Australian online bank UBank has unveiled Mia, which is claimed to be the world’s first digital human home loan application assistant.

Mia, which is short for My Interactive Agent, has been developed to answer any questions related to home loan application.

UBank CEO Lee Hatton said: “By bringing Mia to life, we’re giving customers a whole new way to interact with their online home loan application and completely challenging the perception of a digital bank.”

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Mia can give on-the-spot answers to a wide range of commonly asked questions during the home loan application.

Customers can ask different questions ranging from what’s your current variable rate to what is classified as an expense.

Mia holds capacity to answer customer’s home loan questions face-to-face, in addition to speaking in laptop or mobile.

UBank has worked with AI software developer to create th digital human home loan application assistant.

FaceMe CEO Danny Tomsett said: “She [Mia] offers an emotionally connected experience for customers making an exciting and important life decision.”

UBank has also developed RoboChat, which is the Australia’s first chatbot that assists customer in home loan applications. RoboBrain is a one-stop portal of information for the customers.

In August 2018, UBank unveiled UHomeLoan Tracker, which enables customers to follow the realtime progress of their application and avoid them to call for status update.

UBank, a division of National Australia Bank, will provide its products to the customers with local support. It does not operate any branches.

UBank provides banking services such as saving accounts, saving accounts + transaction accounts, term deposits and SMSF accounts. It also provides home loans to its customers.

In November 2018, National Australia Bank and U.S. Bancorp subsidiary Elavon have participated in the $100m Series C for Poynt, bringing the company’s total funding to $133m.

Poynt OS is an open operating system, which can support any smart payment terminal across the globe. It is said to create a new app economy for merchants by enabling developers to write once and distribute everywhere.