Visa has partnered with Bahrain FinTech Bay to further support the development of the FinTech ecosystem in Bahrain.

Bahrain FinTech Bay was established a year ago and has around 100 partners including financial institutions, technology companies, FinTechs, public institutions, educational institutions and others to drive innovation and the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Bahrain Fintech Bay is part of the Fintech Consortium’s global hub network.

The partnership will focus on the development of joint innovation and educational initiatives alongside a payments focused event to discuss the latest trends in payments, e-commerce, security and risk. In addition, it will contribute to both the regional and global initiatives in which Bahrain Fintech Bay is an active participant across Fintech Consortium’s platform which includes Silicon Valley and Singapore.

On this occasion, Khalid Saad, CEO of Bahrain FinTech Bay said, “We are excited about the partnership with Visa, the world’s leading payments technology company. As Bahrain and the region’s FinTech ecosystem continues to develop coupled with Bahrain FinTech Bay’s deepening connections to global centers of fintech innovation, the partnership with Visa will be instrumental in furthering this development”.

Dylan Kaloo, Visa’s Country Manager for Bahrain, said, “We are really thrilled to partner with Bahrain FinTech Bay and for the opportunity it presents us to support the Bahrain FinTech ecosystem. We look forward to working with startups and innovators to foster and potentially bring new payment experiences to life in a secure and scalable manner.”

Source: Company Press Release