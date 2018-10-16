Arya, an intelligent and open architecture digital services platform for both retail and commercial account holders, has announced the introduction of new features such as payment wizard, receipt capture and an optimized user experience at the Jack Henry Annual Conference (JAC).

Arya digital banking’s innovative payments wizard is in response to the emergence of numerous payment transfer options. The payment wizard capitalizes on least-cost routing to connect consumer and business account holders with the best channel for transferring funds.

The decisioning tool takes input concerning the user’s transfer details to provide the best route for transferring funds through P2P, A2A, Wire, or ACH channels. By using Arya’s payment wizard, account holders benefit from efficient funds transfer while financial institutions benefit from cost savings and operational efficiencies.

In addition to an enhanced payment transfer experience, consumer and business account holders can now store receipts in Arya digital banking with receipt capture. By using a camera on a smartphone or tablet, users can capture receipt images and connect the receipt to the transaction in their account. This enables account holders to preserve an audit trail of transactions for future use.

Further enhancements include Arya’s newly modified design that delivers a tailored experience to account holders based on the devices used to access the platform. Considerations pertaining to how users interact with applications on various devices led VSoft to augment laptop and smartphone experiences to reflect these commonly performed activities.

For example, users on mobile devices will have quick access to transferring funds and viewing account balance information. Regardless of the device, users have access to the platform’s full functionality.

Arya’s display was thoughtfully designed to present optimal information to the account holder. For smartphones, the interface is optimized with thumb-friendly gesture controls, allowing easy navigation with one hand through swiping and reachable menu buttons.

Arya’s enhanced experience also includes an optional chat bubble view of account activities to help users visualize information in a familiar format.

VSoft digital initiatives business development executive Abhishek Veeraghanta said: “Reinvesting in our solutions is what VSoft does best.

“Since Arya’s debut in 2017, we have gathered feedback from our clients to create a highly optimized digital banking platform that complements the ways consumer and business account holders navigate their day-to-day lives. Providing account holders with highly individualized tools and experiences drives every decision we make concerning our Arya digital banking platform.”

VSoft Corporation offers platform-based services for the banking and financial services industry. Its core, payment and digital banking solutions reduce cost and maximize efficiency while providing seamless, real-time, high-volume and high-performance transactions across multiple channels.

Source: Company Press Release