well as other Middle East countries such as Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman and Qatar to better serve its customers.

In the UAE, the firm has introduced Western Union mobile app and also relaunched the Westernunion.com website.

The UAE customers can pay for transactions online or within the app via direct transfers from their bank accounts set up in the country.

At present, Western Union provides digital service through WU.com in more than 60 countries and territories, with mobile apps in 35 countries.

The firm’s complete network is a combination of retail agent locations in over 200 countries and territories, account payout in around 100 countries, and wallet payout in 12 countries.

Western Union said that the international migrants working and living across the Middle East represent a large part of the population and collectively send billions of remittances back home.

As per the World Bank, the 88% of the population in the UAE are international migrants, while it is 75% in Qatar, 72% in Kuwait, 51% in Bahrain, 41% in Oman, 40% in Jordan and 34% in Lebanon.

Western Union president and CEO Hikmet Ersek said: “Our commitment to the Middle East is a step forward to a more prosperous and globally connected future. Our digital services support a globally-integrated living without leaving anyone behind.

“Our systems automatically handle complexities from compliance to volatile currency exchanges so users can transfer money 24/7 to nearly every country across the world, with the touch of a few buttons.”

Since two decades, Western Union has been offering money-transfer services across the Middle East countries. It has over 4,000 retail agent locations in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar and the UAE.

With additional 10,500 agent locations, the firm also offers money transfer services across its agent network of Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.