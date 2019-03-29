UK-based CoinAcquiring has expanded its essential financial services portfolio with the introduction of crypto friendly bank accounts for crypto industry businesses and merchants.

CoinAcquiring is a consulting firm specializing in offering crypto merchants with fiat-to-crypto payment processing, as well as corporate banking and other financial services.

The company is now providing businesses with corporate bank accounts that are integrated with various features.

CoinAcquiring is offering multi-currency accounts in GBP, EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, HKD, JPY, NOK, PLN, RON, SEK, and ZAR.

Other features of the corporate bank accounts include SEPA instant credit transfers, virtual IBANs, 0% foreign exchange, wire transfer by SWIFT, physical and virtual debit cards for spending, Visa & MasterCard merchant acquiring facilities.

CoinAcquiring senior payments consultant David Jones said: “Banks still don’t fully understand how to evaluate risk in the crypto industry, and instead just turn the business away and close accounts.

“These core banking & payment services are vital for any crypto business to operate and CoinAcquiring is excited to offer a service which takes the headache out of account opening and makes the process easy and straightforward.”

CoinAcquiring was established by a group of fintech and crypto veterans in 2018. With the support of its partners, CoinAcquiring provides offer payment processing merchant accounts, corporate bank accounts and foreign exchange services to businesses across the crypto industry.

CoinAcquiring provides consulting and account opening service to businesses to open current and client segregated accounts with business banks that understand the crypto industry and support their business.

The firm will assist businesses to open merchant account through partnering with Europe’s major crypto-friendly acquiring banks and payment service providers (PSP). It will also help to open Visa and MasterCard MIDs suitable for crypto exchanges and other industry businesses.

In addition, the partner’s payment gateways will enable to process debits, credits, refunds, recurring and subscription billing, original credit transactions (OCT).

CoinAcquiring will assess and audit the product works of the company to build a business case for its banking partners. The company will audit entire KYC and compliance process to avoid anti-money-laundering practices.