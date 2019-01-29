TSYS has announced that KBC Bank Ireland has extended its agreement with TSYS to continue processing the bank’s credit and debit card portfolios.

As the leading digital bank in Ireland, KBC Bank continues to bring innovative banking solutions to the Irish market through its digital first customer centric strategy. TSYS serves as a key partner and supported the bank’s recent enablement of its digital applications platform and launch of Wallet Pay.

These are examples of customers wanting faster, efficient and safe digital banking options. TSYS will continue to offer strategic support to position KBC for future growth and help drive their innovative product suite forward.

TSYS and KBC have developed a strong relationship over the past few years,” said Rene Kruse, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of International Markets, TSYS. “We will continue to work with the bank to deliver new and innovative solutions and help meet their strategic long-term goals.”

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with TSYS and look forward to their continued support as we bring new market innovations and digital experiences to our customers for a better banking experience,” said Alistair Carter, Head of Cards and Payments, KBC Bank Ireland.

TSYS is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum — from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management. We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. It’s an approach we call ‘People-Centered Payments.

Source: Company Press Release