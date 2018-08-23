Vela, an independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, has announced a partnership with CoinMarketCap, the source of data for cryptocurrencies.

This exclusive agreement marks a new addition to the asset class coverage for Vela’s Market Data Feed service, SuperFeed.

The partnership will provide Vela’s institutional client base with normalized access to the rapidly expanding list of more than 1,800 cryptocurrency coins and tokens supported by CoinMarketCap.

Vela will integrate CoinMarketCap’s professional API into its streaming market data feed, SuperFeed, to enable institutions, including broker-dealers, banks, and other retail firms, to access CoinMarketCap’s world-leading cryptocurrency data alongside more traditional market data sources.

Vela’s SuperFeed provides low-latency, normalized data without the need for any client infrastructure, delivering the levels of performance, availability and reliability required of a trading quality market data feed.

The addition of cryptocurrencies complements the more than 100 markets and data sources already available on SuperFeed, covering all major US and European markets and a growing range of Asian venues.

CoinMarketCap has always offered a wide range of segmented data via their website, delivering the best possible coverage for individuals and retail users.

With the professional data products it now provides, enterprises can tap into this independent source for the most accurate data, essential for back-testing cryptocurrency portfolio strategies, creating cryptocurrency products, and more.

Vela CEO Jen Nayar said: “We are very excited to be partnering with CoinMarketCap to provide our institutional clients with enterprise-grade access to the leading, independent source of cryptocurrency data.

“With crypto being one of the biggest disruptors in our space today, this agreement fortifies Vela’s entry into this innovative digital currency sector. We look forward to working with CoinMarketCap to deliver their world-leading cryptocurrency data to our institutional audience.”

CoinMarketCap founder Brandon Chez said: “With our goal to remain the most trusted and accurate source of data for the cryptocurrency community, we are pleased to be partnering with Vela, a well-respected and independent technology leader in trading and market access.

“Together, we are able to extend our reach to major banks, broker-dealers, and institutional firms so that they can access our information directly.”

