Santander Consumer Finance, Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC have jointly invested £10m in Vizolution, a British company that offers technology solutions that combine the qualities of face-to-face interactions with the convenience of digital and the cost of remote.

Vizolution will use the funding to develop new products to add to the existing suite of products.

The three banks are existing clients using Vizolution’s suite of solutions to offer better customer experiences, both domestically and internationally.

Vizolution said that being able to offer the benefits of face-to-face interaction is important in an increasingly digital world, where 75% of people still value the benefits that ‘in-person’ interactions can bring.

The company will use the funding to accelerate its growth, particularly in North America and South America, where it sees huge opportunities to streamline the way banks engage with their customers.

With Santander, RBS and HSBC as investors, Vizolution expects to gain insight into the issues faced by the financial services sector and understand how it can solve them.

Founded in 2013, Vizolution has witnessed significant growth, and in the last year alone, it has opened a Silicon Valley-inspired office in Port Talbot, expanded operations in Toronto, and opened a new office in Boston.

The company has also won several awards and accolades, including rankings on the 2018 Fast Growth 50 List and the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100. The latest funding will provide the launchpad for future growth.

In a blog post, Vizolution said: “To have the backing of three of the world’s largest banks, not only as customers but also investors, is a real testament to the innovation and capability of our technology and the value that it brings to their business.

“The three banks are an excellent sounding board for new product development and will ensure that we are able to deliver the best possible solutions for our clients’ customers.”

Vizolution’s suite of SaaS customer engagement solutions enables businesses to deliver omni-channel customer journeys, enhance customer experience, lower costs and increase conversion rates.

The company’s products are G-Cloud approved and speed up the introduction of digital channels for key government departments.