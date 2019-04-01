Transworld to acquire financial services business of Altisource for $44m

Transworld Systems, an American company that provides outsourced accounts receivable management, healthcare revenue cycle management and loan servicing solutions, has agreed to acquire the financial services business from Altisource Portfolio Solutions for $44m.

The acquisition will include Nationwide Credit (NCI), which provides collections, customer relationship management and call center outsourcing for financial, retail credit, mortgage servicing, insurance, utility, and hospitality industries. It has a workforce of about 2,300 employees and operates across the US, India and the Philippines.

The transaction is expected to be closed before the third quarter of this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Transworld Systems CEO Joseph Laughlin said: “The acquisition of the Altisource Financial Services business broadens TSI’s customer base, expands our offerings into customer relationship management, and grows our global operations in India and the Philippines. This carve out is a perfect example of our strategy to leverage acquisitions to add new technological capabilities while improving scale in our core businesses.

“We look forward to partnering with the Altisource management team to affect a smooth transition and we welcome the Altisource Financial Services customers and employees to the TSI family.”

In February 2019, Altisource entered into an agreement with BitSight Security Ratings, through its subsidiary Vendorly, a SaaS vendor oversight platform, to support financial institutions in managing their vendors and to meet the ever-changing vendor oversight obligations.

BitSight is a security ratings platform that helps to continuously analyze vast amounts of external data on security issues and behaviors to help organizations manage third-party risk, underwrite cyber insurance policies, benchmark performance, conduct due diligence for mergers and acquisitions and assess aggregate risk.

Through this collaboration, Vendorly’s customers will now have the ability to effectively scale their vendor risk management programs, regardless of their current security posture.

Businesses are now facing increased cyber risk challenges. To help mitigate this risk, organizations need automated tools to measure and monitor security performance of vendors. BitSight’s platform generates objective, quantitative measurements on a company’s security performance to produce daily security ratings that range between 250 and 900.

The company will analyze externally observable security incidents and practices and uses advanced algorithms to produce the rating.